  • New strategic collaboration leverages Sosei Heptares' StaR ® technology and SBDD platform and AbbVie's extensive neuroscience expertise
  • Second collaboration with AbbVie follows 2020 agreement focused on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases
  • Sosei Heptares eligible to receive up to $80 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments and has potential to receive further downstream payments totalling up to US$1.2 billion, plus tiered royalties

Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company"; TSE: 4565) and ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announce they have entered a new drug discovery collaboration and option-to-license agreement to discover, develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate novel G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets associated with neurological disease.

The new agreement will leverage Sosei Heptares' StaR ® technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD) platform and AbbVie's extensive neuroscience and disease area expertise. The agreement expands the breadth of the ongoing collaboration between Sosei Heptares and AbbVie, building on the first multi-target discovery agreement signed between the companies in June 2020, which is focused on the inflammatory and autoimmune disease areas.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Sosei Heptares will conduct and fund R&D activities through the completion of Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. AbbVie has the exclusive option to license up to three programs at this stage and will have responsibility for clinical, regulatory and commercial development thereafter. Sosei Heptares receives an upfront payment of US$40 million on signing and is eligible to receive up to US$40 million in near-term research milestone payments expected over the next three years, as well as further potential option, development and commercial milestones totalling up to US$1.2 billion, plus tiered royalties on global sales.

Matt Barnes, Head of UK Research & Development, Sosei Heptares said: "We are delighted to enter this new multi-target discovery collaboration with AbbVie in the neuroscience area, a therapeutic area in which we share deep and complementary experience and expertise. We have established a highly productive working relationship with our counterparts at AbbVie over the past two years through our initial collaboration and are very pleased with how this is progressing. We believe this strong foundation will enable us to get off to a quick start as we tackle the novel and challenging neurology targets under this new agreement."

About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR ® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biohaven, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

"Sosei Heptares" is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR ® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/
Sosei Heptares Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Sosei Group Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


AbbVie
ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.51 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 21.4 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.37 , an Increase of 11.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.14 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1
  • Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $14.583 Billion , an Increase of 4.5 Percent on a Reported Basis and 6.1 Percent Operationally
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.207 Billion , an Increase of 17.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 19.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.664 Billion , an Increase of 9.6 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $699 Million , a Decrease of 13.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.3 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.252 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $592 Million ; Combined Global Skyrizi and Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $1.844 Billion
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.650 Billion , a Decrease of 9.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.145 Billion , a Decrease of 17.1 Percent , with U.S. Net Revenues of $862 Million and International Profit Sharing of $283 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $505 Million
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.658 Billion , an Increase of 13.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $678 Million ; Vraylar Net Revenues Were $492 Million
  • Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.371 Billion , a Decrease of 4.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $695 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $344 Million , Unfavorably Impacted by COVID-19 Restrictions in China and Suspension of Aesthetics Operations in Russia
  • Confirms 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $13.78 - $13.98 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.23 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Second Quarter 2022

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

"We delivered another strong quarter with substantial progress for our new products and indications. Importantly, Skyrizi and Rinvoq continued their impressive ramps and are on pace to deliver approximately $7.5 billion in combined annual sales, underscoring their significant potential," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "The momentum of our business, combined with advances across our pipeline continue to support AbbVie's promising long-term outlook."

Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on CheckMate -914 Trial Evaluating Opdivo Plus Yervoy as Adjuvant Treatment of Localized Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that Part A of the Phase 3 CheckMate -914 trial, evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have undergone full or partial removal of the kidney and who are at moderate or high risk of relapse, did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR). The safety profile was consistent with previously reported studies of the Opdivo plus Yervoy combination in solid tumors.

"Even with notable progress in the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma, there are still limited treatment options available for patients with localized disease," said Dana Walker, M.D., M.S.C.E., vice president, development program lead, genitourinary cancers, Bristol Myers Squibb. " Opdivo and Opdivo -based combinations have shown survival benefits in several earlier-stage and advanced cancers, including genitourinary tumors, and we are disappointed that the final analysis of CheckMate -914 Part A did not show this same benefit for the post-surgical treatment of patients with localized RCC. Nonetheless, we are dedicated to continuing research and advancing cancer care for all patients with RCC."

RINVOQ® Approved by European Commission as an Oral Treatment for Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

  • With this approval, RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib 15 mg, once daily) is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis) in the European Union (EU) 1
  • Approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered meaningful disease control with nearly half of nr-axSpA patients achieving ASAS40 at week 14 (45 percent versus 23 percent; p 2

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib 15 mg, once daily), an oral therapy, for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation, as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) andor magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). *1

"For years, healthcare providers and patients have had limited treatment options to manage axial spondyloarthritis, which can cause back pain, stiffness, and irreversible damage to the spine," said Thomas Hudson , M.D., senior vice president of research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "AbbVie is proud to offer RINVOQ as a first-in-class treatment option now approved in the European Union for adults living with nr-axSpA with objective signs of inflammation and inadequate response to NSAIDs. RINVOQ is the first and only JAK inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis, which includes nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis."

Biktarvy® Demonstrates High Efficacy for a Broad Range of People Initiating Treatment for HIV, Including Those With HBV Coinfection

ALLIANCE Trial Highlights Potential of Biktarvy for Adults with HIV and HBV Coinfection –

– No Cases of Treatment Failure Due to Resistance to Biktarvy was Detected in a Pooled Analysis of Five-Year Data from Two Phase 3 Studies –

AbbVie Submits Regulatory Applications to FDA and EMA for Upadacitinib in Crohn's Disease

  • Submissions are supported by three Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrating upadacitinib achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response as induction and maintenance treatment 1-4
  • Safety results were generally consistent with the known safety profile of upadacitinib, with no new safety risks observed 1-8
  • Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain 9,10

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it has submitted applications for a new indication to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance dose]) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. 4,11

"Crohn's disease can be debilitating and have a significant impact on a person's daily life," said Neil Gallagher , M.D., Ph.D., vice president, development, chief medical officer, AbbVie. "Those patients who are still suffering fuel our continued commitment to innovation in care for patients with IBD, and we look forward to potentially introducing a new treatment option for this disruptive condition."

