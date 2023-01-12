Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces $1.5m Financing and Share Consolidation

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes Maiden Drilling for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Highlights:

  • Successful completion of 12 hole maiden diamond drilling program ( 506m ) confirming at- or near-surface mineralization with a total of 324.5 meters of mineralization and an average weighted grade of 2.12% Cg.
  • All the holes have significant intervals with grades typically ranging from 1.5% to 4.5% Cg and consistent mineralized zones.
  • All information and data will be compiled and used to complete the maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate planned for Q1 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign and complete assay results on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama United States.  The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for all 12 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada .

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "The Alabama results show a consistent mineralized strike with every hole hitting significant intervals with good grade. It's a great start to defining our resource potential and understanding our geology, mineralization, and controls. This preliminary drilling program was designed to test limits and continuity, and the team successfully achieved those objectives. All the holes have significant intervals with grades typically ranging from 1.5% to 4.5% Cg and consistent mineralized zones at- or near-surface. We are pleased with these encouraging results and excited to get our maiden NI43-101 resource estimate out in Q1 of 2023. We have also wrapped up our 3-ton pilot testing program on schedule. The test successfully confirmed the general flowsheet and generated the concentrate samples we need for characterization and advanced battery testing. We plan on getting drills back in the field in Q2/Q3 2023 and completing a NI43-101 PEA by end of 2023. Strong preliminary results close to potential customers and high-tech users of graphite is extremely encouraging for the commercial value of this deposit, particularly in these times when supplies are becoming scarce and secure supply chains are increasingly prized. South Star has two great assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions and the team to build and operate them."

DRILLING RESULTS

The maiden drilling program was based on the previous mapping, trenching and sampling. The program was designed to test the geologic model, lithologies, controls and mineralization. Drill collar locations for the 12 holes in Phase 1 can be viewed on a map on South Star's website and accessed here ( Exploration Map ). During the drilling, several potentially promising zones were intersected as can be seen in the below photographs (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Mineralized Drill Core (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

Assay samples were sent to ActLabs and graphitic carbon (% Cg) was tested using LECO analysis. Actlabs is an accredited independent laboratory with the ISO 9001:2015 & ISO/IEC 17025:2017 registrations. Initial assay results have confirmed the prospectivity of several significant intersections as seen in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Significant intersections in all 12 holes drilled at the Ceylon Project (1% Cutoff). (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

Samples of standards, blanks and duplicates were systematically included with the core samples as part of South Star's ongoing QA/QC protocol.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the 12-month construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 with Phase 1 commercial production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defense hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 94-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:
South Star Investor Relations
Email: invest@southstarbatterymetals.com
+1 (604) 706-0212

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes Maiden Drilling for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$230,166 . This Offering is related to the Company's previous private placement completed in November 2022 (See press release dated Nov. 16, 2022 ), but funds were received in January of 2023. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, Phase 1 construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements. Phase 1 commercial production is planned for Q4 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Construction and Development Update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia, Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Construction and Development Update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia, Brazil

Highlights:

  • Civil and earthworks contractors mobilized, and Santa Cruz is on schedule to complete construction and commissioning by December 2023 .
  • Majority of major equipment contracts signed and down payments completed to lock in equipment CAPEX. All major equipment contracts scheduled to be finalized in January 2023 .
  • Owners team mobilized and preparing for 12-month construction and commissioning.
  • Field work for Phases 2 & 3 environmental permitting completed. On schedule to submit documentation in early Q1 2023.
  • Request for definitive mining concession and the Planned Economic Analysis reports ("PAE") doubling production to 50,000 tonne per year ("tpy") of graphite concentrates for 11 of the 13 mining claims submitted to ANM for review and comment. All PAEs on schedule for submittal by January 2023 .
  • Initial field work for 3 lines of geophysics completed and in interpretation. Remaining field work expected to be completed in January 2023 and final report issued in February 2023 .

 South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce a construction and project development for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia, Brazil .

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Highlights:
  • Successful completion of maiden drilling program confirming at- or near-surface mineralization with 16.5m (CD2201) at 2.73% Cg, 18m (CD2202) at 2.67% Cg, 28.5m (CD2203) at 2.50% Cg, 51m (CD2204) at 2.35% Cg, 9.5m (CD2209) at 2.42% Cg, and 8m (CD2210) at 2.90% Cg.
  • All drilling assays should be completed yearend 2022. All information and data will be compiled and used to complete the maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate planned for Q1 2023.
  • Successful completion of 3-ton pilot plant metallurgical testing confirms the bench scale testing results and flowsheet. The pilot plant generated approximately 30kg of 94% Cg concentrates that will be used for characterization of physiochemical properties and advanced value-add/battery testing.
  • Advanced value-add/battery testing is planned to be completed in Q2 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama United States . The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for the first 6 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada and the remaining results are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The Company would also like to announce that pilot plant metallurgical testing of 3 tons of bulk sampled material at the Mineral Research Laboratory of North Carolina State University ("MRL") is also complete. Three tons of sampled material from the project were milled and subjected to rougher and cleaner flotation steps to produce approximately 30 kgs of flake graphite concentrate. The concentrate will be sent to our technological partner in the United States ("US Lab" 1 ) for physical and chemical characterization and value-addbattery testing.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of US$10 Million Financing with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and Full Funding for Phase 1 Construction

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of US$10 Million Financing with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and Full Funding for Phase 1 Construction

 South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has closed the Phase 1 deposit (the "Phase 1 Deposit")  transaction under the previously announced metals purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") (see April 5, 2022 April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases). With the closing of the recent private placements and receipt of the Phase 1 Deposit to fund CAPEX pursuant to the Agreement, the Company believes it is fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at its Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil (the " Santa Cruz or Project").

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$2,326,700 . The entire second tranche of the Offering was with global institutional investors who are very familiar with the battery metals and mining sectors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements. Phase 1 commercial production is planned for Q4 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

With the closing of the second tranche of the financing, the Company should meet all the condition precedents to the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") streaming agreement ("Agreement") (see April 5, 2022 , April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases). The Company anticipates the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement in November 2022.  With the release of the Phase 1 funds of US$10,000,000 for CAPEX due on closing under the Sprott Agreement, the Company will be fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at the Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil .

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We have successfully partnered with strong, long-term institutional investors familiar with Brazil , mineral resources and battery metals sector. We should close the Sprott Agreement in short order and will be fully funded for Phase 1 CAPEX. The owner's team is in place for construction, and we have started signing contracts as well as making down payments on critical path major equipment. Earthworks and civil infrastructure contractors are signed with mobilization planned in early December 2022 . All the other contractors for Phase 1 have been prequalified, and we are finalising the negotiations for the balance of the contracts. We will deliver on our promise and commitment to be the first new graphite production since 1996. Our team is looking forward to putting shovels in the ground and moving the Project off the paper and into reality. Having started investing in Santa Cruz in 2010, we are very excited to have near-term production and cashflows on the horizon."

The second tranche of the Private Placement consists of 4,390,000 units priced at C$0.53 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities issued in this first tranche closing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring March 16, 2023 . In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate amount of 73,300 finders' warrants and paid $116,547 in cash finders' fees to a certain finder.  Each finders' warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the date of issue at a price of $0.53 .  These finders' warrants are in addition to 77,944 finder's warrants issued in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement.  An aggregate of 8,750 of the finder's warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $1.25 for five years from the date of issue.   An aggregate of 69,194 of the finders' warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $0.53 for five years from the date of issue.

Acceleration Clause

If during a period of ten consecutive trading days between the date that is four (4) months following the closing of the Private Placement and the expiry of the Warrants the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds C$2.50 for each of those ten consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

Two directors of the Company subscribed in the Private Placement for an aggregate of 137,736 units for gross proceeds of $73,000 .  Each transaction with the directors constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(b) from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Private Placement, insofar as it involves related parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before the closing of the private placement as the details of the private placement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: closing of the second trance of the financing and the Sprott Agreement, TSXV acceptance of the PIF, final TSXV approval of the financing, risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

NMG Issues Positive Results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development with Indicative NPV in Excess of C$2 Billion

+ Preliminary economic assessment of the Uatnan Mining Project demonstrates attractive economics for a targeted production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per annum over a 24-year life of mine, making it one of the World's largest graphite projects in development.

+ The Uatnan Mining Project covers Mason Graphite's Lac Guéret graphite deposit located in Québec, Canada.

glowing graphite molecule

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2023

Graphite is an essential raw material used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and as sales of EVs continue to grow, market watchers believe demand for the battery metal will surge.

Despite discussions on battery chemistry changes and new technological breakthroughs, many experts think graphite will remain a dominant element in EV batteries for at least the next decade. Both synthetic graphite and natural graphite, in the form of the intermediate product spherical graphite, are used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at key trends in the graphite market in 2022 and the graphite forecast for 2023.

NMG Capitalizes Accrued Interests

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces today the capitalization of accrued interests as part of a previously announced private placement.

Settlement of accrued interests

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed an equipment refinancing transaction through its 100%-owned subsidiary, Ozzie's, Inc., ("Ozzie's") which operates in the equipment rental and sales sector, servicing pipeline and renewable energy companies (the " Transaction ").

Altech Chemicals Ltd Interview with Fraunhofer's Professor Alexander Michaelis

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to release an interview recently undertaken with the Head of Fraunhofer IKTS (Fraunhofer), Professor Dr. Alexander Michaelis. Fraunhofer is Altech's joint venture partner in the CERENERGY(R) Battery Project in Saxony, Germany. In the interview, Professor Michaelis discusses the ten-year history of Fraunhofer's development of CERENERGY(R) battery technology, as well as Fraunhofer's vision to create a safer, cheaper battery for the grid storage market. Professor Michaelis also discusses how Fraunhofer searched for a joint venture partner to commercialise its technology, and also discusses Fraunhofer's joint venture relationship with the Altech Group.

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated entity Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.

To watch the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9EL0N534



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

natural ore and synthetic forms of graphite

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

Even though it is sometimes overlooked as a battery metal, graphite is at the forefront of the anode supply chain.

In fact, market intelligence publisher Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is forecasting that natural and synthetic graphite anodes will maintain their dominance over anode market share up until 2040.

“We really believe that graphite-dominant anodes will continue to capture the majority of market share moving forward due to established processing and production technologies at present, meaning automakers have qualified these chemistries into their supply chains,” George Miller, senior analyst at the firm, said at this year's Benchmark Week event. “And this is really combined with favorable cost stability and performance of battery-based anodes.”

