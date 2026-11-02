Spero Therapeutics to Present at Investor Conferences in November

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines in immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Esther Rajavelu, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a "fireside chat" at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA. The company's leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The team will also participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK where they will be available for meetings with investors.
|Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 10
|Time:
|10:30 AM ET
|Location:
|Boston, MA
|Webcast Link:
|click here
|Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|Dates:
|November 18-19
|Location:
|London, UK
To request a meeting with management please reach out to your institutional contact at the respective conference.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases. The company's lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with potential for development in additional immunological & inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.sperotx.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
IR@Sperotx.com
Media Inquiries:
media@sperotx.com