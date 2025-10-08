SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS TO HOST INAUGURAL INVESTOR DAY

- Solstice to present independent strategy to unleash growth potential and unlock substantial long-term value for stakeholders
- Spin-off from Honeywell to increase agility and enhance operational focus of Solstice
- Solstice to provide full year 2025 guidance and medium-term financial outlook at Investor Day
- Anticipated listing on Nasdaq stock exchange on October 30, 2025 under the ticker "SOLS"
Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. ("Solstice" or the "Company") will host an Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City today, ahead of its planned spin-off from Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON), as previously disclosed. The in-person event will begin at 12:30pm EDT and a live webcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT which will be available through the Investor Relations section of Honeywell's website at www.honeywell.cominvestor .
During the Investor Day, David Sewell , President and CEO of Solstice, and other members of the Solstice leadership team, will discuss the Company's attractive positioning in specialty materials, differentiated business strategy, and strong portfolio. The Company will also announce full year 2025 financial guidance and a medium-term outlook at the event.
"Solstice Advanced Materials has a rich and trusted heritage of innovation and progress going back over 130 years," said Vimal Kapur , Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "With its strong foundation, record of growth, a diverse global business profile, and commitment to operational excellence, Solstice is ready to enter the market as a differentiated advanced materials company. Its inaugural Investor Day will be an exceptional opportunity to truly understand the investment opportunity Solstice represents."
"We are excited to formally introduce Solstice Advanced Materials to the investment community as we continue to prepare for our next chapter as a public company," said David Sewell , President and CEO of Solstice. "We are poised to capitalize on the attractive secular growth trends that underpin the end markets we serve, including regulatory-driven sustainability transitions in cooling and building solutions, and the proliferation of artificial intelligence and advanced computing. We believe Solstice is well-positioned to harness these trends through customer-partnered innovations, targeting opportunities that maximize returns, enhance our service capabilities, and increase resilience through market cycles."
Dr. Rajeev Gautam , Independent Chair of the Board of Directors of Solstice, commented, "Our spin-off from Honeywell will empower Solstice Advanced Materials with increased agility and enhanced operational focus, unleashing our growth potential and unlocking substantial long-term value for stakeholders. With a refined operating model, a strong balance sheet, and a prioritized and disciplined approach to capital allocation, we believe Solstice is in a strong position to invest in high-return organic opportunities while maintaining financial flexibility."
At its Investor Day, Solstice leaders will speak with investors about the Company's approach to value creation, including its:
- Clear right-to-win built on a rich history of solving complex customer challenges through high value-added, differentiated applications and technology platforms that drive best-in-class margins;
- Attractive end markets underpinned by strong and resilient secular trends, including regulatory-driven transitions in cooling and building solutions, the proliferation of advanced computing, and technology platform adoption in energy, safety, and healthcare;
- Refined operating model for an advanced materials company, which enables the pursuit of an independent strategy to unleash its full growth potential;
- Strong balance sheet allowing investment in accelerating growth while maintaining conservative credit metrics and prudently returning capital to shareholders; and
- Strategic organizational design, reflecting a blend of Honeywell heritage talent and industry leaders from blue chip companies.
The event will also showcase exhibits of Solstice's differentiated product portfolio, including Solstice® low-global-warming-potential (LGWP) refrigerants, Spectra® high-performance fibers, Hydranal® analytical reagents, and Aclar® pharmaceutical packaging solutions.
For additional information about Solstice and the proposed spin-off, please refer to the Form 10 Registration Statement (the "Form 10") on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Additional Information
As previously disclosed, the distribution of Solstice common stock will be made to Honeywell shareowners of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2025 (the "Record Date") to effect the planned spin-off. The distribution is expected to occur at 12:01 a.m. New York City time on October 30, 2025 (the "Distribution Date"). Honeywell shareowners are expected to receive one share of Solstice common stock for every four shares of Honeywell common stock held as of the close of the business on the Record Date. Following the completion of the spin-off, Solstice common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "SOLS," while Honeywell will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HON." Completion of the spin-off is conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, among other things, the Honeywell Board of Directors having declared the distribution, as set forth in the form of Separation and Distribution Agreement filed with the SEC as part of the Form 10, which was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025 .
Event Webcast
The live webcast of Solstice Investor Day will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT and be available through the Investor Relations section of Honeywell's website at www.honeywell.com/investor . A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available shortly after the presentation concludes. The replay will remain accessible for 30 days following the event.
About Solstice
Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, alternative energy, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™, and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science. For more information, visit advancedmaterials.honeywell.com .
About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer, as well as more secure and sustainable.
Forward Looking Statements
We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in the release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. Some of the important factors that could cause Honeywell's actually results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Honeywell to effect the spin-off transaction described above and to meet the conditions related thereto; (ii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not be completed within the anticipated time period or at all; (iii) the possibility that the spin-off transaction will not achieve its intended benefits; (iv) the impact of the spin-off transaction on Honeywell's businesses and the risk that the spin-off may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Honeywell's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact and possible disruption of existing relationships with regulators, customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; (v) the possibility of disruption, including disputes, litigation or unanticipated costs, in connection with the spin-off transaction; (vi) the uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Honeywell or Solstice following completion of the spin-off transaction; (vii) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the spin-off transaction on the market price of Honeywell's securities and/or on the financial performance of Honeywell; (viii) the ability to achieve anticipated capital structures in connection with the spin-off transaction, including the future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability; (ix) the ability to achieve anticipated credit ratings in connection with the spin-off transaction; (x) the ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the spin-off transaction and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions and other portfolio changes and the impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws; and (xi) the failure to realize expected benefits and effectively manage and achieve anticipated synergies and operational efficiencies in connection with the spin-off transaction and completed and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, and other portfolio management, productivity and infrastructure actions. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
|
Media
|
|
Honeywell
|
Solstice
|
Stacey Jones
|
Laura Paradas
|
(980) 378-6258
|
(704) 650-4297
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Honeywell
|
Solstice
|
Sean Meakim
|
Mike Leithead
|
(704) 627-6200
|
(973) 370-8188
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solstice-advanced-materials-to-host-inaugural-investor-day-302577347.html
SOURCE Honeywell