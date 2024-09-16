Source Rock Royalties Declares Montly Dividend

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Montly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR), to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationtsxv:srroil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
SRR:CC
Source Rock Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Source Rock Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe


Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International


Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

August Sales Volumes

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2024

Geopolitical strife and uncertainty pushed prices for Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate to year-to-date highs in early April. Values have spent the time since retreating, declining by 2.68 percent and West Texas 2.45 percent respectively between April and June.

This decrease is largely attributed to China's recent interest rate cut and reduced crude oil imports, suggesting a potential dip in demand. Additionally, global refining margins weakened, and concerns over lower second-quarter earnings forecasts from major oil companies added to the downward pressure on prices.

Looking ahead, FocusEconomics panelists forecast a 10 percent decline in spot prices for oil over the next decade, while gas prices are expected to remain below highs set in 2022, with potential declines in Asia and Europe and steady prices in the US. Increased US LNG export capacity could lead to price convergence among regions by 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Source Rock Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Source Rock Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

Resource Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Battery Metals Investing

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Gold Investing

Outstanding Metallurgical Results Significantly De-Risk Mandilla Gold Project

×