Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Vancouver, Canada, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ball as Vice President of Exploration. Ms. Ball has over 10 years of exploration and operations experience covering critical minerals, base and precious metals in diverse geographies and jurisdictions. She has significant expertise in greenfield geological model definition and exploration targeting. Ms. Ball has led the development of McDermitt Lithium stratigraphy and geological models resulting significant expansion of its mineral resource.
Brett Marsh, Spartan's CEO comments, "Having worked with Rebecca for several years, I know her strong technical ability and passion will help drive our upcoming exploration programs as we advance our 100%-owned flagship Eagle tungsten-rubidium project. The Eagle Project has the potential to be a significant source of tungsten and rubidium for the United States and Rebecca is the perfect fit to help Spartan realize that potential."
Investor Relation Agreements
The Company announces that is has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated October 14, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of CAD $150,000, payable in two tranches with an option to renew the Agreement for an additional six months at a rate of CAD $75,000 unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV. Capital Analytica has no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and has no current intention or right to acquire any such interest during the engagement, other than the potential grant of stock options in the future.
Spartan also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, has signed on October 9, 2025 and effective that date, an agreement to engage the services of Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. (" Connect 4 ") to provide digital marketing and consultancy services to grow investor awareness and social media followers of the Company using a blend of social media management, content creation, videography and online advertising, for a one-time fee of $5,100 plus $4,000 per month for an initial 6-month term with month-to-month thereafter. Connect 4 is at arm's length to Spartan, has no relationship with the Company except under this contract of services and no ownership interest in the Company. Connect 4 was founded by Louis-Carlos Vargas Rocheleau, (who owns 100%) in September 2022 and is registered in Brossard, Quebec at 5505 Boulevard Du Quartier, 702, J4Z 0R9. Connect 4 operates from 407 McGill St bureau 501, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2G3.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
