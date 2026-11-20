(TheNewswire)
CALGARY, ALBERTA November 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Sonoro Energy Ltd. ("Sonoro" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNV) announces its intention to adopt the semi-annual financial reporting pilot program ("SAR Pilot Program") and rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").
The SAR Pilot Program, implemented under the Blanket Order, permits eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting, subject to the terms and conditions of the Blanket Order.
By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, Sonoro expects to reduce the administrative burden and costs associated with quarterly financial reporting, allowing the Company to direct additional resources toward its business development activities and the advancement of its oil and gas opportunities in Canada and internationally.
In reliance of the Blanket Order, Sonoro will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ending September 30, 2026 and three month period ended March 31, 2027 and similar periods moving forward. Sonoro confirms that it meets the SAR Pilot's eligibility criteria which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.
The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related MD&A within 120 days of its financial year-end, together with its six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A within 60 days of the end of the second quarter.
Sonoro remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to comply with all applicable continuous disclosure obligations, including the requirement to promptly disclose material changes and significant developments affecting the Company.
About Sonoro Energy Ltd.
Sonoro Energy Ltd. is a publicly traded oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNV. The Company's business, directly and through its subsidiaries, includes the exploration, appraisal, development and production of oil and gas resources, with a focus on opportunities internationally, including the Middle East and North Africa region.
For further information, please contact:
Dean Callaway
Chief Financial Officer and Director
Email: info@sonoroenergy.com
Website: www.sonoroenergy.com
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's adoption of the SAR Pilot Program, anticipated reductions in reporting costs and administrative requirements.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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