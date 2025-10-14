Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Vancouver, Canada, October 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Ball as Vice President of Exploration. Ms. Ball has over 10 years of exploration and operations experience covering critical minerals, base and precious metals in diverse geographies and jurisdictions. She has significant expertise in greenfield geological model definition and exploration targeting. Ms. Ball has led the development of McDermitt Lithium stratigraphy and geological models resulting significant expansion of its mineral resource.

Brett Marsh, Spartan's CEO comments, "Having worked with Rebecca for several years, I know her strong technical ability and passion will help drive our upcoming exploration programs as we advance our 100%-owned flagship Eagle tungsten-rubidium project. The Eagle Project has the potential to be a significant source of tungsten and rubidium for the United States and Rebecca is the perfect fit to help Spartan realize that potential."

Investor Relation Agreements

The Company announces that is has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated October 14, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of CAD $150,000, payable in two tranches with an option to renew the Agreement for an additional six months at a rate of CAD $75,000 unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV. Capital Analytica has no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and has no current intention or right to acquire any such interest during the engagement, other than the potential grant of stock options in the future.

Spartan also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, has signed on October 9, 2025 and effective that date, an agreement to engage the services of Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. (" Connect 4 ") to provide digital marketing and consultancy services to grow investor awareness and social media followers of the Company using a blend of social media management, content creation, videography and online advertising, for a one-time fee of $5,100 plus $4,000 per month for an initial 6-month term with month-to-month thereafter. Connect 4 is at arm's length to Spartan, has no relationship with the Company except under this contract of services and no ownership interest in the Company. Connect 4 was founded by Louis-Carlos Vargas Rocheleau, (who owns 100%) in September 2022 and is registered in Brossard, Quebec at 5505 Boulevard Du Quartier, 702, J4Z 0R9.  Connect 4 operates from 407 McGill St bureau 501, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2G3.

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Further Information:

Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG

President, CEO & Director

1-888-535-0325

info@spartanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

