Splinterlands, the #1 ranked play-to-earn game in the blockchain space as per dappradar has achieved another milestone following its current $1M unboxing event held last March 17th . Splinterlands has now surpassed 2 billion games were played. This is by far one of the most significant achievements of Splinterlands as it aims to reward more players through play-to-earn opportunities for them. During the unboxing ...

GAMING00