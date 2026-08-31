SolarEdge to Webcast 2026 Investor Day

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will webcast its 2026 Investor Day on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
Management will share details regarding the Company's strategy, market trends, and product roadmap, including Nexis, Storage, and SST, as well as its operational and financial outlook. The event will also feature a customer fireside chat.
A live webcast, beginning at 10:00 AM ET will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2638ib5 . Presentations will conclude at approximately 12:30 PM ET. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge Technologies is a global leader in renewable energy technology that applies world-class engineering and innovation to provide solar PV solutions for the residential and commercial segments. SolarEdge brings an optimized approach to generating, storing, managing and consuming energy. The company develops and produces PV inverters, Power Optimizers, energy management and optimization solutions, energy storage and grid services. SolarEdge's DC-optimized technology is installed in millions of sites in over 145 countries, and more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies have SolarEdge technology on their rooftops. SolarEdge is accelerating the transition towards distributed, sustainable energy networks which will optimize energy everywhere. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com .
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Investor Contacts
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
Maoz Sigron, Chief Financial Officer
investors@solaredge.com
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com
Media Contact
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
Lily Salkin, Head of Public Relations
lily.salkin@solaredge.com