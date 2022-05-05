Resource News Investing News

Southern Silver Exploration: Developing One of the World's Largest High-Grade Undeveloped Silver Projects

Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV:SSV,OTCQX:SSVFF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's Precious Metals and Silver channels.

Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV:SSV,OTCQX:SSVFF) is an exploration mining company focused on creating value for shareholders from its unique silver assets.

The company’s projects are located throughout North America, strategically positioned in politically safe mining locations. Its flagship project, Cerro Las Minitas, is located in Durango, Mexico and is poised to become one of the top high-grade silver projects in the world. Southern Silver has two additional, 100-percent-owned assets, the Oro Copper-Gold Project and the Hermanas Silver Gold-Silver Project. These assets expose shareholders to additional markets beyond silver.


Company Highlights

  • Southern Silver Exploration is a silver-focused exploration company with three, 100-percent-owned projects, including an undeveloped asset that’s poised to become one of the world’s top silver mines.
  • The company’s flagship project, Cerro Las Minitas, has an indicated resource of 42.1 million ounces of silver and an inferred resource of 73.6 million ounces of silver, placing it firmly in the top five silver assets on the planet.
  • Cerro Las Minitas is located in Durango, Mexico, a safe jurisdiction that has attracted other mining companies hoping to discover prolific deposits.
  • Two additional 100-percent-owned assets expose investors to copper and gold markets.
  • Southern Silver Exploration is led by a team of experienced mining professionals who bring their specific expertise, and established relationships with local governments, to help the company.
