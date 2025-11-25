Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

(TheNewswire)

  • Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, Canada, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project (" Eagle " or " Project ") in eastern Nevada, by staking an additional 201 claims at the Tungstonia claim block (Figure 1).

The 201 new claims cover 4,054 highly prospective new acres adjacent to existing Tungstonia claims, more than doubling the previous acreage.

Highlights

  • Staked 201 new claims that increased the total Tungstonia claims to 353 covering 7,131 acres

  • The new claims follow observations from recent field exploration program that indicated potential continuation of mineralization from the past-producing Tungstonia tungsten-silver mine that potentially contain additional high-grade tungsten-silver-rubidium veins plus Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization containing high-grade silver, lead, and copper

  • The previously announced field exploration program that includes soil and rock sampling, mapping, and geophysics will also cover the newly staked claims

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, states, "The addition of these new claims further underscores the significant exploration potential and mineralization endowment we see at Tungstonia and allows us to consolidate our land position at the Eagle Project. The exploration team identified these areas as having high potential to contain mineralization similar to what we already encounter at Tungstonia. This expanded footprint will allow us to evaluate the district-scale potential for high-grade critical metals at the Eagle Project."

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Spartan Metals is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the " FSE ") under the symbol "J03".

The Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol " W " and the OTCQB Venture Market as " SPRMF ".  The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

Mr. Marsh comments, "As Spartan Metals grows, this listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is another important milestone for us as we continue to expand and diversify our shareholder base."


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Updated claim outline for Tungstonia claims at the Eagle Project

About The Eagle Project

The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing high-grade Tungstonia and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these two mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO 3 (1).

The Project is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.

Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.

(1) Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (1988), Bulletin 105 p213-217

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG

President, CEO & Director

1-888-535-0325

info@spartanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

