Flynn Gold

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced a soil sampling program at the recently optioned Parker Dome lithium project in Western Australia1.

Highlights

  • Geochemical soil sampling for lithium has commenced at the recently optioned Parker Dome project, situated 50km north of the world class Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia
  • The soil sampling program will initially focus on the Western and Eastern Pegmatite Trends defined by historic RAB drilling
  • Several of the historic drill holes intersected and terminated in pegmatite and were not assayed for lithium
  • Soil sampling will represent the first systematic lithium exploration undertaken at the project
  • Sampling program expected to be completed in December with assay results due in early Q1 2024 after which the company plans to drill-test potential anomalies
The licences are located in the Forrestania-Southern Cross greenstone belt 50km north of the Mount Holland lithium project and 20km north-east of the Rio lithium deposit held by Zenith Minerals Limited (see Fig. 1).

The program is designed to provide first-pass geochemical coverage over the Western and Eastern pegmatite trends (Figure 2), delivering the first systematic lithium and associated pathfinder assays for the project.

Managing Director and CEO of Flynn Gold, Neil Marston commented,

“We have moved rapidly to commence on-ground exploration at Parker Dome with an initial soil program targeting two main pegmatite trends outlined by historic drilling.

“Soil sampling has proven to be a very effective and rapid method to assess prospective ground for lithium anomalies in both the Forrestania and Lake Johnston Belts. We expect the survey will generate new targets for drill testing and will complement targets generated from historic exploration drilling.

“The exploration team has mobilised to Marvel Loch and sampling work has commenced on the ground. We look forward to providing shareholders with updates as work progresses and results are received.”

Figure 1 - Location of Flynn’s Forrestania and Lake Johnston projects and Parker Dome ELs

Figure 2 - Location of Soil Program areas and Pegmatite Targets on E77/1965 and E77/2091

Soil Sampling Program

A program of approximately 700 soil samples is planned in the current phase of work. Sampling will focus on providing first-pass coverage over the Western and Eastern pegmatite trends (Figure 2). The sampling program should be completed over the next 2 weeks with assay results expected early in Q1 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Atlantic Lithium

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the launch of an institutional placement ("Equity Placing") of new fully paid ordinary shares of no par value each in the Company (“New Shares”) at an offer price of A$0.44 (equivalent to 23.35 pence) per New Share (“Issue Price”).

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Atlantic Lithium Limited (‘A11’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of A11, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 18 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, has been awarded the 'Green Achievement Grand Prix Award' at Huawei's - 'Green & Smart Mining: the Future is Here!' Green Achievement Awards 2023, Chile. The awards, held on 12 December in Santiago, celebrated achievements advancing a greener and more sustainable future for the Chilean mining industry.

Keep reading...Show less

LIVENT INVESTS IN ILiAD TECHNOLOGIES TO STRENGTHEN LEADERSHIP IN DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION PRODUCTION PROCESSES

ILiAD to be Licensed and Deployed at Livent's Resource in Argentina

Today, ILiAD Technologies, LLC and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) announced an agreement whereby Livent has acquired a minority stake in the parent company of ILiAD Technologies. ILiAD Technologies' parent company is a subsidiary of EnergySource Minerals (ESM), a leading developer of lithium projects in the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area in California . ILiAD Technologies will seek to commercialize and continue to develop the ILiAD (Integrated Lithium Adsorption Desorption) technology platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA. Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot INNspired

Vertical Integration in the EV Battery Sector

As governments redouble their sustainability efforts, demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to increase exponentially. To serve this anticipated growth, battery manufacturers are constructing scores of factories and gigafactories. The US alone hosts over 30 such facilities, with some operational and others still under construction.

By 2030, battery manufacturing capacity in North America is projected to be at least 20 times greater than in 2021. That's assuming global production capacity for critical minerals and battery metals such as lithium can keep pace. Unfortunately, that's not happening at the moment.

There's a supply gap that's growing progressively larger than demand. To secure the raw materials they need, companies within the downstream value chain are becoming more vertically integrated.

Keep reading...Show less

×