Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF) is pleased to announce effective today, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S.") under the symbol "SPRMF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "W".

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, comments, "Spartan's mission is to unlock America's critical mineral resources through its flagship Eagle tungsten-silver-rubidium project in Nevada. Therefore, it makes sense that our common shares are listed on the OTCQB so U.S. based investors can participate in the Company's growth. Our OTC listing will amplify our marketing efforts and support our strategy of introducing the Company to a broader audience of potential investors. The OTCQB is an efficient way for Spartan to gain access to the largest pool of equity capital in the world, while offering potential investors in the U.S. enhanced trading liquidity."

In addition to being upgraded to the OTCQB, the Company is eligible with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its common shares.  DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.  DTC eligibility permits shares of Spartan to be distributed, settled and served through DTC's automated processes, leveraging the efficiencies created through the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US.

Information relating to Spartan as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com . The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Investor Relations Agreement

Effective November 20, 2025, subject to regulatory approval, the Company has engaged ValPal Management Consultancy ("ValPal"), a private company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, to provide investor-focused media and distribution services to increase awareness of the Company. The cost of the 12-month campaign is US$8,000 payable on November 20, 2025. ValPal is arm's length to the Spartan and currently holds no securities in the Company. Jasper Wijk is the co-founder of ValPal and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company.

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG

President, CEO & Director

1-888-535-0325

info@spartanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Spartan MetalsW:CCTSXV:WBattery Metals Investing
W:CC
Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metals (TSXV:W)

Spartan Metals

Advancing US critical minerals resource through a high-grade past-producing tungsten-rubidium project in Nevada

Advancing US critical minerals resource through a high-grade past-producing tungsten-rubidium project in Nevada Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 3, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce that it has identified a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (" CRD ") target on trend with the past producing Tungstonia Mine vein system... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce, it has initiated an exploration program (" Program ") at its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada (Figure 1). The focus of the... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ball as Vice President of Exploration. Ms. Ball has over 10 years of exploration and operations experience covering... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces it has engaged Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor awareness programs and has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces the resignations of William Pettigrew as CEO and director and Ryan Chueng as director of the Company effective October 3, 2025. The Board wishes to thank... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from its Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All drillholes were centered on the Anais showing and intercepted multiple,... Keep Reading...
E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports the following management changes.At a meeting held November 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. James Cross as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Cross has been... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saga Metals Corp. (" SAGA " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 diamond drilling at the high-priority Trapper Zone on its 100%-owned Radar... Keep Reading...
Fortune Minerals Announces Additional Government Support to Help Purchase the NICO Alberta Refinery Site

Fortune Minerals Announces Additional Government Support to Help Purchase the NICO Alberta Refinery Site

Prosper NWT is providing a C$3.8 million loan to help complete the acquisition from JFSL Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding offer letter (the... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") has granted 250,000 options priced at $0.255 to a consultant, and directors and officers have voluntarily surrendered 499,999 options issued on April 14, 2022 at $3.84 (post consolidation).As per the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Related News

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Welcomes Referral of Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor to Major Projects Office