Soleno Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno") (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37 th Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.soleno.life .

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The Company's first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life .

