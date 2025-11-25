Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

(TheNewswire)
Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Vancouver, Canada, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project (" Eagle " or " Project ") in eastern Nevada, by staking an additional 201 claims at the Tungstonia claim block (Figure 1).
The 201 new claims cover 4,054 highly prospective new acres adjacent to existing Tungstonia claims, more than doubling the previous acreage.
Highlights
Staked 201 new claims that increased the total Tungstonia claims to 353 covering 7,131 acres
The new claims follow observations from recent field exploration program that indicated potential continuation of mineralization from the past-producing Tungstonia tungsten-silver mine that potentially contain additional high-grade tungsten-silver-rubidium veins plus Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization containing high-grade silver, lead, and copper
The previously announced field exploration program that includes soil and rock sampling, mapping, and geophysics will also cover the newly staked claims
Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, states, "The addition of these new claims further underscores the significant exploration potential and mineralization endowment we see at Tungstonia and allows us to consolidate our land position at the Eagle Project. The exploration team identified these areas as having high potential to contain mineralization similar to what we already encounter at Tungstonia. This expanded footprint will allow us to evaluate the district-scale potential for high-grade critical metals at the Eagle Project."
Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Spartan Metals is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the " FSE ") under the symbol "J03".
The Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol " W " and the OTCQB Venture Market as " SPRMF ". The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.
Mr. Marsh comments, "As Spartan Metals grows, this listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is another important milestone for us as we continue to expand and diversify our shareholder base."
Figure 1 Updated claim outline for Tungstonia claims at the Eagle Project
About The Eagle Project
The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing high-grade Tungstonia and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these two mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO 3 (1).
The Project is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.
Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.
(1) Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (1988), Bulletin 105 p213-217
The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Forward Looking Statements
