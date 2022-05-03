Resource News Investing News

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has contracted North Carolina State University Mineral Research Laboratory ("MRL") to complete a metallurgical testing program using 3 x 1-tonne samples of ore from various targets within the Ceylon Graphite Project ("Project") in Coosa County, Alabama. The goal of the program is to create a representative 1 tonne ore sample to retest and confirm processing methods and reagents from previous process work. The small-scale pilot test will also generate approximately 15kg of concentrates (> 94% Cg) as well as intermediate products and tailings samples for future geotechnical, chemical, and physical testing programs to better characterize the ore, the tailings as well as final concentrates. The concentrates will then be used to test for a variety of value-add products as well as minerology, similar to the testing program completed on Santa Cruz Graphite concentrates (See March 1, 2021 press release). The metallurgical testing is expected to begin in July of 2022 and be completed in approximately 16 weeks.

Richard Pearce, President & CEO commented, "We are very excited to get started on our work program in Alabama and generate some concentrate samples we can test for industrial and value add applications including a variety battery precursor material.   Intermediate products as well as ROM and tailings samples will also be collected to help characterize the materials for future environmental and civil design work. MRL has an excellent facility nearby, and our team is excited to be working with their talented professionals. It's a great resource to have so close to the Project. If the results of this program confirm the previous test work, we will be looking to send 30 to 40 tonnes of ore to our soon to be constructed Santa Cruz plant and run through a full scale pilot plant test. We will work hard with our partners to make the Project the second new graphite mine in the Americas brought online and the first in the United States."

SCOPE OF WORK - SMALL-SCALE PILOT METALLURGICAL TESTING PROGRAM

  • Mix and prepare representative 1-tonne ROM sample including drying & crushing;
  • Construction of pilot-plant circuit with rod mill and traditional froth flotation;
  • Process testing to produce rougher concentrate samples;
  • Sample preparation of rougher concentrates;
  • Upgrading of rougher samples to produce high-grade (>94% Cg) graphite concentrates;
  • Concentrates will be collected, dried and bagged for future value-add, physical and minerology testing programs;
  • Rougher concentrates will be collected, dried and bagged for future physical and minerology testing programs;
  • Suspended tailings samples will be collected and stored in barrels to test for future geotechnical, chemical, and physical testing programs; and
  • ROM ore samples will be collected and prepared for future geotechnical, chemical, and physical testing programs.

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q2 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States. The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. and South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

