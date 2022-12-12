Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Graphite Investing News

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Highlights:
  • Successful completion of maiden drilling program confirming at- or near-surface mineralization with 16.5m (CD2201) at 2.73% Cg, 18m (CD2202) at 2.67% Cg, 28.5m (CD2203) at 2.50% Cg, 51m (CD2204) at 2.35% Cg, 9.5m (CD2209) at 2.42% Cg, and 8m (CD2210) at 2.90% Cg.
  • All drilling assays should be completed yearend 2022. All information and data will be compiled and used to complete the maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate planned for Q1 2023.
  • Successful completion of 3-ton pilot plant metallurgical testing confirms the bench scale testing results and flowsheet. The pilot plant generated approximately 30kg of 94% Cg concentrates that will be used for characterization of physiochemical properties and advanced value-add/battery testing.
  • Advanced value-add/battery testing is planned to be completed in Q2 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama United States . The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for the first 6 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada and the remaining results are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The Company would also like to announce that pilot plant metallurgical testing of 3 tons of bulk sampled material at the Mineral Research Laboratory of North Carolina State University ("MRL") is also complete. Three tons of sampled material from the project were milled and subjected to rougher and cleaner flotation steps to produce approximately 30 kgs of flake graphite concentrate. The concentrate will be sent to our technological partner in the United States ("US Lab" 1 ) for physical and chemical characterization and value-addbattery testing.

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "This is a very exciting 100% hit rate on our first six holes. All the holes have significant intervals with grades ranging from 2% to 4.5% Cg and consistent mineralized zones at- or near-surface. Visually all the holes had good mineralized intervals, and so far, assays have confirmed our understanding of the geologic models, lithologies, mineralization and controls. We are pleased with these encouraging results and excited to get our maiden NI43-101 resource estimate out in Q1 of 2023. Strong preliminary results close to potential customers and high-tech users of graphite is extremely encouraging for the commercial value of this deposit, particularly in these times when supplies are becoming scarce and secure supply chains are increasingly prized. South Star has two great assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions and the team to build and operate them. We have also wrapped up our 3-ton pilot testing program on schedule. The test successfully confirmed the general flowsheet and generated the concentrate samples we need for characterization and advanced battery testing. We plan on getting drills back in the field in Q2/Q3 2023 and completing a NI43-101 PEA by end of 2023."

1 The United States laboratory ("US Lab") specializes in advanced graphite materials and value-add testing for battery and non-battery applications.  The US Lab company name has not been published for the purposes of preserving a commercial advantage for South Star Battery Metals in the marketplace.

DRILLING RESULTS

The maiden drilling program was based on the previous mapping, trenching and sampling. The program was designed to test the geologic model, lithologies, controls and mineralization. Drill collar locations for the 12 holes in Phase 1 can be viewed on a map on South Star's website and accessed here ( Exploration Map ). During the drilling, several potentially promising zones were intersected as can be seen in the below photographs (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Mineralized Drill Core (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

Assay samples were sent to ActLabs and graphitic carbon (%Cg) was tested using LECO analysis. Actlabs is an accredited independent laboratory with the ISO 9001:2015 & ISO/IEC 17025:2017 registrations. Initial assay results have confirmed the prospectivity of several significant intersections as seen in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Significant intersections in the first six holes drilled at the Ceylon Project (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

Assays from the final six holes of the Phase 1 drilling program are expected to be completed prior to year-end.  Samples of standards, blanks and duplicates were systematically included with the core samples as part of South Star's ongoing QA/QC protocol.

PILOT PLANT METALLURGICAL TESTING

A bulk sampling program was carried out in 2019 at the Ceylon Project during which a total of approximately 100 tons of prospective material from 8 locations were extracted, crushed and placed in 1-ton super sacks.  All sacks were sealed, marked for identification and securely stored in a commercial warehouse. A one-ton sample sack was selected from each of 3 sample locations and sent to the MRL for pilot and bench scale work. The bulk sample locations selected are identified as CMB002, CMB005 and CMB007 ( Exploration Map ) and were chosen to be representative across the project area. Approximately 30 kgs of bulk flake concentrate with an average Cg grade of 94.12% was produced. Intermediate process samples including ore, rougher concentrate and tails were preserved for further testing. The bulk graphite concentrate will be transported to the US Lab to complete an advanced graphite metals and value-add testing program. The program will encompass:

  • Characterization of physiochemical properties;
  • Carbothermal purification;
  • Micronization;
  • Spheronization and coating;
  • Cathode conductivity enhancement material;
  • LiB coin cell construction and long-term cycling;
  • Coating dispersion;
  • Expandability; and
  • Market analysis to maximize profitability for a basket of goods produced from and based on the Ceylon Project's graphite characteristics.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the 12-month construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 with Phase 1 commercial production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defense hub in the southeastern United States . The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. Trenching, phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 94-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. logo (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-star-battery-metals-successfully-completes-first-phase-of-drilling-and-pilot-plant-metallurgical-testing-for-its-graphite-project-in-alabama-us-and-announces-positive-preliminary-results-301700073.html

SOURCE South Star Battery Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c3531.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery MetalsTSXV:STSGraphite Investing
STS:CA
South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of US$10 Million Financing with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and Full Funding for Phase 1 Construction

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of US$10 Million Financing with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and Full Funding for Phase 1 Construction

 South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has closed the Phase 1 deposit (the "Phase 1 Deposit")  transaction under the previously announced metals purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") (see April 5, 2022 April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases). With the closing of the recent private placements and receipt of the Phase 1 Deposit to fund CAPEX pursuant to the Agreement, the Company believes it is fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at its Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil (the " Santa Cruz or Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$2,326,700 . The entire second tranche of the Offering was with global institutional investors who are very familiar with the battery metals and mining sectors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements. Phase 1 commercial production is planned for Q4 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

With the closing of the second tranche of the financing, the Company should meet all the condition precedents to the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") streaming agreement ("Agreement") (see April 5, 2022 , April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases). The Company anticipates the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement in November 2022.  With the release of the Phase 1 funds of US$10,000,000 for CAPEX due on closing under the Sprott Agreement, the Company will be fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at the Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil .

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We have successfully partnered with strong, long-term institutional investors familiar with Brazil , mineral resources and battery metals sector. We should close the Sprott Agreement in short order and will be fully funded for Phase 1 CAPEX. The owner's team is in place for construction, and we have started signing contracts as well as making down payments on critical path major equipment. Earthworks and civil infrastructure contractors are signed with mobilization planned in early December 2022 . All the other contractors for Phase 1 have been prequalified, and we are finalising the negotiations for the balance of the contracts. We will deliver on our promise and commitment to be the first new graphite production since 1996. Our team is looking forward to putting shovels in the ground and moving the Project off the paper and into reality. Having started investing in Santa Cruz in 2010, we are very excited to have near-term production and cashflows on the horizon."

The second tranche of the Private Placement consists of 4,390,000 units priced at C$0.53 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities issued in this first tranche closing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring March 16, 2023 . In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate amount of 73,300 finders' warrants and paid $116,547 in cash finders' fees to a certain finder.  Each finders' warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the date of issue at a price of $0.53 .  These finders' warrants are in addition to 77,944 finder's warrants issued in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement.  An aggregate of 8,750 of the finder's warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $1.25 for five years from the date of issue.   An aggregate of 69,194 of the finders' warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $0.53 for five years from the date of issue.

Acceleration Clause

If during a period of ten consecutive trading days between the date that is four (4) months following the closing of the Private Placement and the expiry of the Warrants the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds C$2.50 for each of those ten consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

Two directors of the Company subscribed in the Private Placement for an aggregate of 137,736 units for gross proceeds of $73,000 .  Each transaction with the directors constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(b) from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Private Placement, insofar as it involves related parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before the closing of the private placement as the details of the private placement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: closing of the second trance of the financing and the Sprott Agreement, TSXV acceptance of the PIF, final TSXV approval of the financing, risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-star-battery-metals-announces-closing-of-2-3-million-of-the-non-brokered-private-placement-and-phase-1-construction-updates-301680761.html

SOURCE South Star Battery Metals Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Financing Update and Closing of $2.3 Million in the First Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Financing Update and Closing of $2.3 Million in the First Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

  South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$2,308,863 . The majority of participation in the first tranche of the Offering was with global institutional investors who are very familiar with the battery metals and mining sectors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

The funds for closing the second tranche of the financing, which the Company anticipates will exceed the amount required to meet the condition precedent to the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") streaming agreement ("Agreement") (see April 5, 2022 , April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases) have been committed and received by the Company and are being held in escrow, pending TSX Venture Exchange review of a personal information form ("PIF"). The Company anticipates closing both the second tranche of the financing and the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement in November 2022.  With the release of the Phase 1 funds of US$10,000,000 for CAPEX due on closing under the Sprott Agreement, the Company will be fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at the Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil .

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We are pleased to be delivering this news to our shareholders, clients, and stakeholders. This truly is a watershed event for South Star in our march to production.  Once we complete the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement, we will be fully funded for Phase 1 CAPEX and will deliver on our promise and commitment to be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996. We are releasing contracts for major equipment and will start earthworks shortly. Commercial production is planned for end of 2023.  We delivered this during choppy capital markets, an increasingly difficult business environment and unprecedented world turbulence. One thing is certain, there hasn't been a better time in the last 20 years to be bringing a critical battery metals project into production, and the business case for graphite gets better with every passing month. This is truly a team victory and reinforces the superior nature of Santa Cruz , our great group and our continued commitment to stakeholders, sustainable development and transparent ESG principles as we transition from a development company into a producer. Many thanks to all those who contributed to our effort. It will be an exciting 12-18 months for us."

Michael Harrison , Managing Partner of Sprott, added "Sprott is pleased to partner with South Star by providing both equity financing and the construction capital for the Santa Cruz graphite project.  We have and will continue to provide financing required to increase production of minerals and metals critical to energy storage to further the energy transition to renewables."

The first tranche of the Private Placement consists of 4,356,346 units priced at C$0.53 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities issued in this first tranche closing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring March 4, 2023 . In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate amount of 77,944 brokers' warrants in connection with the Private Placement and paid $129,541 in cash finders' fees to certain finders.

Acceleration Clause

If during a period of ten consecutive trading days between the date that is four (4) months following the closing of the Private Placement and the expiry of the Warrants the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds C$2.50 for each of those ten consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

Equity Plans

Following the Company's shareholder meeting on October 12, 2022 (the " Shareholders' Meeting "), the Company adopted a restricted share unit (collectively " RSUs ") plan (the " RSU Plan ") and a new stock option plan (the " 2022 Stock Option Plan ").

The RSU Plan governs the granting of any RSU granted under the fixed RSU Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The maximum number of RSUs issuable under the RSU Plan is 2,400,893 common shares, being 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time the RSU Plan was implemented.

The number of stock options issuable under the 2022 Stock Option Plan may not exceed 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the date of a grant. The 2022 Stock Option Plan is a "rolling" stock option plan which governs the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company for the purchase of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company from time to time. The 2022 Stock Option Plan supersedes the Company's current stock option plan. Any stock options currently outstanding under the superseded stock option plan will remain outstanding as at the effective date, however new stock option grants will be subject to the 2022 Stock Option Plan. The Company currently has 1,439,000 options outstanding, leaving 961,893 options available for grant.

The RSU Plan and the 2022 Stock Option Plan received shareholder approval at the Shareholders' Meeting, and received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further details regarding the RSU Plan and the 2022 Stock Option Plan are included in the management information circular of the Company filed on SEDAR in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: closing of the second trance of the financing and the Sprott Agreement, TSXV acceptance of the PIF, final TSXV approval of the financing, risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-star-battery-metals-announces-financing-update-and-closing-of-2-3-million-in-the-first-tranche-of-the-non-brokered-private-placement-301667454.html

SOURCE South Star Battery Metals Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Full Mining License Application Submittal and Update on Phase 2/3 Environmental Permitting at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project, as well as Drill Mobilization and Pilot-Scale Metallurgical Testing Update for Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Announces Full Mining License Application Submittal and Update on Phase 2/3 Environmental Permitting at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project, as well as Drill Mobilization and Pilot-Scale Metallurgical Testing Update for Alabama Graphite Project

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Planned Economic Analysis ("PAE") and the request for the final mining license ("concessão de lavra") to the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on September 28 th 2022 for two additional claims (871.0522011 & 872.8742010), which are east and west extensions on strike of where the Phase 2 and 3 facilities are planned. This brings the total to 7 of the 13 mining claims submitted and now encompasses the entirety of the 8-kilometer strike that has been identified (see the August 15 th 2022 press release). The proposed PAE doubles the Santa Cruz production capacity presented in the previously released PFS ( March 2020 ) and incorporates a third phase of project development. The planned production schedule follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement, Amendment to Stream Agreement and Extension of Promissory Note

South Star Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement, Amendment to Stream Agreement and Extension of Promissory Note

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.53 per Unit to raise up to C$5,250,000. Management expects the private placement to be fully subscribed. The Company has also amended the terms of its previously announced (see April 5, 2022 and April 18, 2022 press releases) stream agreement (the "Stream Agreement") and promissory note (the "Promissory Note") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. ("Sprott") for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil. Canaccord Genuity Corp. was engaged as a financial advisor to South Star on this placement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
natural ore and synthetic forms of graphite

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

Even though it is sometimes overlooked as a battery metal, graphite is at the forefront of the anode supply chain.

In fact, market intelligence publisher Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is forecasting that natural and synthetic graphite anodes will maintain their dominance over anode market share up until 2040.

“We really believe that graphite-dominant anodes will continue to capture the majority of market share moving forward due to established processing and production technologies at present, meaning automakers have qualified these chemistries into their supply chains,” George Miller, senior analyst at the firm, said at this year's Benchmark Week event. “And this is really combined with favorable cost stability and performance of battery-based anodes.”

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") announces that it has changed its auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("PwC" or the "Former Auditor") to Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Grant Thornton" or the "Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor in each case effective as of December 6, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals President & CEO Richard Pearce

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 10:00 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 5, 2022

The Board of Directors had fixed October 14, 2022 as the record date for the Meeting. There were 101,872,614 common shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. A total of 50,199,686 common shares equivalent to 49.5% of the common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting were represented in person or by proxy. A total of 2,339,761 of the common shares represented by proxy were not voted.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Engages Hybrid Financial and Announces Cancellation of Options

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company" or "Nouveau Monde") ( TSXV: NOU ; NYSE: NMG) is pleased to announce that it has, subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide assistance in all aspects of a marketing campaign for the Company, pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Company and Hybrid effective as of December 1, 2022 (the "Hybrid Agreement").

The services provided by Hybrid to the Company are the access and use of a database of registered financial professionals in North America (the "Services"). Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology, email tracking and call center services to enable the Company to disseminate its information to financial professionals only. Hybrid provides its services directly to the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Metals CEO Belinda Labatte

Lomiko Metals CEO Says Graphite is Poised for Prime Time

Lomiko Metals CEO says graphite is poised for prime timeyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Precious Metals Investing

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Base Metals Investing

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Gold Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Flow-Through Share Offering

×