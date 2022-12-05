Phosphate Investing News

-- Commercial employees (non-executive) who were hired specifically for the launch of ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection are the recipients of this grant --

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that on December 5, 2022, Spectrum's Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 736,988 inducement restricted stock units ("RSUs") to commercial non-executive employees who were hired specifically for the launch of ROLVEDON. The awards were granted under Spectrum's 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Plan") as employment inducement awards pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Spectrum, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Spectrum, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over three years on the first three anniversaries of the grant date, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. For additional information on Spectrum please visit www.sppirx.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum's business and its future, including Spectrum's ability to successfully execute across the biopharmaceutical business model, including successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum's existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, the possibility that our commercialization efforts may not be successful, our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ and ROLVEDON™ are the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' logos and trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 202 2 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tom Riga
Chief Executive Officer
949.788.6700
InvestorRelations@sppirx.com

Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
212.452.2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Poziotinib; Reaffirms Focus on the Commercialization of ROLVEDON injection

— Immediately de-prioritizes poziotinib program, accelerates cost reductions, including 75% reduction in R&D related workforce —

— Spectrum to explore strategic alternatives for the poziotinib program, including partnerships and business development opportunities —

Silver Eagle Mines CEO & Director Robin Dow

Silver Eagle Mines CEO: Positioned to Supply Raw, Direct-application Rock Phosphate for Organic Farming

Silver Eagle Mines CEO Expects Exploration Permit by Early 2023youtu.be

Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1 Billion of 2-Year and 3-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.900 percent senior notes due November 7, 2024 and US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.950 percent senior notes due November 7, 2025 (together, the "senior notes"). The offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC.

Nutrien Delivers Earnings Growth and Expects Strong Market Fundamentals in 2023

Nutrien revised full-year 2022 earnings guidance to reflect lower near-term potash sales volumes and prices; continue to advance strategic growth initiatives based on a positive multi-year view of the fundamentals.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its third quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $1.6 billion ($2.94 diluted net earnings per share), which includes a non-cash impairment reversal of $330 million relating to our Phosphate operations. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share 1 were $2.51 and adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.5 billion.

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release third quarter earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on third quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8683. A webcast of the conference call number can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture

10 Top Phosphate Countries by Production (Updated 2022)

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used in other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers has created a US$63.81 billion market in 2022, and that figure is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent, coming to US$176 billion by 2040. "The global demand for phosphate is surging owing to the increasing world population resulting in rising food demand," according to Grand View Research.

In its latest phosphate report, the US Geological Survey states that global production of phosphate remained flat in 2021 alongside rising demand for plant crops. This has led to phosphate prices trending higher throughout 2021 and into 2022.

