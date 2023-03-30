Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company's Website

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), China's leading online media, video, and game business group, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . The Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http:investors.sohu.com . The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company's American depositary shares upon written request.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu , one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

×