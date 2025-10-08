Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces it has engaged Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor awareness programs and has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VPL") to provide market-making services.
Investor Relations Agreement
As of October 7, 2025, the Company has engaged INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, to provide marketing and advertising services to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the 12-month campaign is $81,000 payable in advance. INN is arm's length to the Company and currently holds no securities in the Company.
Market-maker Services Agreement
As of October 7, 2025, the Company has entered into an agreement with VPL of 1 McGuire Cres, Uxbridge, ON, L9P 1G7. VLP to provide market-making service for assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. of 217 Queen Street West, Suite 304, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2. All efforts will be in compliance with the applicable policies of the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month. The term of the contract will initially be three months and will renew on a month-to-month basis after that. The agreement may be terminated at any time by Spartan or VLP. Spartan and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service will be exclusively provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.
The agreements with INN and VPL are subject to TSXV approval. All dollars noted are in Canadian dollars.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.