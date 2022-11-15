Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • Hole V-22-014 returned 1.45 g/t Au over 285.2 m, including 2.48 g/t Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface in 160 m step-out from previous holes
  • Full results in for V-22-007 returned 1.89 g/t Au over 410.0 m (entire length in mineralization), including previously announced 3.24 g/t Au over 146.0 m
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 24 of 32 holes (10,530 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary[1] assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-014 intersected a broad zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 2.48 gt Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface at 2.8 m downhole within a broader zone of 1.45 gt Au over 285.2 m (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared 160 m from the nearest previously announced hole. Full results have also been received for V-22-007, which is mineralized along its entire 410.0 m length from bedrock surface, averaging 1.89 gt Au along the length of the hole

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 1 - Preliminary highlight summary of V-22-007 and V-22-014, including previously reported upper 282.9 m (@ 2.30 g/t Au from 5.1 m) in V-22-007. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known. The geometry of the mineralized corridor is not determined by any individual vein nor structure and depends instead on the broader distribution of the many thousands of small, mineralized quartz veins present at Valley.

"Hole V-22-014 is the latest step-out drill hole to add significantly to the prospective scale and grade of our unfolding gold discovery at Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "The continuity of strong grades from Valley's central zone, seen both within holes along hundreds of metres and between holes spaced hundreds of metres apart, demonstrates the presence of a large and robust, unusually rich bulk tonnage gold system. Comparable quartz vein densities-often with numerous instances of trace visible gold-in many holes for which assays have yet to be received have the potential to carry similar grades. With analytical results pending for nearly 80% of our 2022 drilling, we expect further significant growth to this discovery in the coming weeks and months."

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Cross section showing V-22-007 & 014 results received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Hole 014 suggests continuity of high-grade (>2 g/t Au) mineralization in 007 to surface, and it broadens the zone to the southwest. Views look northwest. Note that V-22-028 is slightly in the foreground (see Figure 2). As a scale reference, the Eiffel Tower is 330 m tall from base to tip.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2 - Summary of mineralization in current holes. Several zones of higher grades are present but capping these at 10 g/t Au shows that the intervals are carried by robust mineralization along much of the holes. Hole V-22-008, while not a highlight of the batch by grade, averaged 0.24 g/t Au across its final 50 m on entering the Valley intrusion, roughly 635 m from previously reported holes. Hole V-22-012 is dominated by a distinct vein orientation with an E-W trend, as opposed to the NW-SE orientation in the central zone. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known.

HOLE V-22-014

Hole V-22-014 was collared in the Valley intrusion, 160 m southwest of hole V-22-007 and 165 m southeast of hole V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 g/t Au including 108.0 m @ 4.14 g/t Au, see Snowline news release dated October 12, 2022). The hole demonstrates lateral and vertical continuity of near-surface, multi-gram-per-tonne gold mineralization encountered in previous holes at Valley (Figures 1 and 2).

V-22-014 encountered high densities of gold-bearing quartz veins in its top 128.2 m and remained largely in mineralization until exiting into hornfels sedimentary rocks at 326 m depth. The last >1.0 g/t Au gold assay occurs as 2.02 g/t Au over 1.5 m from 339.0-340.5 m downhole, within hornfels sedimentary rocks. Gold is typically associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals in sheeted to near stockwork quartz veins. Overall sulphide content of the system is very low.

As with previous holes in this zone, V-22-014 exhibits a relatively high degree of consistency in gold grade. Of the top 128.2 m, 59 of 103 samples assayed higher than 2.0 g/t Au-representing 71.2 m (non-contiguous) or 55.5% of the downhole interval. While high grades of up to 22.4 g/t (1.4 oz/ton) Au are present, they are not primary drivers of the broader mineralized intervals. Applying a cap at 10 g/t Au reduces the top 128.2 m of the hole by just 4.8% to 2.36 g/t Au, while the broader 285.2 m interval is affected less, dropping 4.1% to 1.39 g/t Au (Table 2).

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing assays received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Visual results indicate the presence of a large central zone within the broader Valley intrusion bearing higher vein densities. Initial analytical results for this zone consistently carry unusually high grades for a reduced intrusion-related gold system.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone indicate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. The Rogue Project hosts multiple intrusions of similar age and affinity to that at Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. The project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for reduced-intrusion related gold systems.

Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

TOTAL METRES DRILLED - CORRECTION

Due to a tallying error that saw two holes summed twice, total drilling meterage for the 2022 season was incorrectly reported on Snowline's October 12, 2022 news release as 14,495 m. In fact, a total of 13,320 m was drilled by the Company on its Rogue project in 2022, with 11,168 m drilled at Valley in 27 holes and 2,152 m drilled at the nearby Gracie target in 5 holes. Presently, results for 2,789 m (8 holes) have been received from Valley, with assays pending for the remaining 8,378 m (19 holes). Results for all holes at Gracie remain pending.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site, Valley's NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2022 field camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61L). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-AA23). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21).

Samples with visible gold and other samples returning >2.0 g/t Au by fire assay, along with a set of randomly selected samples, will undergo further processing, analysing the screen rejects to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis, resulting in an under-reporting of true grades. Other biases are also possible.

Results reported herein are considered preliminary following receipt of a low but expected percentage of abnormal assays from standard and blank samples inserted by the Company into the Valley sample stream. (Standard samples are prepared by a third-party laboratory to have known quantities of gold, and blank samples are known to contain very limited concentrations of gold.) Reanalysis of samples run along with these reference materials will provide greater certainty in the final assay numbers. These results will be reported if a material difference is identified between the current assays and the re-run sample batches. Based on the widespread and consistent mineralization throughout mineralized zones, however, the Company does not believe that the re-analysis of this relatively small number of samples will have a significant impact on the preliminary mineralized intervals reported herein.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >254,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

[1] These results are considered preliminary as a small percentage of the Company's QA/QC insertions of blanks and standard reference materials returned values of outside of acceptable limits. This is not an unusual nor necessarily unexpected failure rate. In response, five samples on either side of failed insertions will be reanalysed along with the insertions themselves. Given the scale and general consistency of the gold mineralization across the holes where insertions did pass QA/QC screening, the Company deems these preliminary results to be strongly indicative of overall grade. Final assay results may be updated in a future release.

SOURCE:Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725843/Snowline-Gold-Intersects-25-Grams-Per-Tonne-Gold-Over-1282-m-From-Surface-Within-2852-m-of-14-Grams-Per-Tonne-Gold-at-its-Valley-Zone-Rogue-Project-Yukon

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline GoldCSE:SGDPrecious Metals Investing
SGD:CNX
snowline

Snowline Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Corp.: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Snowline Gold Corp.: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Snowline Gold Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 13:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a large portfolio of Yukon Territory exploration assets from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV:SKP), an arm's length party, in exchange for (i) the payment of $500,000 in cash, and (ii) the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of the Company

"The StrikePoint portfolio comprises ten gold properties in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin, complementing our existing portfolio and exploration efforts well," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Most notably, the ‘Golden Oly' project covers at least seven distinct reduced intrusion-related gold targets. Each target is geologically similar to our ongoing Valley discovery on our Rogue Project. Based on that success, this is ground we would have staked if it were open. Instead, we have acquired not just the properties, but also extensive geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets which will accelerate our exploration efforts-all for roughly the cost of staking. We will apply our growing knowledge of reduced intrusion-related gold systems and of the Selwyn Basin to build on our track record of discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 318.8 Metres Of 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 108.0 Metres Of 4.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface at Its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 318.8 Metres Of 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 108.0 Metres Of 4.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface at Its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-010 returned 2.55 g/t Au over 318.8 m, including 4.14 g/t Au over 108.0 m from bedrock surface
  • Hole demonstrates continuity of multi-gram mineralization seen in V-22-007 and expands width of high-grade central corridor at Valley
  • Assays still pending for 28.3 of 32 holes (13,182 m of 14,495 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022
  • Monthly environmental baseline monitoring commenced at Valley.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary[1] assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Hole V-22-010 intersected a broad zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 2.55 gt Au over 318.8 m from bedrock surface at 3.0 m downhole (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared more than 165 m from any previously announced hole, and it expands to the southeast the known width of the zone of high vein densities within the Valley intrusion (Figures 1 and 2

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Table 1 -Preliminary highlight summary of V-22-010. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known. The geometry of the mineralized corridor is not determined by any individual vein nor structure and depends instead on the broader distribution of the many thousands of small, mineralized quartz veins present at Valley.

"In the context of our initial 2022 drill assays from V-22-005 and V-22-007, these latest results highlight a continuity of mineralization at Valley that we were hoping to see, with grades exceeding our expectations," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "The results change once again the way we think about the Valley gold system, and they continue to challenge conventional perceptions of reduced-intrusion related gold systems in general. We eagerly await the many forthcoming analytical results from our 2022 drill programs at Valley and Gracie, along with those from our very active surface exploration season across Snowline's Yukon portfolio."

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Cross section showing V-22-010 assay results in the context of vein densities in surrounding holes. Gold mineralization in the hole continues for roughly 73 m downhole past the initial intrusive/hornfels contact at 321.8 m. Deeper holes V-22-029 and V-22-033 have encountered trace instances of visible gold at depths of up to 562 m vertical below surface. Note that vein densities in V-22-033 and at the bottom of V-22-010 are affected by sheeted quartz vein angles near core axis, thus underrepresenting true density. View looks northwest along the strike of the system. The surface trace of the A to A' cross section shown can be seen in Figure 2.

HOLE V-22-010

Hole V-22-010 was collared in the Valley intrusion, 180 m west of hole V-22-007 (282.9 m @ 2.30 g/t Au including 146.0 m @ 3.24 g/t Au, see Snowline news release dated August 24, 2022). Similar to hole V-22-007, V-22-010 encountered a polyphase granodiorite to diorite intrusion, with multiple generations of gold-bearing quartz veins present in the drill core. The hole is notable not only for its high vein densities but also for the relative abundance of trace, fine grained (sub millimeter scale) grains of visible gold, with over 120 instances of gold grains observed along the length of the hole. Gold is commonly associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals in sheeted to near stockwork quartz veins. Overall sulphide content of the system is very low.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Table 2 - Summary of all mineralization in V-22-010. Several zones of higher grades are present but capping these at 10 g/t Au shows that the intervals are carried by robust mineralization along much of the hole. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known.

The hole exhibits a relatively high degree of consistency in gold grade. Of the top 108.0 m, 79 of 111 samples assayed higher than 2.0 g/t Au-representing 77.4 m (non-contiguous) or 71.7% of the downhole interval. The lowest assay over this same stretch returned 0.59 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 107.0 m downhole. Of the entire 318.8 m interval reported from surface, 41.8% and 67.4% by (non-contiguous) distance assayed above 2.0 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au, respectively. While high grades of up to 43.7 g/t (1.4 oz/ton) Au are present, they are not primary drivers of the broader mineralized intervals. Applying a cap at 10 g/t Au reduces the top 108 m of the hole by just 13.5% to 3.58 g/t Au, while the broader 318.8 m interval is affected less, dropping 7.8% to 2.35 g/t Au (Table 2).

The entire hole averages 2.18 g/t Au over its 401 m length from 3m to 404 m downhole, including barren zones. The last >0.1 g/t Au gold assay occurs as 0.85 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 394.0-395.0 m downhole, in an area where veins are oriented more closely to core axis.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 2 - 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing assays received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). *Interval in V-22-007 is open to depth, with assays for the bottom 31% of the hole pending.

ROGUE PROJECT INITIATIVES

In recognition of the potential significance of its drill discovery at Valley, the Company has initiated environmental baseline monitoring in the vicinity of the project. As of early October 2022, 11 water quality monitoring stations have been established for monthly sampling by an independent third-party environmental firm, alongside 5 hydrometric stations to measure stream flow levels within and around the Valley intrusion. These measurements will complement weather and precipitation monitoring, alongside both planned and completed wildlife, botanical and archaeological surveys, to provide baseline environmental data for future progression of the project.

The Company has also engaged a metallurgical consultant for an initial evaluation of mineralization at Rogue through gravity, leaching and communition tests. Early identification of potential gold recovery processes will help to de-risk the project while guiding further drilling and future economic studies to optimize exploration and potential development at Valley and other targets on the property.

Three drill rigs will be wintered on site to allow for an early, rapid, and cost-effective start to the next phase of exploration at Rogue.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone indicate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. The Rogue Project hosts multiple intrusions of similar age and affinity to that at Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. The project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for reduced-intrusion related gold systems.

Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed. At writing, 91% of analytical results from the 2022 drill campaign (13,182 m of 14,495 m, comprising 11,030 m of 12,343 m at Valley and 2,152 m of 2,152 m at Gracie) remain outstanding.

NOTE ON VEIN DENSITIES

Vein densities presented herein refer to the number of quartz veins apparent in a meter of core, where a single quartz vein may range in thickness from millimetres to tens of centimetres. Such densities are used by the Company, alongside presence/absence of visible gold and bismuthinite, and average thickness of quartz veins, as a general indicator of gold potential to guide exploration. They should not be interpreted as a direct analogue to assay results. Additionally, the level of detail as currently logged varies between holes, with density values for certain holes currently averaged across intervals of tens of metres, whereas densities for other holes are split out at the metre scale. Angle of veins relative to core can also severely affect observed density, as a hole drilled parallel to the orientation of sheeted quartz veins will show a low vein density (e.g. V-22-033 in Figure 1), whereas a hole drilled perpendicular to veins in the same material will show a higher vein density. Finally, different vein arrays, and even different regions within a laterally extensive vein array, may have variable gold content. For interpretation and significance of any hole, the Company cautions that assay results are required.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site, Valley's NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2022 field camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61L). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-AA23). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21).

The entirety of hole V-22-010 will undergo screen reject analysis to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis, resulting in an under-reporting of true grades. Other biases are also possible.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Table 3 - QA/QC failures from assay results received to date. 3 of 34 QA/QC samples returned values outside of 3 standard deviations from an expected concentration (or, in the case of blanks, above detection limit). Most errors are small, and overall they do not appear to reflect a systematic problem with the assays. Affected sample batches will be re-run to ensure a high standard of data quality.

As noted, results reported herein are considered preliminary following receipt of a low percentage of abnormal assays from standard and blank samples inserted by the Company into the Valley sample stream. (Standard samples are prepared by a third-party laboratory to have known quantities of gold, and blank samples are known to contain very limited concentrations of gold.) In total, 3 of 43 reference samples fell outside of acceptable limits. Reanalysis of samples run along with these reference materials will provide greater certainty in the final assay numbers. These results will be reported if a material difference is identified between the current assays and the re-run sample batches. Based on the widespread and consistent mineralization throughout V-22-010, however, the Company does not believe that the re-analysis of this relatively small number of samples will have a significant impact on the preliminary mineralized intervals reported herein.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >254,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by J. Scott Berdahl, M.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and Director of Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Doubles Yukon Mineral Holdings With Acquisition Of Nearby Project Portfolio And Provides Exploration Update

Snowline Gold Doubles Yukon Mineral Holdings With Acquisition Of Nearby Project Portfolio And Provides Exploration Update

  • Snowline Gold doubles its Selwyn Basin, Yukon land holdings to roughly 254,000 ha through acquisition and staking
  • Purchase of 10-property portfolio from StrikePoint Gold will add 7+ reduced intrusion related gold targets to Snowline's exploration pipeline
  • Ongoing drilling continues to expand scale of high-density vein arrays on Rogue Project's Valley Zone, adding to the breadth, length and depth of zones known to host intense quartz vein mineralization.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has doubled its Selwyn Basin mineral tenure holdings to roughly 254,000 ha through targeted staking and an acquisition agreement for a large portfolio of Yukon Territory exploration assets from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) ("StrikePoint"), an arm's length party. The acquired properties and certain blocks of the newly staked claims are considered by the Company to be prospective for reduced-intrusion related gold systems ("RIRGS") similar to its Valley Zone

"Our drill discoveries provide strong proof-of-concept for the gold potential of this part of the Selwyn Basin, particularly for reduced-intrusion related gold systems like Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Our recent staking and the acquisition of the Yukon exploration property portfolio from StrikePoint Gold add significantly to our exploration pipeline. While our primary focus remains on our flagship Rogue and Einarson discoveries, these expansions add great depth to Snowline's exploration pipeline, giving shareholders the potential to participate in multiple future discoveries of this type."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$2.9 Million

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$2.9 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced (July 5, 2022) non-brokered private placement, issuing 2,342,293 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,927,866. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 until August 2, 2024 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Willem Duyvesteyn M.Sc., of Reno, Nevada as a metallurgical consultant. Mr. Duyvesteyn is the principal of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy, LLC and is currently developing new processes for the extraction of lithium from sediments and brines in Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Mr. Duyvesteyn graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and has been continuously employed in the mining industry since 1968. During his distinguished career, he has worked for Anglo-American Corporation, Amax R&D and Amax Lead and Zinc Ltd., consulted for Marathon Oil Company, and worked at BHP Minerals ("BHP"), for twelve years, where he served as Vice-President and General Manager, Minerals from 1994 to 2001. Prior to joining BHP, he advised the Dutch Department of Economic Affairs on R&D matters related to international mining and minerals processing and for two years acted as the Dean of the School of Mines at Delft University of Technology. Most recently, he has developed new technologies and processes for Scandium International Mining Corporation and served as its Chief Technology Officer and on its Board of Directors from 2004 to 2022.

Mr. Duyvesteyn is renowned as an innovator in his field and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from brines and solutions.

"Nevada Sunrise welcomes Willem Duyvesteyn to our exploration and development team," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise.  "His contribution to our understanding of lithium extraction methods will be vital to our future exploration success in Nevada ."

The Company wishes to report the grant of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Duyvesteyn priced at $0.25 per option share and expiring five years from issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c7706.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Launches Expanded Metallurgical Study Following 99.7% Gold Recovery From Preliminary Tests

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has launched a significant metallurgical study at its Williams Brook Gold Project following exceptional results from a preliminary metallurgical test conducted this past summer. Mineral processing recovered up to 99.7% gold from samples drilled in 2021 at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

The larger-scale testing is designed to increase the representativity of the initial results and enhance the gold recovery at the Lynx Gold Zone. The expanded test will be instrumental in optimising Puma's ongoing development at the LGZ and will provide valuable data as the Company prepares for a bulk sample.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON Resources AGM Results

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders approved all resolutions put before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting held November 10, 2022, in Victoria, BC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills More Oxide Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.61 GPT AuEq

Lahontan Drills More Oxide Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.61 GPT AuEq

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from an additional four reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes from the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The four drill holes, totaling 883 metres, targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization east and northeast of the Slab pit. Past mining and historic drilling had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources east of the Slab pit that remained open down dip from the pit. Highlights include

  • 32.0 metres grading 0.50 gpt Au and 7.9 gpt Ag (0.60 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-010R including 10.7 metres grading 0.93 gpt Au and 18.7 gpt Ag (1.18 gpt Au Eq). This drill hole, coupled with earlier Lahontan drill results, confirms a major easternly extension of previously mined gold and silver mineralization seen in the Slab pit, extending mineralization at least 350 metres down dip at shallow levels (please see cross section, location map, and table below).
Lahontan Gold Corp., Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture

West-East (left to right, please see map below) cross section through drill holes CAL21-005C, CAL22-001R, and new drill hole CAL22-010R east of the Slab pit, Santa Fe Project, Mineral County, Nevada. The interpreted 0.2 gpt Au grade shell greatly expands oxide and transition domain gold mineralization east of the Slab pit and confirms the potential for additional shallow gold and silver mineralization east of the Slab pit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Vice President Exploration

iMetal Resources Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Vice President Exploration

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Zelligan, Vice President Exploration effective immediately. Mr. Zelligan will be responsible for leading the exploration and development of all the Company's projects within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Mr. Zelligan, a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Province of Ontario, has extensive experience in Ontario across his 14-year career to date: from underground in the Timmins camp to running exploration programs in the Northern Abitibi. His experience as a resource estimator, in addition to planning and managing drill programs, has given him a unique insight into project evaluation, development, and resource growth potential, a skill set pivotal to iMetal's growth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results

Novo Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (" YTD 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended September 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q3 2022 " in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×