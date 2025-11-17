Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF) is pleased to announce effective today, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S.") under the symbol "SPRMF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "W".
Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, comments, "Spartan's mission is to unlock America's critical mineral resources through its flagship Eagle tungsten-silver-rubidium project in Nevada. Therefore, it makes sense that our common shares are listed on the OTCQB so U.S. based investors can participate in the Company's growth. Our OTC listing will amplify our marketing efforts and support our strategy of introducing the Company to a broader audience of potential investors. The OTCQB is an efficient way for Spartan to gain access to the largest pool of equity capital in the world, while offering potential investors in the U.S. enhanced trading liquidity."
In addition to being upgraded to the OTCQB, the Company is eligible with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its common shares. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility permits shares of Spartan to be distributed, settled and served through DTC's automated processes, leveraging the efficiencies created through the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US.
Information relating to Spartan as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com . The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.
Investor Relations Agreement
Effective November 20, 2025, subject to regulatory approval, the Company has engaged ValPal Management Consultancy ("ValPal"), a private company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, to provide investor-focused media and distribution services to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the 12-month campaign is US$8,000 payable on November 20, 2025. ValPal is arm's length to the Spartan and currently holds no securities in the Company. Jasper Wijk is the co-founder of ValPal and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
