South Star Announces Non-Brokered Private Placements

South Star Announces Non-Brokered Private Placements

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (" South Star " or the " Company ") (TSXV: STS,OTC:STSBF) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (the " Units ") for gross proceeds of up to C$4.17 million (US$3.0 million) (the " Unit Offering ") and a concurrent non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible notes (the " Notes ") for gross proceeds of up to C$2.085 million (US$1.5 million) (the " Note Offering ", and together with the Unit Offering, the " Offerings ").

Unit Offering

The Company intends to issue up to 27,800,000 Units pursuant to the Unit Offering at a price of C$0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of five (5) years from the closing date, subject to acceleration. The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated, at the option of the Company, if at any time after four (4) months following the closing date, the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") is at or above C$0.40 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, provided that the Company gives thirty (30) days' prior notice to the holders by news release, in which case all unexercised Warrants will expire at the end of such thirty (30) day period.

Note Offering

Mr. Tiago Cunha, interim CEO, President and a director of the Company, together with his affiliates, have agreed to subscribe for C$2.085 million (US$1.5 million) principal amount of Notes pursuant to the Note Offering. The principal amount of the Notes will automatically convert into units of the Company (the " Note Units ") at a price of C$0.15 per Note Unit subject to and effective within fifteen (15) business days of the Company obtaining shareholder approval for the conversion of the Notes (the " Automatic Conversion Trigger "). The Note Units will have the same composition and terms as the Units issued in the Unit Offering, consisting of one Share and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable into one Warrant Share at C$0.20 for five (5) years, subject to acceleration on the terms described above.

Mr. Tiago Cunha and affiliated entities currently own or control 11,555,552 Shares, representing approximately 18.66% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. Accordingly, the conversion of the issuance of the Note Units will result in Mr. Tiago Cunha becoming a control person of the Company and is subject to shareholder approval under the policies of the Exchange. The Company intends to convene a meeting of its shareholders in order to seek such approval.

The Notes will bear interest at 12% per annum, payable in cash on the maturity date (the " Maturity Date "), being one year from the closing date, unless earlier converted pursuant to the Automatic Conversion Trigger. If conversion occurs, all accrued but unpaid interest will be payable in cash on the date of conversion. In the absence of such conversion, the principal amount and all accrued but unpaid interest will be repayable in cash on the Maturity Date.

The Notes and the Units will be offered and sold by private placement: (i) in Canada to "accredited investors" and other exempt purchasers under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ; and (ii) outside of Canada on a basis that does not require qualification or registration of the securities. All securities issued under the Offerings will be subject to statutory hold periods under applicable securities legislation.

Net proceeds are expected to be used for exploration, development, corporate general and administrative expenses and general working capital.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offerings, within the limits permitted by the policies of the Exchange. Closing of the Offerings remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the Exchange. The Offerings are not subject to a minimum aggregate subscription amount.

Insiders, including related parties as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), may participate in the Offerings. As described above, Mr. Tiago Cunha, interim CEO, President and a director of the Company, together with his affiliates, is expected to subscribe for C$2.085 million (US$1.5 million) principal amount of Notes. Such insider participation will constitute a "related party transaction" under MI 61-101. The Company expects this participation to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the securities subscribed for will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP.

South Star is a Canadian battery-metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial- and battery-metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite- producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30 tonnes) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of graphite concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% graphitic carbon (Cg). With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star Phase 1 is ramping up commercial production with first sales shipped in May 2025. Santa Cruz is the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama, U.S.A. in the center of a developing electric-vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project includes a historic mine active during the First and Second World Wars. The vertically integrated production facilities include a mine and industrial concentrator in Coosa County, AL and a downstream value-add plant in Mobile, AL, which will be upgrading natural flake graphite concentrates from both Santa Cruz and BamaStar mines. A NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates strong economic results with a pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV8%") of US$2.4B and an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 35%, as well as an after-tax NPV8% US$1.6B with an IRR of 27%. South Star has also received US$3.2 million grant commitment from the US Department of Defense Title III program to advance a feasibility study on the Bamastar project. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved for South Star by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the South Star Board of Directors,

MR. MARC LEDUC,
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For additional information, please contact: South Star Investor Relations

South Star Investor Relations

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offerings, including the terms of the Notes and the Units, the expected use of proceeds, insider participation, the anticipated conversion of the Notes, including the occurrence of the Automatic Conversion Trigger, and the Company's stated intention to convene a shareholder meeting to seek approval for the Note Offering; the receipt of regulatory and corporate approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the anticipated closing of the Offerings; the commencement of production at the Santa Cruz Project; the scaling of operations; the advancement of the Alabama project; and the Company's overall strategy, plans, and future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; risks relating to the receipt of shareholder approval for the Note Offering; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery MetalsSTS:CATSXV:STSBattery Metals Investing
STS:CA
The Conversation (0)
South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS)

South Star Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Near-term graphite producer for the clean energy revolution

South Star Announces Additional Sales of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

South Star Announces Additional Sales of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

Advancing the First New Natural-Flake Graphite Mine in the Americas this Century

South Star Battery Metals CORP. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's May 6, 2024 announcement ("South Star Battery Metals Announces the First Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate from its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil") and its August 1, 2024 announcement ("South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer"), South Star has executed another binding commercial sales agreement (the "Agreement") for an initial 40 tonnes (more than 88,000 pounds) of natural-flake graphite concentrate from the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine("Santa Cruz"), located in northeastern Brazil's Bahia state. This most recent sales Agreement was formally executed with a prominent American industrial graphite customer (the "U.S. Client

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

South Star advancing the first new natural-flake graphite mine in the Americas this century.

South Star Battery Metals CORP. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's May 6, 2024 announcement ("South Star Battery Metals Announces the First Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate from its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil"), South Star has executed another binding commercial sales agreement (the "Agreement") for the initial purchase of 100 tonnes (more than 220,000 pounds) of graphite concentrate from the Company's flagship Santa Cruz Graphite Mine ("Santa Cruz"), located in northeastern Brazil's Bahia state

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Announces Substantial Completion and Commissioning of the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Graphite Mine in Brazil

South Star Announces Substantial Completion and Commissioning of the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Graphite Mine in Brazil

Highlights

  • Mine prestrip, preliminary dump foundations and ramps are complete, and approximately 50,000 tonnes of ore is being placed on the ore pad by end of August for commissioning and initial operations.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Highlights:

  • Metallurgical work completed on representative oxide, transition and fresh rock composite samples ranging in grade from 2.36% Cg for fresh rock to 3.04% Cg for oxide samples.
  • Bond abrasion and work index testing show low to medium abrasion and low energy requirements.
  • Open circuit flotation tests resulted in excellent concentrates grade ranging from 94.4% Cg for fresh rock materials to 99.5% Cg for oxide samples with a simple flowsheet that maximizes graphite recovery and minimizes flake degradation.
  • The open circuit graphite recoveries were high, ranging between 87.5% and 91.5%.
  • Given the superior response of the oxide and transitional material, the next phase of work will investigate mining pit design to maximize processing of oxide and transitional material early in the project life and postpone mining of the fresh ore in order to decrease initial CAPEX, lower OPEX and target improved project economics.
  • The NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment results for BamaStar are scheduled for release in August 2024.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce successful results from the ongoing metallurgical process development program for the Bama Star graphite project in Alabama, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Highlights:

  • Final payment of land purchase for Phase 1 Plant and Operations.
  • Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3. All mining and environmental licenses/permits are approved and in-hand for the future phased, modular expansion of Santa Cruz graphite production up to 50,000 tonnes/year.
  • Phase 1 construction is on schedule for substantial completion by the end of June 2024 followed by a 6-week plant commissioning and ramp-up period. Commercial sales are planned to start in September 2024. Name plate production capacity is expected to be reached in Q4 2024.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce the final payment of the previously announced (Aug. 02, 2022) land purchase required for construction of the Phase 1 mine and plant facilities. The farm totals approximately 325 hectares and is where all the plant facilities, mine and infrastructure installations are required for the first three years of operations at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Bahia, Brazil

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional Investment

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Download the PDF here.

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Institutional Investment

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

precious metals investing

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

Base Metals Investing

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia