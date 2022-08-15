Graphite Investing News

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Planned Economic Analysis ("PAE") and the request for the final mining license ("concessão de lavra") to the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on August 15 th 2022 for the Claims 872.7352010, 872.7362010, 871.0532011 and 871.5242013 which is where the Phase 2 and 3 facilities are planned. The proposed PAE doubles the Santa Cruz production capacity presented in the previously released PFS (March 2020) and incorporates a third phase of project development. The planned production schedule follows:

  • 2 years with 5,000 tonnes per year ("tpy") of concentrates (Phase 1);
  • 2 years with 25,000 tpy of concentrates (Phase 2); &
  • Life of mine ("LOM") with 50,000 tpy of concentrates (Phase 3).

In February of 2022 (See Press Releases from February 9 th and 24 th ) the final exploration reports for all of the Company's 13 claims were approved by the ANM. The PAE for 872.737/2010 was previously submitted August 1 st , 2022 (See Press Releases from August 2 nd ). The approval of the PAEs and mining licenses is the final step in securing the LOM mining license for each of the exploration claims and converting them to mining concessions. The environmental field work for the 3 phased production schedule is scheduled to begin in Q3 of 2022, and the Company intends to submit all the environmental documents for review and comment by early Q1 of 2023.

Phase 1 operations are fully licensed with a trial mining license ("GU") and associated environmental license. South Star has paid the municipal building permit for construction of the Phase 1 plant, mine and infrastructure, and the Company anticipates the permit should be issued by Itabela shortly.

In addition, the three tonnes of ore from the Ceylon Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama have been delivered to North Carolina State Mineral Research Laboratory ("MRL") and testing should begin shortly (See Press Releases from May 3 rd ). The goal of the program is to create a representative 1 tonne ore sample to retest and confirm processing methods and reagents from previous process work. The small-scale pilot test will also generate approximately 15-18kg of concentrates (> 94% Cg) as well as intermediate products and tailings samples for future geotechnical, chemical, and physical testing programs to better characterize the ore, the tailings as well as final concentrates. The Company anticipates the pilot plant program should be finalized in November 2022. The concentrates will then be used to test for a variety of value-add products as well as minerology, similar to the testing program completed on Santa Cruz Graphite concentrates (See March 1, 2021 press release).

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We submitted 4 additional PAEs incorporating a third phase doubling the production to 50,000 tpy and adding future operational flexibility. The 5 areas we have submitted requesting the definitive mining license incorporate all the facilities and structures required for Phase 2/3 and contain the main 7.5km strike that has been identified. All the 43-101 reserves estimated to date are located on these 5 claims, and we are open at depth and in both directions along strike. Our goals are to work towards having the mining licenses and environmental permits for the 5-7 priority claims approved around the time we are commissioning our Phase 1 facilities in mid 2023. This will allow us to advance quickly with Phase 2/3 financing alternatives. We have also started the pilot plant testing program on Ceylon ore and look forward to reviewing those results in November. We will work hard with our partners to have the first two new graphite mines in the Americas brought online and the first in the United States. We have two great assets in key jurisdictions and an experienced team with the technical and commercial expertise to bring these operations online and be profitable moving forward. An introductory overview video of the Ceylon Project has been added to our website and posted to social media."

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q3 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States. The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.



South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has finalized the agreement for the land purchase required for construction of the Phase 1 mine and plant facilities as well as the first two to three years of operations at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Bahia, Brazil.

In addition, South Star has submitted the Planned Economic Analysis ("PAE") and the request for the final mining license ("concessão de lavra") to the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on August 1 st , 2022 for the Claim 872.737/2010, which is where the Phase 1 facilities are currently being installed. The proposed PAE doubles the Santa Cruz production capacity presented in the previously released PFS (March 2020) and incorporates a third phase of project development. The planned production schedule follows:

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$1,906,990. The majority of participation in the Private Placement was with key institutional investors and insiders. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for advanced materials sample preparation, commercial agreements, project finance and general working capital requirements for the Company.

The Private Placement consists of 3,467,254 units priced at post-consolidation price of C$0.55 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring October 24, 2022.The Company issued an aggregate of 1,636 finders' warrants in connection with the Private Placement (equal to 6% of the number of Units sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by the finders) and $54,300 in cash finders' fees were paid to certain finders (equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by the finders).

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (" South Star " or the " Company ") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) announces that it is proceeding with its previously announced share consolidation on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) new post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). Effective at market open on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The Consolidation will reduce the number of common shares issued and outstanding from 102,533,520 to approximately 20,506,704 common shares after rounding adjustments. No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and the fractional share will be cancelled.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is announcing that it is repricing the previously announced (May 19, 2022) non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") to raise approximately C$2,000,000 in order to better reflect the current market conditions for common shares of the Company. On a pre-consolidation basis, the Offering will be repriced from C$0.15 per unit (the "Units") to C$0.11 per unit and consist of approximately 18,181,818 Units. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue.

All other terms and conditions of the Offering remain unchanged. The closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company may pay finders' fees under the offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The Private Placement is subject to a 25% over-allotment option and to an acceleration clause. See below for further details.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Graphex Technologies, LLC ("Graphex") to jointly develop a manufacturing and processing facility for battery anode material. The parties intend to develop a definitive agreement by October 31, 2022 to share expertise and technology for the design, construction and operations of a battery anode material processing facility. Graphite feed stock is expected to be provided by South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil and Ceylon Graphite Mine in the United States. The goals of the joint venture are to have a centrally located, vertically integrated supply chain for active battery anode and value-added materials supplied by two high-quality, scalable graphite operations in two strategic and stable jurisdictions in the Americas. The Companies previously announced a LOI to pursue a binding 5-year offtake agreement (March 24 th 2022)

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We are breaking ground on Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in June, 2022 and have commercial production planned for Q2 of 2023. The Ceylon Project in Alabama is advancing well, and we are starting metallurgy and battery testing programs. We are pleased to be further developing a long-term, strategic relationship with Graphex at a critical moment in the energy transition revolution. Graphex has been producing and selling high-quality battery anode material for a long time, and similar to us, looking to expand operations in the US. South Star believes that the only way to meet the growing demand is for experienced companies to develop strategic partnerships that accelerate the vertically integrated production of high-quality products that can be consistently delivered in a responsible and profitable manner. This partnership will benefit both parties and allow us to quickly deliver critical battery anode and other value add materials for clients in strategic locations around the world. Reliable, secure supply chains are the key to the world's ability to execute on the exciting energy transition revolution underway, and South Star is pleased to be part of this paradigm shift."

