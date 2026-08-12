S&P Global Expands Collaboration with Microsoft, Brings Breadth of Essential Intelligence to Microsoft 365 Copilot

  • S&P Global's proprietary data and deep domain expertise is further integrated directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot and the broader Microsoft ecosystem customers use every day
  • Enables real-time, traceable and contextual insights to support faster research, analysis and decision-making

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to integrate the breadth of S&P Global AI-ready data, insights and analytics into Microsoft 365 Copilot workflows and agentic experiences. The collaboration gives customers a seamless way to access S&P Global intelligence within the Microsoft tools they already use, helping them move from complexity to clarity faster with information that is transparent, traceable and grounded in trusted sources.

S&P Global Logo

As organizations increasingly use AI to navigate growing volumes of information, the quality, context, and traceability of the underlying data are essential. The integration is enabled by the S&P Global AI Data Portal's Deterministic Retrieval solution (also known as the Kensho LLM-ready API), which allows Microsoft 365 Copilot and related experiences to access S&P Global content with accurate, cited, and verifiable results. 

"Our collaboration with Microsoft is shaping the next era of AI-ready data and intelligence-driven workflows. We are meeting clients where they work, embedding S&P Global's trusted, high-quality data directly into their workflows and unlocking agentic capabilities that turn insight into action and enable faster, more informed decision-making," said Sally Moore, Chief Client Officer and Co-Head of Market Intelligence at S&P Global. "Together, we are accelerating how clients drive growth, manage risk and capture opportunity in an increasingly complex and fast-moving market."

Building on the existing integration of S&P Global Energy AI Ready Data in Microsoft 365 Copilot, this expanded collaboration brings S&P Global capabilities into the Microsoft ecosystem in a way that supports how customers already work. Rather than placing data into a standalone AI environment, the solution connects licensed S&P Global content to Microsoft 365 Copilot experiences, including a Copilot in Excel connector for analyst workflows and a plugin for agentic experiences in Copilot Cowork.

"As organizations move from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it across the enterprise, access to trusted, domain-specific data becomes a critical differentiator," said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft. "By integrating S&P Global's essential intelligence directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot and agentic experiences, we're bringing the power of data and AI into the flow of work, helping financial institutions make faster, more confident decisions with transparency, context and traceability at every step."

Customers will be able to apply S&P Global intelligence to tasks such as company research, financial analysis, transcript intelligence, peer benchmarking and competitive analysis without leaving Microsoft 365. The experience maintains context and source attribution, helping users produce more reliable outputs in AI-enabled workflows.

Key capabilities include:

  • Data connectivity and governance: Establishes a secure, connected foundation for accessing S&P Global content within Microsoft AI experiences
  • Analytics in Copilot in Excel: Integrates S&P Global's essential intelligence directly into modeling, research and reporting, users can query data, compare entities and generate analysis within a familiar spreadsheet interface
  • Copilot-enabled workflows: Extends S&P Global data into multi-step analysis processes within Microsoft 365
  • AI-ready data access: Supports trusted data retrieval for use in Microsoft 365 Copilot with source attribution
  • Connectivity: Integrates intelligence directly into productivity tools, reducing manual data preparation
  • Industry-specific use cases: Supports financial and energy analysis within Microsoft 365 environments

This launch follows S&P Global's recently announced evolution of its Market Intelligence operating model, which brings together data, AI, software, and workflow capabilities to better support how customers discover and consume intelligence. It reflects the role of the newly formed Kensho Data Platforms vertical in delivering world-class client interfaces, including Capital IQ Pro, to create more AI-native user experiences and make proprietary intelligence easier to access, connect, and act on.

To learn more about S&P Global's Microsoft 365 Copilot integration, click here. 

Media Contacts:
Becca Loveridge
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 239 273 9566
Becca.Loveridge@spglobal.com 
press.mi@spglobal.com 

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

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