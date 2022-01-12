Life Science News Investing News
Solarvest is pleased to announce that the Eversea TM “branded” account has been launched on the Chinese e-commerce platform application Redbook RedBook is mainly used by the post 1990th generation who are young and followers of lifestyle-related content. The number of monthly active users is over 100 million according to linkfluence.com. The Company has also been successful in launching an additional branded ...

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.

Solarvest ( TSXV:SVS ) is pleased to announce that the Eversea TM "branded" account has been launched on the Chinese e-commerce platform application Redbook

RedBook is mainly used by the post 1990th generation (representing 70% of users) who are young and followers of lifestyle-related content. The number of monthly active users is over 100 million according to linkfluence.com.

The Company has also been successful in launching an additional branded account on WeChat the largest social media network in China* with 1.24 billion monthly active users a figure that has doubled since 2015**.

The company can now add to its organic Omega-3 for children awareness and information social media program. The Company had previously commenced multiple awareness programs and can now add product and company specific promotions under its subsidiary Eversea brand.

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The Company has successfully developed, patented and produced the world's only plant-based organic certified Omega-3 to satisfy the substantial demand for this essential nutrient.  The Company has also initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.

Overview

The global nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 percent, with the potential to reach a market value of $658.11 billion by 2028. Nutraceuticals refer to medicinally or nutritionally functional consumables that include herbal remedies, nutritional supplements and fortified foods, among many other things. The nutraceuticals market was valued at US$320 billion in 2020 alone.

Among all nutraceutical products, Omega-3 fatty acids products are the most popular around the world. Omega-3 fatty acids have a myriad of potential benefits for human health including reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, improving brain growth and development, reducing inflammation in the body and reducing the risk of cancer –– just to name a few. Based on these potential benefits, it’s no wonder that the global market for Omega-3 products was valued at US$44 billion in 2020.

Solarvest BioEnergy (TSXV:SVS) is an innovative Canadian technology development company focused on producing a wide range of patented algae-derived products including Omega-3 supplements and therapeutic proteins. The company plans to deliver solutions in human and animal nutrition, prescription and non-prescription medication and derivatives through its proprietary clean energy algal production platform. Solarvest BioEnergy is led by a highly experienced management team with nuanced expertise and a proven track record of achievements in developing commercial biotech products.

Technologies

Organic Omega: Solarvest BioEnergy’s algal production process allows for replicable, consistent and high-yield concentrations of final products for expedited product development and complex product versatility. It sustainably and efficiently produces organic certified Omega-3 fatty acids with five days of production resulting in tons of biomass. The company has produced the first and only FDA-approved DHA/EPA Organic Omega-3 supplement that is certified organic, vegan, allergen and pollution free, highly bioavailable, sustainable and non-GMO. Solarvest BioEnergy’s key consumer brand is called EverseaTM which brings the company’s first commercialized Organic Omega-3 products to market. The company’s Organic Omega-3 product(s) are plant based (from algae) so completely free of fish, unlike the majority  of options in the market. The Organic Omega-3 product(s) is also available on the market white label.

Protein Expression: Solarvest BioEnergy has announced a successful proof of concept study for producing therapeutic proteins from algae. The first protein, bone morphogenetic protein (BMP6) is a highly valuable and complex protein that is used in human medicine to accelerate healing and enhance bone growth. Unlike current market options, the company’s BMP6 is safe as algae are free of any known human pathogens. The company is confident that it can produce other proteins. Solarvest BioEnergy will market its BMP6 and other potential proteins as approved pharmaceutical ingredients to large pharmaceutical companies.

The company has completed a feasibility study and implemented a research and development program to expand its product portfolio to include THC and CBD products. Solarvest BioEnergy believes that it can produce CBD from algae with its SVS algal expression platform. Compared to current CBD production methods, algal-based production will be significantly faster, higher quality, safer and since its produced in sterile bioreactors more controllable when compared to conventional agriculture.

H2 Expression: The company’s proprietary microalgae induction technology converts carbon dioxide and other nutrient waste streams into useful biomass and hydrogen

Solarvest BioEnergy has organized contract manufacturing for the commercial production of its Organic Omega-3 products. The company has secured an organic certified contract manufacturer from a German multi-billion dollar food company. Solarvest is also currently looking into the possibility of domestic production to build out the supply chain from its existing research and development facility in Prince Edward Island in Canada. The company also recently entered into a contract with Canada’s Smartest Kitchen to produce an ingredient blend for the plant-based seafood industry.

Solarvest BioEnergy has already filed 68 patents in commercially relevant markets including Europe, the US, Canada, Japan, China and Australia –– many of which have already been granted. In addition to Eversea’s e-commerce platform, the company plans to pursue a global penetration strategy by making strategic partnerships with organic food processors who to sell into large retailers and e commerce sites. This includes selling their Organic Omega-3 product as an additive or enhancement to organic food products such as dairy goods and smoothies sold by other companies. Given the importance of Omega-3 in brain development in babies and young children, the company will also market to the global infant and baby food segments.

Solarvest BioEnergy’s Company Highlights

  • Solarvest BioEnergy is an innovative Canadian technology development company focused on producing a wide range of patented algae-derived products for human and animal nutrition, prescription and non-prescription medication and derivatives.
  • Solarvest BioEnergy’s key consumer brand is called Eversea which brings the company’s first commercialized Organic Omega-3 product to market. The product is the first and only FDA-approved DHA/EPA Organic Omega-3 supplement that is certified organic, vegan, non-toxic, highly bioavailable, sustainable and non-GMO.  It will be sold through strategic partnerships and white label selling.
  • The company’s proprietary clean microalgae process allows for expedited product development and versatility to produce multiple complex products.
  • Solarvest BioEnergy’s production technology successfully produced highly valuable and safe bone morphogenetic protein (BMP).
  • The company has a strong market growth strategy. The company plans to expand its product human therapeutic CBD and THC products.
  • Solarvest BioEnergy is led by a highly experienced management team with expertise and a proven track record of achievements in developing commercial biotech products.

Solarvest BioEnergy’s Key Products

Eversea

Eversea is Solarvest BioEnergy’s consumer brand of products. Eversea has brought the company’s Organic Omega-3 supplement to market through its e-commerce platform on its website. The product features a unique and patented Nanuq Organic Omega-3 ingredient which is certified organic in the European Union and by the USDA.

The Omega-3 supplement comes in the form of a dried fruit gummy that includes the companies patented long-chain Omega-3  which is significantly more bioavailable than current plant organic Omega-3 options which are short-chain.  Known as ALA, (from Flax chia hemp)  and only allow for less than 10 percent bio-absorption.

It is also pure with no solvents or chemicals such as hexane and acetone that are often used to extract Omega-3 oil from fish and krill. The Omega-3 supplement is also free of toxins and heavy metals such as mercury, PCBs and dioxins that are found in fish from the ocean. It is also completely free of fish and derived from algae which eliminate the risk of ocean-based contamination and saves dwindling native fish populations.

Eversea will bring to market various products that the company plans to release. Algae powder products will come in the forms of a processed food supplement, human nutraceutical, infant and baby food and a children’s supplement. Algae oil and beverage supplementation products will be human nutraceuticals. Pharmaceutical-grade oil will come in the form of an active ingredient and a carrier for bioactive products.

Solarvest BioEnergy’s Management Team

Gerri Greenham — CEO and Director

Gerri Greenham has been active in the biotech industry since 1983. He organized the acquisition from Connaught Laboratories of their biotech division to create Cobequid Life Sciences Inc. (TSE: KQR) that was subsequently acquired by Novartis Animal Health Inc. (“Novartis”) in 2000. Since then, he has been involved in private investments as well as sitting on boards of directors and advisory boards of various public and private companies.

Dr. Azoy Kumar Kundu — Senior Research Scientist

Azoy Kumar Kundu obtained his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from Bangladesh Agricultural University. He completed his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Japanese universities on plant viruses and carried out his postdoctoral research at JIRCAS in Japan. Before joining Eversea Inc., Kundu served at AquaBounty Canada Inc. as a senior research scientist. Kundu developed PCR-based diagnostic assays to differentiate the genetically modified Atlantic salmon (GMO salmon) from the wild-type Atlantic salmon and validated several important studies for AquaBounty. Kundu has completed “Good Laboratory Practice Study Director/Principal Investigator Training” from the Society of Quality Assurance in the United States. Kundu has experience in molecular biology, cell biology, protein chemistry-based research works, a wide range of laboratory techniques and analytical instrumentation. Experience in these fields enables him to perform high-value protein expression studies in microalgae.

Garth Greenham — COO

Garth Greenham has an extensive record with both privately-held and publicly traded healthcare companies. He served as president of the global aquaculture division at Novartis Inc. He started his career with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) where he served 15 years mostly with McNeil Pharmaceutical in numerous management positions in operations. He joined Cobequid Life Sciences Inc. (KQR) and served as director of sales and marketing and operations for nine years. Greenham helped grow Cobequid Life Sciences to become a global leader in the field of aquaculture animal vaccines.

Dr. Michael Thomas Horne BA Ph.D. FRSB FCIM FIBMS CBiol CSci CMgt — Head of Research

Dr. Michael Horne is a Fellow of Royal Society of Biology (UK), Fellow of Institute Biomedical Scientists and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management is Solarvest’s Head of Research. Horne obtained a first degree and Ph.D. in genetics at the Universities of Oxford and Wales (UCNW). He later taught genetics at UCNW and then at Stirling University where he was the head of genetics and director of the aquatic vaccine unit. He joined the Canadian company Cobequid Life Sciences Inc. (KQR) as a director of research, developing over 40 licensed products for aquaculture for 20 years. On the acquisition of KQR by Novartis, he remained the director of research and development. Throughout this period, he held a number of non-executive positions and directorships in companies. He also acted on the advisory panel of the Scottish Development Agency and worked with various UK national scientific committees and The Irish Board of Medicines. Before moving into the industry, he was the author of 65 peer-reviewed publications and many more articles, presentations and contributions to general journals. He is also an author and co-author of a number of issued patents.

Solarvest Files Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

Solarvest Files Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("Solarvest" or the "Company") (TSXV: SVS) is pleased to announce that its quarterly statements for the period ended October 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis have been filed and are now available on www.sedar.com.

For the three months ended October 31, 2021 the Company incurred a net loss of $383,510 compared to a net loss of $1,565,335 for the prior year. At October 31, 2021, the Company had $852,237 (July 31, 2021 - $1,388,244) in cash. Working capital at October 31, 2021 was $212,854 (July 31, 2021 - $587,732). Eversea had increased its inventory and inventory work in process over the last quarter to $29,289 finished goods and $199,156 work in process. This is an increase from the July 31 of $6,155 finished goods and $97,204 work in process.

Solarvest Files Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Solarvest Files Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

(TheNewswire)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.

TheNewswire - November 19 th 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ("Solarvest" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVS) is pleased to announce that its audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and associated officer's certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") have been filed and are now available on www.sedar.com .

biotech usa magnesium

Solarvest to Launch a Suite of Products in China and USA

(TheNewswire)



TheNewswire - October 6 th 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ( " Solarvest ", or the "Company" ) (TSXV:SVS), is pleased to report, that through its wholly owned subsidiary Eversea, the launch of a Chinese social media promotion program and the development of a line of products for distribution in the USA and through OrgHive in China. The products include the company's proprietary organically produced and FDA NDI #861 approved Omega-3 as the foundation for the entire range of products.  The four new blended powder products are Daily Omega, Stamina, Recovery and Vision.  All are formulated to supplement the essential daily Omega-3 requirement with added functional organic ingredients. For example, Stamina includes ingredients that are known to dilate blood vessels, an effect that can lower blood pressure and increase exercise time to task failure.  Recovery includes ingredients that, in addition to Omega-3, are known to reduce inflammation. The company will also launch its children's organically certified dried fruit gummy in China.  These products are ideal for the approximate 300 million Chinese middle-class consumers who are driven to imported and organically certified products.  These products assuage their concerns about locally produced products and food due to soil contamination and overuse of agriculture chemicals.

orghive

Solarvest Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)



Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 10, 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (" Solarvest " or the " Company ") (TSXV:SVS) held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") on Wednesday, September 8. A total of 19,294,920 common shares (representing 34.87% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") voted in favor of all items of business put forth at the Meeting.

RETRANSMISSION: Boosh Secures Major Order From Prominent National Grocer

RETRANSMISSION: Boosh Secures Major Order From Prominent National Grocer

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from Save On Foods, a prominent Canadian grocery retailer, for four of Boosh's frozen bowls; Veggie Bolognese which includes Beyond Meat™, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mac & Cheese & Peas, and Mexican Fiesta Bowl. The confirmation calls for April delivery into a minimum of 120 stores in Western Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/109760_3ee8642854837bf1_002full.jpg

Sirona Biochem Sponsors Fluorine Chemistry Symposium, Normandy, France

Sirona Biochem Sponsors Fluorine Chemistry Symposium, Normandy, France

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce sponsorship of the French Fluorine Chemistry Symposium which will take place in Normandy, France, May 16-19, 2022 in Forges-les-Eaux (Seine-Maritime). https:cfcf2022.sciencesconf.orgresourcesponsors

The symposium will bring together leading experts in the various fields of fluorine chemistry (organic, inorganic, materials and biochemistry). Renowned academic and industry speakers will be present and able to meet with members of the fluorine community. This conference will provide a favorable ground for scientific exchanges that can promote the establishment of new collaborations.

Boosh Secures Major Order From Prominent National Grocer

Boosh Secures Major Order From Prominent National Grocer

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from Save On Foods, a prominent Canadian grocery retailer, for four of Boosh's frozen bowls; Veggie Bolognese which includes Beyond Meat™, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mac & Cheese & Peas, and Mexican Fiesta Bowl. The confirmation calls for April delivery into a minimum of 120 stores in Western Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/109736_3d6eac0c54dff80a_002full.jpg

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2021

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

 TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for December 2021 .

AMGEN AND ARRAKIS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE MULTI-TARGET COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NOVEL RNA DEGRADER SMALL MOLECULE THERAPEUTICS

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Arrakis Therapeutics today announced a research collaboration focused on the discovery and development of RNA degrader therapeutics against a range of difficult-to-drug targets in multiple therapeutic areas. This new class of "targeted RNA degraders" consists of small molecule drugs that selectively destroy RNAs encoding disease-causing proteins by inducing their proximity to nucleases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arrakis will lead research activities for the identification of RNA-targeted small molecule (rSM) binders against a broad set of targets nominated by Amgen. Both parties will collaboratively design and functionalize these molecules to specifically degrade targeted RNAs, and Amgen will lead further preclinical and clinical development activities. Amgen will pay $75 million upfront to Arrakis for five initial programs and will have the option to nominate additional programs. For each program, Arrakis will be eligible for additional payments from Amgen for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and sales milestones, and royalties up to low double digits. Arrakis could potentially receive several billion dollars in future payments if all milestones are met and future program options are exercised.

AbbVie Confirms Guidance of Greater Than $15 Billion in Combined Risk-Adjusted Sales for Rinvoq and Skyrizi in 2025

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) is confirming prior revenue guidance of greater than $15 billion in combined Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Skyrizi (risankizumab) risk-adjusted sales in 2025. ABBVie now expects 2025 risk-adjusted sales of greater than $7.5 billion for Rinvoq and greater than $7.5 billion for Skyrizi. The new Rinvoq sales guidance is the result of lower expected Rinvoq sales in the U.S. following the recent label updates in approved indications, partially offset by higher anticipated sales in international markets, as well as higher anticipated global sales in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis following positive Phase 3 study readouts. The updated Skyrizi sales guidance is based on continued strong performance in psoriasis.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

