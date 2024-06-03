Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Snowflake Unveils Polaris Catalog and Emphasizes Commitment to Interoperability with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and More

Open catalog for Apache Iceberg helps organizations gain control and flexibility over their enterprise data

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 , Polaris Catalog , a vendor-neutral, open catalog implementation for Apache Iceberg — the open standard of choice for implementing data lakehouses , data lakes , and other modern architectures. Polaris Catalog will be open sourced in the next 90 days to provide enterprises and the entire Iceberg community with new levels of choice, flexibility, and control over their data, with full enterprise security and Apache Iceberg interoperability with Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Confluent , Dremio , Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure , Salesforce , and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603483144/en/

Open catalog for Apache Iceberg helps organizations gain control and flexibility over their enterprise data (Graphic: Business Wire)

Open catalog for Apache Iceberg helps organizations gain control and flexibility over their enterprise data (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Organizations want open storage and interoperable query engines without lock-in. Now, with the support of industry leaders, we are further simplifying how any organization can easily access their data across diverse systems with increased flexibility and control," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. "Polaris Catalog extends Snowflake's commitment to Apache Iceberg as the open standard of choice, and signals the intent from industry leaders in enabling customers and the wider Iceberg community to harness their data through an open and neutral approach, empowering cross-engine interoperability on that data."

Polaris Catalog Introduces New Levels of Interoperability for Apache Iceberg

Apache Iceberg emerged from incubation to a top-level Apache Software Foundation project in May 2020, and has since surged in popularity to become a leading open source data table format. With Polaris Catalog, users now gain a single, centralized place for any engine to find and access an organization's Iceberg tables with full, open interoperability. Polaris Catalog relies on Iceberg's open source REST protocol, which provides an open standard for users to access and retrieve data from any engine that supports the Iceberg Rest API, including Apache Flink, Apache Spark, Dremio, Python, Trino, and more.

Organizations can get started running Polaris Catalog hosted in Snowflake's AI Data Cloud within minutes (Snowflake-hosted in public preview soon), or self-host it in their own infrastructure using containers such as Docker or Kubernetes. Since Polaris Catalog's backend implementation will be open source, organizations can freely swap the hosting infrastructure while eliminating vendor lock-in.

Leading Organizations Join the Polaris Catalog Community

A part of what makes Apache Iceberg so powerful is its vibrant community of diverse adopters, contributors, and commercial offerings. To ensure Polaris Catalog can meet the evolving needs of the wider community and landscape, Snowflake is collaborating with the Iceberg ecosystem to drive the project forward.

This comes on the heels of Snowflake and Microsoft's recent partnership expansion , which creates more seamless interoperability between Snowflake and Fabric. This interoperability is possible because of Snowflake's and Microsoft's commitment to supporting the industry's leading open standards for storage formats – Apache Iceberg and Apache Parquet. Now with Polaris Catalog, both organizations continue to partner with a joint mission of enabling all users to harness their enterprise data, regardless of where it is stored, to create AI-powered applications at scale.

"From day one at Microsoft, we've been focused on empowering every user on the planet to achieve more, and this starts with a strong data foundation. Through our support and contributions to open data standards, including Delta Parquet, Apache Iceberg, and Apache XTable, we're furthering this mission by enabling organizations with a new level of open data interoperability, so they can do more with their data," said Arun Ulagaratchagan, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data, Microsoft . "Snowflake continues to serve as a strategic partner of ours, and we're excited by their willingness to work with the Iceberg community on an open catalog to empower our joint customers and the wider open-source community with more flexibility and control over their open Iceberg data."

With Snowflake's expertise, serving as the data foundation powering thousands of global customers' cross-cloud data and AI workloads, and the rapidly growing Iceberg community's innovation and open source skill sets, they will continue to simplify the interoperability of data across engines together.

Snowflake Continues to Extend Open Source Commitments

Polaris Catalog follows a slew of recent open source commitments from Snowflake, including its investments in Iceberg Tables , which allow Snowflake customers to work with data in their own storage in the Apache Iceberg format, while still benefiting from Snowflake's ease of use, performance, and unified governance.

Snowflake also recently announced Snowflake Arctic , one of the most open, enterprise-grade large language models (LLM) on the market. As part of Snowflake's commitment to open source, it not only released Arctic's weights under an Apache 2.0 license, but also extensive details of how it was trained through a series of cookbooks. In addition, Snowflake supports the Streamlit open source community, which now has over 275K monthly active developers and over 6 million monthly application views. Since Snowflake acquired Streamlit in March 2022, the open source community has continued to flourish, growing over 500 percent in the past two years, as Snowflake and Streamlit continue to invest in cutting-edge open source advancements for developers.

Comments On the News from Data Platform Experts

"AWS is committed to working with partners, such as Snowflake, on open source solutions that can accelerate choice for customers," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, Amazon Web Services . "We're pleased to work with Snowflake to continue to make Apache Iceberg stay interoperable across our engines."

"At Confluent, we're on a mission to break down data silos to help organizations power their businesses with more real-time insights," said Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer, Confluent . "With Tableflow on Confluent Cloud, organizations will be able to turn data streams from across the business into Apache Iceberg tables with one click. Together, Snowflake's Polaris Catalog and Tableflow enable data teams to easily access these tables for critical application development and downstream analytics."

"Customers want thriving open ecosystems and to own their storage, data and metadata. They don't want to be locked-in," said Tomer Shiran, Founder, Dremio . "We're committed to supporting open standards, such as Apache Iceberg and the open catalogs Project Nessie and Polaris Catalog. These open technologies will provide the ecosystem interoperability and choice that customers deserve."

"We are actively involved in the open source community, particularly across the data space," said Neema Raphael, Chief Data Officer and Head of Data Engineering at Goldman Sachs. "We open sourced our data platform, Legend , which enables us to work with open source table formats like Iceberg that will provide more interoperability across query engines like Snowflake. The launch of an open source Iceberg Catalog like Polaris is an exciting next step in furthering that commitment to interoperability."

"Apache Iceberg's popularity has established an open storage standard that simplifies zero copy data access for organizations across their ecosystem," said Raveendrnathan Loganathan, Executive Vice President of Software Engineering at Salesforce . "Our Salesforce Data Cloud has been built from the ground up with Open Standards Apache Parquet for files & Apache Iceberg for tables, fostering zero copy innovations to unlock trapped data, derive insights, and orchestrate actions across the Customer 360. We're thrilled to have Snowflake as a member of our Zero Copy Partner Network, and we're excited to see how this new open catalog standard will further zero copy access in the enterprise."

Learn More:

  • Learn more about Polaris Catalog by registering for this webinar .
  • Dive into Polaris Catalog's unique differentiation in this blog post .
  • See how you can get started with Polaris Catalog hosted on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud within minutes, here .
  • Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter / X .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake's business strategy, (ii) Snowflake's products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, and (iv) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake's products with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

© 2024 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

Kaitlyn Hopkins
Senior Product PR Lead, Snowflake
press@snowflake.com

Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

  • Product revenue of $789.6 million in the first quarter, representing 34% year-over-year growth
  • Net revenue retention rate of 128%
  • 485 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million
  • 709 Forbes Global 2000 customers
  • Remaining performance obligations of $5.0 billion, representing 46% year-over-year growth

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended April 30, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522387237/en/

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy: Camp Construction Begins; 10,000 Metre Drill Program to Commence Soon at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has commenced construction of its drill camp on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum's contactor, Inuit-owned Peter's Expediting Ltd. completed 11 trips of drills, camp and other equipment by sled train to the site located 120 kilometres west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. The snow has cleared and Discovery Mining Services of Yellowknife, NWT has commenced construction of a 30-person drill camp to support a 10,000 metre drill program by mid-June. Follow-up drilling will focus on building a resource identified by four holes drilled over a 200-metre strike length into the Tatiggaq deposit in 2023 which intersected up to 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres. The structure hosting uranium mineralization at Tatiggaq extends for 1.5 kilometres within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.

Dolly Varden Silver Commences 2024 Drilling Program with Discovery-Focused Exploration Targets

Dolly Varden Silver Commences 2024 Drilling Program with Discovery-Focused Exploration Targets

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (FSE: DVQ1) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce that the 2024 Exploration Drill Program has started at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project. Three drill rigs have been mobilized and are testing exploration targets at Moose Vein, Chance Vein and the North Star Deposit step out. Objectives of the initial targets include testing for new discoveries and following up from high-grade silver mineralization encountered in the 2023 drilling program.

Drill meterage in the 2024 drill program will be split approximately evenly between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property, with an overall project split of one third each to the Homestake Silver deposit, to the Wolf deposit area and to project wide exploration targets with discovery potential.

DV Silver CEO Shawn Khunkhun: "Value-creation is Done Through Growing Your Mineral Inventory"

DV Silver CEO Shawn Khunkhun: "Value-creation is Done Through Growing Your Mineral Inventory"

(TheNewswire)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

April 29, 2024 TheNews w ire Global Stocks News On April 23, 2023 Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV) (OTC:DOLLF) announced plans for its 2024 exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project.

Key Highlights:

  • Three drill rigs mobilising

  • Initial 25,000 meters diamond drilling planned

  • Follow up on new discoveries

  • Focus on Homestake Silver and Wolf Deposits

  • Low snow packs allow for earlier than usual start in May

" The drill program will be split approximately 50/50 between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property," states DV, "with an overall project split of 1/3 to Homestake Silver deposit area , 1/3 to Wolf deposit area and 1/3 to project wide exploration targets with new discovery potential."

"Our drill results from Homestake Silver were among the highest-grade gold and silver intercepts anywhere in the Golden Triangle in 2023," states Dolly Varden CEO Shawn Khunkhun .

According to the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) , the five key responsibilities of a CEO are: 1. Setting and Executing Organizational Strategy, 2. Build the Senior Leadership Team, 3. Making Capital Allocation Decisions, 4. Setting Vision, Values, and Corporate Culture and 5. Communicating Effectively with All Stakeholders .

In the junior markets, it is rare to find a CEO who excels at all five things. Commonly, #5 (Stakeholder Communication) is a glaring weakness. Typically, you find biotech geniuses, technology disrupters and brilliant geologists who are awkward, clumsy communicators.

Shawn Khunkhun was appointed the DV SIlver CEO position on February 18, 2020 , during a period of depressed metal prices.  Since then, he has proved to be demonstratively good at all five parts of his job, including communication to the investment community.


Click Image To View Full Size

Wolf Vein

At the Wolf Vein, drilling is planned to delineate the width and extent of the southerly plunge of wider and higher-grade silver mineralization. Step out holes that define the trace of the plunge are spaced so that any new mineralization can be included in a future resource update . The Company will implement directional drilling technology with the objective of more cost effective and accurate exploration at Wolf, particularly for deep holes.

Figure 2 . Previously released result highlights (2022 and 2023) on Wolf Vein long section looking northwest showing open zones for follow up and trace of wider, higher-grade plunge as black line.

Homestake Silver

The program planned for Homestake Silver will start with follow up drilling on the newly discovered gold zone at the northern extent of deposit, where coarse-grained native gold in late-stage quartz-carbonate veins (Figure 3.) returned grades of 1,335 g/t Au and 781 g/t Ag over 0.68 meters within a wider interval of stockwork grading 79.49 g/t Au and 60 g/t Ag over 12.45 meters in drill hole HR23-389.

Figure 3 . Visible Gold in quartz carbonate vein from drillhole HR23-389 at 410.00m depth.

The second part of Homestake Silver drilling will be resource expansion and upgrade holes that target the low angle, north dipping plunge of wide and high-grade gold and silver mineralization encountered in 2023 (Figure 4.).

Figure 4 . Homestake Ridge Long section looking southwest showing previous results of wide, higher grade plunge and new gold zone at Homestake Silver with 2024 target areas.

Exploration Targets including Moose Vein

The Moose Vein is located 1.5 km up north of the Wolf Vein and is interpreted to be hosted within a similar cross cutting structure as Wolf.

Other Exploration targets on both the Homestake Ridge and Dolly Varden properties include targets within the 5.4 km long area between the southern end of Homestake Silver and Wolf Vein.

Shawn KhunKhun recently spoke with Kerry Lutz, a lawyer and entrepreneur who is now the CEO of "The Financial Survival Network", providing "an alternative to Wall Street's always-be-buying mantra."

"Primary silver mines are rare," Khunkhun told Lutz. "They only represent about 28% of the market. We're located in Canada, that has stable mining laws.  We are up North in British Columbia where there are not a lot of tourists.  We've demonstrated size through acquisition and discoveries."

"This has led to a lot of notable shareholders," continued Khunkhun. "Including Hecla, Eric Sprott and institutions like Fidelity."

On November 2, 2023 Dolly Varden Silver announced that it has closed a deal where Hecla Canada invested $10 million in DV Silver , raising its stake in DV Silver from 10.6% to 15.7%.

Hecla Mining has a market cap of USD $3.13 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is on track to produce 17 million ounces of silver in 2024 .

"Hecla's increased ownership stake is a benefit to us," Khunkhun told Guy Bennett, the CEO of Global Stocks News. "Hecla has demonstrated it is a sticky shareholder. They're looking to expand their North American silver portfolio. "


Click Image To View Full Size

"V alue-creation is done through growing your mineral inventory, or growing your production," Khunkhun told Lutz, "Dolly Varden is trading at about $1 an ounce in the ground.  The average company trades about $4 an ounce in the ground. If I can find more silver for pennies an ounce in the ground, there is a likelihood we're going to be revalued."

"Our priority with this early [drilling] start is to continue with step-outs as well as infill drilling to confirm continuity of the potentially bulk-mineable mineralization ," stated Khunkhun in the April 23, 2024 press release.

"Further south, silver mineralization at Wolf remains wide open for expansion and this seasons' introduction of directional drilling technology will allow for highly accurate placement of drill intercepts."

The currently gold/silver price ratio is 85.

" For the whole of the 20th century, the average gold-silver ratio was 47:1," reports Investopedia . "In the 21st century, the ratio has ranged mainly between the levels of 50:1 and 70:1.

With gold trading at USD $2,350/ounce – 95% of its April 12, 2024 all-time-high of $2,440 - and silver trading at USD $27/ounce, about 60% of its all-time high, it may be an advantageous time in to invest in silver equities.

Disclaimer: Dolly Varden Silver paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the Company and its exploration team have been awarded the prestigious 2023 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award for the spodumene discovery at its Victory Project in Ontario, Canada.

The award, presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA), annually recognizes an exceptional discovery in Northwestern Ontario during the previous calendar year. It was presented on April 24 to Beyond Lithium and its exploration team at the annual awards banquet hosted during the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Past recipients of this prestigious award include Great Bear Resources Inc., Frontier Lithium Inc. and Delta Resources Ltd.

