Spero Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 26, 2026

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provide a business update on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after market close. The Company does not intend to host a conference call.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and diseases with high unmet need. For more information, visit www.sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
IR@Sperotherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries: 
media@sperotherapeutics.com


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