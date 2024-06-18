- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
SNX Prepares to Drill Silver Targets at Blackhawk Epithermal Project, Nevada
Previous drilling at Blackhawk returned up to 1,270 g/t Ag (BHD006) beneath the historic Endowment Mine, previous rock chip sampling returned +1% silver from the Morning Star Mine1
Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it is preparing a drilling program to follow up drill hole BHD006 which returned results including 0.5m at 1,270 g/t Ag and 1m at 823g/t Ag at Endowment Mine, part of its Blackhawk Epithermal project in Nevada, USA.1
Highlights
- SNX plans seven-hole 1,500m reverse circulation (RC) drill program to follow up on drillhole BHD006, which was drilled beneath the historic Endowment Mine.
- High-grade silver intercepts are associated with very high-grade lead-zinc (see table 1), demonstrating potential for extremely high value ore at Blackhawk Epithermal Project.
- SNX’s geological team will initiate a field program to complete geological mapping, soil geochemistry surveys and rock chip sampling on vein target areas, to further refine drill targets in preparation for drilling in the third quarter of 2024.
- Underground 3D scanning survey of accessible historic workings at the Endowment Mine will map extent and location of historic workings to accurately target planned drill holes following up on drill hole BHD006.
- SNX will initiate a focused, 100m dipole-spaced Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics survey over preferred portions of the vein field to assist with drill hole targeting.
- Blackhawk epithermal project has potential for a significant silver discovery, with 22.5- line kilometres of high-grade silver-gold-lead-zinc veins identified1.
- SNX completed a $2.6 million capital raising in May 2024 to advance exploration at Blackhawk epithermal project.2
- It has commenced a strategic review to progress full or partial asset sales or joint venture partnerships over remaining copper, gold and silver assets in Nevada, USA.
SNX Executive Chairman Peter Moore said“We were encouraged by the strong support for our recent $2.6 million share placement and proceeds from this will allow the company to accelerate our exploration program at Blackhawk as we look to uncover its potential to be a significant silver discovery. We have several activities planned to ensure our drill targets are well defined ahead of mobilising a rig to site in Q3 2024 to follow up these exciting earlier silver results.”
SNX has identified a large and high-grade intermediate sulphidation polymetallic epithermal Ag-Au-Pb-Zn vein system at Blackhawk, which is related to a large porphyry system. Partially coincident with, and located north of the Blackhawk Porphyry system, the vein field covers about 5km2 and is open under cover to the north and northeast, with 22.5-line km of veins identified to date (see figures 1 & 2).
Figure 1: Oblique view looking north of the Blackhawk Epithermal Project with a 3.5km by 2.5km field of view. The Blackhawk Porphyry project is situated in the foreground with the epithermal system being partially coincident with the porphyry system’s surface expression.3
SNX’s geological team will initiate a field program to complete geological mapping, soil geochemistry surveys and rock chip sampling on mapped vein target areas, to further refine drill targets in preparation for drilling. A program of seven reverse circulation (RC) holes is planned for 1500m in the third quarter of 2024 to follow up the result of 1,270 g/t Ag hit in BHD006 drilled in 2017.
SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West
SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plan to commence a drill program of approximately five (5) exploration core drillholes as well as ground gravity and Time Domain EM geophysical surveys at the 'Clearwater West Project' located in Saskatchewan. This work program is expected to commence in July 2024. The exploration permits to carry out the work have been received from the Ministry of Environment of Saskatchewan. SKRR has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Project from F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) ("F3"). The Clearwater West Project is an early-stage exploration project prospective for uranium mineralization. The uranium mineralization model for the Clearwater West property is basement hosted and structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity related deposits.
Only three shallow drillholes were previously completed on the property (see F3's news release dated August 4, 2023) in 2015 and encountered graphitic shear zones. Drilling this summer will consist of follow up drilling of the 2015 holes as well as first pass drilling targeting ground Time Domain electromagnetic and IP resistivity anomalies on areas of increased conductivity along untested airborne EM conductors on the east side of the property.
The western part of the property has untested conductors that are sub-parallel to the Patterson Lake corridor which hosts Fission Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit and NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit located 13 km to the north and 17 km to the north respectively. Ground gravity and Time Domain EM surveys will also be completed this summer in the west part of the property, covering distinct conductive areas defined by the 2014 VTEM survey, to develop and define distinct drill targets for future testing.
Summary of the Clearwater West Property
The Clearwater West Project is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 11,786 hectares and is located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Clearwater West Project.
Basement hosted Athabasca unconformity related deposits often feature unique characteristics that can be identified by various geophysical surveys. A VTEM survey flown over the property in early 2014 defined electromagnetic (EM) conductors, some of which are interpreted to be possible extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLS property immediately to the north.
F3's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region since 2010 (Waterbury Lake project J Zone, PLS Triple R deposit and most recently the PLN JR Zone) will operate and manage Clearwater West.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and have been reviewed and approved by Michelle McKeough, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Terralogic Exploration Inc., a Qualified Person. Ms. McKeough has verified the data disclosed. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Clearwater West Project but may not be representative of expected results.
About SKRR Exploration Inc.
SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned drill program at the Clearwater West project (including the size and timing of the work program) and the expected completion of geophysical work, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.
Horizon Minerals: Expediting the Path to Gold Production
ASX-listed emerging mid-tier gold mining company Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) focuses on a portfolio of highly promising gold projects in the world-class Western Australian goldfields. The company's near-term cash-flow potential and significant land package in the prolific Western Australian Goldfields position the company to positively leverage the current bull gold market opportunity.
Horizon Minerals' recent merger with Greenstone has added nearly 0.5 million ounces (Moz) of high-grade resource to Horizon, taking its total tally to 1.8 Moz, and will result in Horizon Minerals holding a land package of 939 sq km in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie district.
The merger brings near-term cash-generating opportunities and adds greater scale to its baseload assets (Boorara) with the high-grade Burbanks deposit. Horizon’s dual-track strategy involves generating immediate cash flows by leveraging a pipeline of development-ready production assets and concurrently advancing the cornerstone assets, Boorara and Burbanks, which have a combined resource inventory of 914 koz at 1.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold with potential to support a profitable, long-life operation.
Company Highlights
- Horizon Minerals is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with an extensive portfolio of highly promising gold projects located in the world-class Western Australian goldfields.
- The recently announced merger with Greenstone Resources will establish Horizon as a mid-tier gold producer in the Western Australian Goldfields. The combined entity will boast a resource base of 1.8 Moz and enhance Horizon’s portfolio by combining two complementary cornerstone gold assets — Burbanks and Boorara (combined resource of 914,000 oz).
- Horizon is also progressing with other projects, including the Cannon and Penny’s Find underground mines, and bringing the Boorara open pit into production.
- Amidst the current record gold prices, Horizon seeks to capitalize on this opportunity by advancing its substantial resource endowment towards development, thereby generating cash flow.
Implementation of Schemes of Arrangement
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX: GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the announcement on 6 June 2024 regarding the lodgement of orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes).
Horizon and Greenstone are pleased to announce that the Schemes have today been implemented.
Scheme Consideration
In accordance with the Schemes, all eligible Greenstone securityholders have today been issued:
- under the Share Scheme, 0.2868 New HRZ Shares for every 1 GSR Share held on the Record Date; and
- under the Option Scheme, 0.2868 New HRZ Options for every 1 GSR Listed Option held on the Record Date.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given in the Scheme Implementation Deed dated 12 February 2024 and varied on 1 April 2024 (see GSR ASX announcements 13 February 2024 and 2 April 2024).
Delisting from ASX
Trading in Greenstone securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) was suspended from close of trading on 6 June 2024 and Greenstone will now apply to the ASX for the termination of official quotation and removal from the official list of the ASX, which is expected to take effect from close of business on 18 June 2024.
Change of Directors of Horizon
With effect from implementation of the Schemes today:
- Grant Haywood, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Horizon, has been appointed as Managing Director of Horizon;
- Christopher Hansen has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Horizon; and
- Peter Bilbe has resigned as Non-Executive Director of Horizon.
The material terms and conditions of Mr Haywood’s employment, as announced to ASX on 28 April 2023, remain unchanged. See HRZ ASX announcement 28 April 2023 (Upcoming Board and Management Changes).
Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation
This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited (“Warriedar” or “the Company”), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management’s good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company’s business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company’s control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward- looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
This presentation is neither a prospectus nor an offer to subscribe for Shares.
Warriedar and its directors, employees and consultants make no representations or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this presentation, and have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of negligence of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.
Extension of Entitlement Offer Closing Date
On 31 May 2024, Tempest Minerals Limited (“Tempest” or “the Company”) announced the details of a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue (Offer) of up to approximately 103,824,886 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one New Share for every five (5) shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share to raise up to approximately $830,599.
Tempest advises that the Closing Date of the Offer to eligible shareholders of the Company has been extended by two weeks to 5.00pm (Perth time) on Friday, 5 July 2024 to ensure all eligible shareholders have an opportunity to participate in the Offer.
The revised indicative timetable is set out below.
The dates set out in this table are subject to change and are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to alter this timetable at any time.
Horizon Minerals
Investor Insight
Horizon Minerals’ near-term cash-flow potential and its significant land package in the prolific Western Australian Goldfields with considerable exploration upside position the company to positively leverage the current bull gold market opportunity.
Overview
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) is an ASX-listed emerging mid-tier gold mining company focusing on a portfolio of highly promising gold projects located in the world-class Western Australian goldfields. The recent merger with Greenstone has added nearly 0.5 million ounces (Moz) of high-grade resource to Horizon, taking its total tally to 1.8 Moz, and will result in Horizon Minerals holding a land package of 939 sq km in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie district.
The merger brings near-term cash-generating opportunities and adds greater scale to its baseload assets (Boorara) with the high-grade Burbanks deposit. Horizon’s dual-track strategy involves generating immediate cash flows by leveraging a pipeline of development-ready production assets and concurrently advancing the cornerstone assets, Boorara and Burbanks, which have a combined resource inventory of 914 koz at 1.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold with potential to support a profitable, long-life operation.
The recent ore sale agreement with Paddington Gold is encouraging and increases confidence in the management’s ability to generate near-term cash flows. Under the agreement, 1.4 million (Mt) will be processed over a period of 22 months, commencing in September 2024 quarter. The agreement allows Horizon to capitalize on high gold prices to generate significant cash flows.
Horizon is also progressing with other projects, including the Cannon gold project and Penny’s Find underground mine, and actively exploring for new discoveries in the Western Australian Goldfields, targeting gold and other commodities such as nickel-cobalt, silver-zinc, PGEs and lithium across its extensive land holdings. Additionally, Horizon holds a significant stake in one of the world’s largest vanadium projects via its investment in Richmond Vanadium Technology, which is listed on the ASX.
Company Highlights
- Horizon Minerals is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with an extensive portfolio of highly promising gold projects located in the world-class Western Australian goldfields.
- The recently announced merger with Greenstone Resources will establish Horizon as a mid-tier gold producer in the Western Australian Goldfields. The combined entity will boast a resource base of 1.8 Moz and enhance Horizon’s portfolio by combining two complementary cornerstone gold assets — Burbanks and Boorara (combined resource of 914,000 oz).
- Horizon is also progressing with other projects, including the Cannon and Penny’s Find underground mines, and bringing the Boorara open pit into production.
- Amidst the current record gold prices, Horizon seeks to capitalize on this opportunity by advancing its substantial resource endowment towards development, thereby generating cash flow.
Key Projects
Boorara Gold Project
The Boorara gold project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian goldfields. Over the past decade, a substantial amount of reverse circulation and diamond drilling has been carried out at Boorara. The project includes a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate (MRE) by Optiro (now Snowden Optiro), which reported a total of 11.03 Mt grading at 1.26 g/t gold, amounting to 448,000 ounces.
The company views Boorara as a substantial baseload feed source that could be enhanced by lower tonnage, higher-grade feed to sustain a standalone milling facility. This is where the recent acquisition of Greenstone becomes important. Boorara can be supplemented by higher-grade feed from Greenstone’s Burbanks deposit to support an integrated operation.
Boorara is fully environmentally permitted and ready for development, which is expected to commence within 2024.
Burbanks Gold Project
The Burbanks gold project is situated 9 km southeast of Coolgardie, Western Australia. The project encompasses the Burbanks Mining Centre and more than 5 kilometers of the highly promising Burbanks Shear Zone, historically the most significant gold-producing structure within the Coolgardie Goldfield. Previous underground production at Burbanks has surpassed 420,000 oz to date.
Burbanks currently hosts a total resource of 6.1 Mt @ 2.4 g/t gold for 466 koz, including underground of 1.2 Mt @ 4.4 g/t gold for 168 koz. Burbanks is underexplored and remains open in all directions for future growth.
Cannon Underground Project
The Cannon gold project is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. It is a fully permitted project with a pre-feasibility study completed in 2022, which shows strong project economics with a free cash flow of AU$10.1 million over the mine's life. The company has finished commissioning a dewatering pipeline and a pumping system, representing a major milestone in the advancement of its Cannon Underground project. Discussions with mining contractors and potential JV mining partners are underway. First ore production from the Cannon Project is expected to commence in Q4 2024.
Penny’s Find
Penny’s Find is about 50 km northeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, near the company’s wholly-owned Kalpini gold project. It comprises a granted mining lease and other associated leases covering 91 hectares. The mineral resource estimate updated in December 2023 boasts 63,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred category. A pre-feasibility study for exploitation using underground mining methods is currently underway. This study will include mine design and financial analysis.
Rose Hill
Rose Hill is 0.5 km southeast of Coolgardie and 35 km west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, on the western edge of the Archean Norseman-Menzies Greenstone Belt. The current JORC 2012 resource at Rose Hill contains 93,300 oz , comprising an open-pit mineral resource of 0.3 Mt grading 2.0 g/t gold for 18,400 oz, and an underground mineral resource of 0.5 Mt grading 4.6 g/t gold for 74,900 oz. Nearly 70 percent of the resource is in the measured and indicated JORC categories.
Kalgoorlie Regional
Horizon owns several promising tenements within the Kalgoorlie region. These project areas include the greater Boorara-Cannon project area, Lakewood, Binduli-Teal project area, Kalpini, Balagundi-Kanowna South and Black Flag.
Coolgardie Regional
Horizon manages several promising tenements within the Coolgardie region, including Rose Hill, Brilliant North and Yarmany.
Management Team
Ashok Parekh – Non-executive Chairman
Ashok Parekh has over 33 years of experience advising mining companies and service providers in the mining industry. He has spent many years negotiating mining deals with publicly listed companies and prospectors, leading to new IPOs and the initiation of new gold mining operations. Additionally, he has been involved in managing gold mining and milling companies in the Kalgoorlie region, where he has served as managing director for some of these firms. Parekh is well-known in the West Australian mining industry and has a highly successful background in owning numerous businesses in the Goldfields. He was the executive chairman of ASX-listed A1 Consolidated Gold (ASX:AYC) from 2011 to 2014. He is a chartered accountant.
Jon Price – Non-Executive Director
Jon Price boasts over three decades of experience in the mining sector having served in Australia and abroad. During his roles, he has covered every facet of the industry, including exploration, development, construction, and mining operations. He has held roles in various gold and advanced mineral operations, notably serving as the general manager of the Paddington gold and St Ives gold operations in the Western Australian goldfields. He is a metallurgist and also holds a Masters in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.
Chris Hansen – Non-executive Director
Chris Hansen is a multidisciplinary metals and mining professional, combining core technical fundamentals with a strong finance and project development mind-set. Having initially focused on building a solid technical foundation with industry majors such as Fortescue Metals Group and Barrick Gold, Hansen later joined a pre-eminent London-based mining private equity fund developing robust investment skills, project development expertise, market knowledge and strong industry relations. Since returning to Australia, Hansen has leveraged his experience in both public and private markets, most recently having led mining business development activities for one of Australia’s largest private investment groups. He holds a BSc in geology from the University of Auckland, and an MSc in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.
Grant Haywood – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Grant Haywood brings over three decades of experience in both underground and open-cut mining operations. During his career, he has served in senior leadership capacities in various mining companies, guiding them from feasibility through to development and operations. His experience spans various roles within junior and multinational gold mining companies, predominantly in the Western Australian goldfields, including positions at Phoenix Gold, Saracen Mineral Holdings, and Gold Fields. He is a graduate of the Western Australian School of Mines (WASM) and has also earned a Masters in Mineral Economics from the same institution.
Julian Tambyrajah – Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Julian Tambyrajah is an accomplished global mining finance executive with more than 25 years of industry expertise. He is a certified public accountant and chartered company secretary. He has served as CFO of several listed companies including Central Petroleum (CTP), Crescent Gold (CRE), Rusina Mining NL, DRDGold, and Dome Resources NL. He has extensive experience in capital raising, some of which includes raising US$49 million for BMC UK, AU$122 million for Crescent Gold and AU$105 million for Central Petroleum.
Glenn Poole – Chief Geologist
Glenn Poole is a geologist with 15 years’ experience in exploration and production environments, having principally worked within orogenic gold systems for several major mining companies in Western Australia. Poole brings extensive experience in structurally controlled narrow vein gold and sulphide-associated gold deposits. He has previously held senior management roles with major Australian gold producer, Northern Star, during which time, he played a pivotal role in the identification and definition of new ore resources and mining fronts at both the Paulsens and Kundana operations. Most recently, Poole was the senior geologist at Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR), principally responsible for setting exploration strategy and leading the definition of the maiden JORC 2012 resource at Yalgoo. Poole holds a Bachelor of Science Geology & Geography from The University of Otago, and a Master of Business Administration from La Trobe University.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
