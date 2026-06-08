SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY FROM THE ESCONDIDA MINE IN COLOMBIA

SOMA GOLD ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY FROM THE ESCONDIDA MINE IN COLOMBIA

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that shipments of mined material from the Escondida Mine to the El Bagre Gold Complex have commenced.

Soma Gold Corp. Logo

The Escondida Mine resumed production following completion of the first phase of underground rehabilitation. The second portal also sustained damage during recent flooding and repair work is ongoing. Initial production has commenced at 10 TPD and is expected to increase to 20 TPD in the second half of 2026. Further development work is required to reach the permitted capacity of 40 TPD, which is targeted for Q1 2027. The mining license may be increased further pending results of the previously announced drilling program, which is underway on the property. Completion of access road repairs has enabled haul trucks to reach the mine site, with mined material now being delivered directly to the El Bagre Gold Complex.

Geoff Hampson, Soma's CEO, stated, "The commencement of deliveries from Escondida, combined with improved grades at the Cordero Mine, will bring gold production at El Bagre to the levels we had been anticipating for Q1. Over the coming months, shipment volumes and frequency will increase further, and we expect deliveries from the Aurora Mine to commence within weeks. Together, these developments position Soma for a strong second half of 2026. We continue to source feed material from Lemoncito Norte, El Limon, Diamantina, and other formalized and legal mining operations in the region."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA,OTC:SMAGF) is a profitable gold mining company focused on production and exploration in Colombia. The Company holds over 430 square kilometres of mineral concessions along the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia, and operates two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometres of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd and permitted expansion capacity of 1,400 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 tpd, and the El Limon Mill resumed operations in Q3 2025. The Company finances its regional exploration program through internally generated funds.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Geoff Hampson"
Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

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