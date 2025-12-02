SOMA GOLD EXTENDS ATENAS ZONE WITH 45.2 g/t Au OVER 5.5 m AT CORDERO MINE, COLOMBIA

Highlights include the following drill intercepts:

  • 11.2 g/t Au over 3.2 m, incl. 54.3 g/t Au over 0.55 m
  • 18.4 g/t Au over 2.85 m, incl. 43.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m
  • 14.6 g/t Au over 2.2 m, incl. 31.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m
  • 27.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m, incl. 100.0 g/t Au over 0.55 m
  • 13.1 g/t Au over 1.52 m, incl. 22.2 g/t Au over 0.83 m
  • 45.2 g/t Au over 5.55 m, incl. 101.1 g/t Au over 2.4 m

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce drill results targeting the "Atenas" Zone of the Cordero Mine on the Bagre Project in central Colombia (Figure 1). Thirty-eight diamond drill holes from underground and surface drill stations have been completed, totaling 6,737 m. The drill program was designed to provide infill drilling to support mining operations and test the dip and strike extent of the Atenas Zone (see Figures 2 and 3). The drilling results outlined in this press release extend the veins 60 m along strike and 160 m down dip.

The Cordero Deposit is hosted in the El Carmen stock and consists of coarse-grained tonalite, diorite, and gabbroic phases. The quartz veins form as laminated fault-filled veins within a sinistral brittle-ductile shear zone. They are interpreted as conjugate shears within a steeply dipping, north-striking regional shear zone. The controlling shear zone also hosts the Los Mangos Deposit, located 2.8 kilometres to the north. The quartz veins in the Cordero Deposit form a series of en echelon segments that consistently step to the right along strike. The veins have been repeatedly reactivated and exhibit three distinct phases of development: early barren quartz veins, sphalerite + galena + pyrite + gold mineralization controlled by microfractures, and brittle fracturing along the margins of the veins filled with quartz + pyrite + tellurides + gold. Gold mineralization occurs during the latter two phases of vein development. The final stage of brittle fracturing and micro-breccia is commonly associated with high gold grades. Subsequently, the veins are crosscut by aphanitic mafic dykes and numerous brittle faults. The brittle faults are generally dextral and offset the quartz veins from <1.0 m to tens of metres. The late brittle faults commonly dismember the mineralized veins into short strike-length segments, the continuity of which is difficult to discern from drill data. The Cordero Deposit is informally divided into five main zones: Atenas, Cordero, Venus, Venus Gap, and Victoria Ramp zones.

Figure 1: Location Map of the Cordero Mine (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Figure 2: Plan view map of the diamond drill holes at the Atenas Zone (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Figure 3: Long section of the Atenas Zone with drill results (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Soma's Vice President of Exploration, Chris Buchanan, stated, "The Atenas Zone, located at the southern end of the Cordero Deposit, has been a key focus of our drilling efforts to support mining operations by increasing contained gold ounces and improving confidence in the resource. The current drill results have exceeded our expectations for the zone and returned some of the highest-grade assays in the deposit. We're excited to continue exploring the high-grade shoot that is developing in the upper portions of the vein set."

Table 1 presents the composited assay results from thirty-six completed drill holes at the Atenas Zone. Assay results are pending for four of the recently completed drill holes.  Assays range from below detection to a maximum grade of 315.7 g/t Au. Twenty of the samples returned high-grade gold values greater than 20 g/t. The drilling currently covers approximately 425 m of strike length between the southernmost drill intercept (BASDDH-23-031) and the northernmost intercept (ATEDDH-25-005). These drill holes extend the strike length of the Atenas zone by 60 m. LATDDH-25-001 and LCRDDH-25-010 extend the known dip of the vein system 85 m down dip from Level 4.5, the current mining level. The dip extent was also extended 75 m up dip, for a total increase of 160 m along the dip of the zone.

Table 1: Composites from the Atenas Zone of the Cordero Deposit

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

BASDDH-23-007

101.65

104.85

3.2

11.2

incl

104.3

104.85

0.55

54.3

BASDDH-23-008

102

103

1

2.5

and

129.2

130.6

1.4

2.5

incl

130.1

130.6

0.5

6.8

BASDDH-23-009

152.8

154.1

1.3

2.4

and

155.3

158.95

3.65

5.4

incl

155.3

156

0.7

7.8

incl

156.9

158

1.1

8.1

and

166.8

169.75

2.95

2.7

and

171.45

174.3

2.85

18.4

incl

172.3

173.3

1

43.7

and

176.35

177.35

1

1

BASDDH-23-010

71.5

72.5

1

9.9

incl

71.65

72.5

0.85

11.7

and

94.3

95.3

1

0.7

and

109.8

111.5

1.7

7.8

incl

109.8

111

1.2

21.1

BASDDH-23-011

79.3

80.3

1

1.3

and

122.05

123.05

1

1

and

123.7

124.7

1

1.1

and

134.1

135.1

1

0.8

BASDDH-23-012

128

129

1

9.2

incl

128.5

129

0.5

12.9

and

266.2

267.4

1.2

1.3

BASDDH-23-013

no significant results

BASDDH-23-014

71.2

74.2

3

7.3

incl

71.2

72.2

1

12.8

incl

73.2

74.2

1

7.9

and

109.2

111.4

2.2

14.6

incl

109.2

110

0.8

5.5

incl

110

110.8

0.8

31.1

BASDDH-23-015

69.4

71.2

1.8

3.2

incl

69.4

69.9

0.5

6.9

and

100.15

101.15

1

2.8

incl

100.65

101.15

0.5

5.6

and

105.85

108.5

2.65

2.1

BASDDH-23-016

166.7

167.7

1

2.6

and

173.6

174.6

1

0.6

BASDDH-23-017

119.6

121.8

2.2

3.5

incl

120.35

120.8

0.45

13.8

BASDDH-23-018

130.7

134.3

3.6

27.5

incl

130.7

131.25

0.55

100

BASDDH-23-019

no significant results

BASDDH-23-020

no significant results

BASDDH-23-021

no significant results

BASDDH-23-022

no significant results

BASDDH-23-023

160.6

162.08

1.48

1.3

and

163.08

164.6

1.52

13.1

incl

163.08

163.91

0.83

22.2

and

165.9

168.25

2.35

5.7

incl

167.15

168.25

1.1

8.64

BASDDH-23-024

156.5

157.5

1

2

and

161.4

163.2

1.8

5.5

incl

161.4

162.2

0.8

12.1

and

172.7

173.7

1

1.4

BASDDH-23-025

no significant results

BASDDH-23-026

171.1

172.7

1.6

1.1

BASDDH-23-027

169.7

171.35

1.65

3

and

181.8

183.8

2

3.5

incl

182.8

183.8

1

6.55

BASDDH-23-028

221.2

222.2

1

1.1

BASDDH-23-031

196.75

198.4

1.65

2.6

and

207.7

208.7

1

1.2

BASDDH-25-036

85.5

86.5

1

5.1

incl

86

86.5

0.5

10.2

and

88.3

93.85

5.55

45.2

incl

91.45

93.85

2.4

101.1

incl

89.9

90.45

0.55

6.6

incl

91.45

92.2

0.75

25.7

incl

92.2

92.75

0.55

12.4

incl

92.75

93.25

0.5

315.7

incl

93.25

93.85

0.6

98

and

95.7

96.8

1.1

1.6

BATDDH-25-001

23.5

26.3

2.8

1.2

and

46.4

47.4

1

0.8

BATDDH-25-002

25.9

27.3

1.4

1.1

and

83.95

85.25

1.3

1.3

BATDDH-25-003

38.4

39.4

1

1

BATDDH-25-004

19.35

21.3

1.95

0.9

BATDDH-25-005

29.35

30.55

1.2

5.6

incl

29.85

30.55

0.7

8.9

BAZUDDH-24-016

27.7

28.7

1

4.3

BAZUDDH-24-017

29.35

30.35

1

2.1

LATDDH-25-001

56.8

57.8

1

1.4

and

80.75

81.75

1

3

incl

81.25

81.75

0.5

6.1

and

158.2

159.2

1

2.7

and

175

176.1

1.1

0.8

LCRDDH-25-009

no significant results

LCRDDH-25-010

91.8

93.3

1.5

2.8

incl

92.8

93.3

0.5

8.35

and

106.65

107.55

0.9

2.1

incl

107.25

107.55

0.3

6.3

and

114.9

119.4

4.5

6.2

incl

115.8

117.6

1.8

6.8

incl

117.6

118.5

0.9

11.7

and

156

159.7

3.7

2.8

incl

157.7

158.7

1

5.3

BASDDH_25_037

results pending

BASDDH_25_038

results pending

Note: Intervals are composited to a 1m minimum stope width for conventional mining.
The drillholes are targeted to intersect the vein orientation as perpendicular as possible.
The true width is approximately 56% to 90% of the drilled width.

A long section of the drill intercepts is presented in Figure 3. The high-grade intercepts delineate multiple segments of the vein system, separated by cross-cutting faults and late mafic dykes. Underground drilling is ongoing in this area to continue exploring for vein segments down dip from the current mine workings.

BASDDH-25-036 was an exploration drill hole that was targeted to test shallow, up dip extensions of the Atenas Zone. The hole intersected a high-grade quartz vein with an intercept of 45.2 g/t Au over 5.55 m, including individual samples of 25.7 g/t, 98 g/t, 101.1 g/t, and 315.7 g/t Au. The true width of this vein is 3.15 m. This vein segment discovered in this drill hole is part of a vein set in the upper portion of the zone and forms a high-grade ore shoot with an apparent shallow, south-southeast plunge. Plate 1 presents pictures of the high-grade intercept in BASDDH-25-036.

Plate 1: Pictures of high-grade gold intercepts in the Atenas Zone of the Cordero Mine (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

In addition to supporting mining operations at Cordero Mine, Soma's exploration team continues to evaluate numerous small-scale mines near the El Limon Mine and Machuca Project. Drilling is ongoing at the Colossa and Colossa 2 informal mines. Additionally, the Company is working on drill permits for the copper anomaly at the Escondida Mine. Drilling at these targets is scheduled to begin in December 2025. Soma also continues to work with local communities on the Machuca Property as part of its ongoing ESG program.

The Otú fault system ("Otú Fault") extends for over 100 km, from Aris's Segovia-Remedios mines (TSX:ARIS) in the south to Nechi in the north, where it is buried beneath younger sedimentary overlap sequences. Soma's property holdings now cover more than 56 km of this regional structure. High-grade gold mineralization occurs along the entire strike length of the Otú Fault. The high-grade gold occurs in brittle-ductile to brittle quartz veins formed during the later stages of deformation along the Otú Fault. Across the district, quartz veins typically display orientation patterns that suggest the veins form in conjugate faults associated with brittle faulting on the Otú Fault. Notable deposits along this trend include Segovia-Remedios, La Aurora, El Limon, Le Ye, Los Mangos, and Cordero. The Machuca Property is located along a critical segment of this regional fault structure and displays multiple indications of high-grade gold mineralization.

QA/QC Statement

Soma follows a comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure the reliability of assay data collected from its exploration programs. All samples are sawn, or split in half, with one half being returned to the core box for storage. The second half-core is placed in a labelled plastic bag with a tag, document, and sealed for shipment. Batches of samples are shipped to Actlabs Colombia SAS (Actlabs) in Rio Negro with security tags and documented chain of custody.

Pulps of each sample are prepared in Rio Negro. Pulp samples are then shipped to Actlabs Canada for multi-element analysis. All samples are analyzed using package 1E3, an ICP-MS analysis that provides the concentration of 51 elements. Fire assay analysis for gold and Silver is completed by Actlabs in Rio Negro. Thirty-gram aliquots of each sample are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, package 1A2. Overlimit samples are subjected to an additional fire assay with a gravimetric finish, package 1A3-30, to determine the gold concentration.

A comprehensive QA/QC program has been implemented to monitor the reliability of assay data collected during exploration programs. The program includes the regular insertion of certified blanks, duplicates, and certified OREAS standards. Assays of the QA/QC samples are automatically compared to the certified value and standard deviations in the database.

In addition to the above, the Company announces that the purchase of the Escondida Mine, as disclosed in the Press Release dated July 7th, 2025, has closed.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed the technical information disclosed in this press release.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/02/c6289.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

