Snowflake Makes AI Real for Businesses at Snowflake Summit 26, Featuring Anthropic's Daniela Amodei and Other Industry Leaders

Snowflake will host its biggest and boldest user conference to date, including a keynote discussion with Anthropic's Co-Founder and President Daniela Amodei, 500+ sessions, 200+ on-site partners, and new AI-powered immersive event experiences
- Anthropic Co-Founder and President Daniela Amodei to headline Snowflake Summit 26 alongside Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy
- Global leaders across Accenture, Anthropic, Sanofi, Thomson Reuters, and Under Armour will unveil how Snowflake innovations are helping scale their AI systems
- 500+ sessions and 200+ partners will showcase how AI is being deployed and scaled across the enterprise
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, will host its largest-ever user conference, Snowflake Summit 26 , live in San Francisco from June 1-4, 2026. As enterprises rapidly shift from AI experimentation to real-world deployment, Snowflake Summit will showcase what it means to make AI real for business, bringing together the leaders shaping this next era and unveiling innovations that turn enterprise data into intelligence and action. This year's opening keynote will feature a conversation with Anthropic Co-Founder and President Daniela Amodei and Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy on Monday, June 1 at 5:00 p.m. PDT.
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Snowflake will host its biggest and boldest user conference to date, including a keynote discussion with Anthropic's Co-Founder and President Daniela Amodei, 500+ sessions, 200+ on-site partners, and new AI-powered immersive event experiences
"This is one of the most transformative moments we're seeing in technology. What people are building with AI, both individually and across enterprises, is nothing short of extraordinary," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how organizations think, build, and operate — something we're seeing firsthand as our customers bring this agentic future to life on Snowflake. Snowflake Summit 26 is our most ambitious and impactful gathering yet, bringing together the leaders defining this next era to turn AI's promise into real, tangible outcomes."
Defining the Future of AI and Data at Snowflake Summit 26
Snowflake Summit 26 will be the largest user conference in Snowflake's history, bringing together thousands of enterprises to showcase how they are leveraging Snowflake as the foundation for the next wave of AI-driven transformation. With over 20,000 projected in-person attendees including customers, prospects, partners, and Snowflake employees, with even more joining virtually, this will be Snowflake's biggest user conference to date. Snowflake Summit also brings together 500+ breakout sessions, 200+ on-site partners, and 39 hands-on labs, giving attendees a firsthand look at how data, AI, and applications are coming together to power intelligent, agent-driven experiences.
Keynotes and speakers taking center stage at Snowflake Summit 26 include:
- Opening Keynote on Monday, June 1 at 5:00 p.m. PDT: Join Sridhar Ramaswamy and Daniela Amodei for a dynamic conversation on the next generation of AI innovation and why data is at the center of that transformation. The keynote will also include global business and technology leaders, including Accenture and Sanofi , sharing how their organizations are redefining what's possible with AI and data.
- Platform Keynote on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. PDT: Snowflake's Co-Founder and President of Product, Benoit Dageville, and Snowflake's EVP of Product, Christian Kleinerman, will unveil new innovations that redefine how enterprises build with AI — from prompt-driven data management and governed data foundations to open, interoperable architectures that put intelligence everywhere. Leaders from Thomson Reuters and Under Armour will share how they are leveraging these advancements to unlock new capabilities across the enterprise.
- Builder Keynote on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m. PDT: Experience Snowflake's latest innovations firsthand through live demos and in-depth technical sessions led by Snowflake experts and users. Discover how data practitioners are building, deploying, and scaling AI agents and applications on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Snowflake Summit 26 will also introduce a series of enhanced and new experiences designed to reimagine how the data and AI community connects, collaborates, and learns:
- USA Bobsled & Skeleton Spotlight: Snowflake will feature leaders from USA Bobsled/Skeleton — including CEO Aron McGuire and Olympic medalist Curt Tomasevicz — showcasing how world-class athletes use data, AI, and Snowflake Intelligence to turn training insights into competitive advantage.
- AI Data Cloud for Industries: Participate in industry-specific sessions, executive panels, and vertical-focused programming to explore advanced AI use cases and real-world outcomes from leading organizations.
- Basecamp Expo Hall: Connect 1:1 with Snowflake experts, explore live demos, and engage with data professionals and 200+ partners across industries to discover real-world use cases, customer success stories, and innovative applications powering critical workloads.
- Braindate: Attendees can unlock a new way to connect through Braindate, a peer-driven experience designed to spark meaningful conversations, seamlessly integrated into the Snowflake Summit app and brought to life in a dedicated on-site lounge in Basecamp.
- Breakout Sessions: Choose from over 500+ sessions across 12 tracks, featuring insights from 300+ customer speakers. Explore the business impact and technical capabilities of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, including dedicated "What's New" sessions highlighting the latest innovations.
- CTO Circle: Join the invite-only, one day event for CTOs who are scaling AI in production. CTO Circle brings together engineering leaders to exchange new ideas on increasing velocity while managing risks, evolving observability architectures, and what's next in engineering productivity.
- Dev Day: Explore live hands-on interactive experiences, expert talks, and community-led sessions with the latest advancements in AI while engaging directly with leading engineers, data scientists, and practitioners through Gen AI bootcamps.
- Ecosystem Excellence: Recognize innovation and impact across Snowflake's global partner ecosystem through the Snowflake Partner Awards, while celebrating leading customers through the Data Drivers Awards.
- Executive Program: Join a curated experience for senior leaders, featuring private boardroom discussions, exclusive executive sessions, guided industry tours, and tailored networking opportunities.
- Hands-On Labs and Training: Dive into real-world use cases through guided, instructor-led sessions from Snowflake experts and partners, designed to build and refine expertise in architecting, optimizing, and scaling data and AI workloads.
- Snowflake Startup Challenge Finale: Discover this year's winner of the Snowflake Startup Challenge live at the Dev Day Builders' Theater Stage. This year's program drew entries from over 100 countries, offering expert mentorship, NYSE marketing opportunities, and up to a combined $1M in potential investment opportunities to the top three finalists.
At Snowflake Summit 26, Snowflake will demonstrate how organizations are moving from experimentation to real results with data, bringing insights into everyday decisions and business impact. Join Snowflake in San Francisco this June to experience it firsthand.
Learn More:
- Online registration for Snowflake Summit 26 ends May 31, 2026. Register here .
- Government rates for Snowflake Summit 26 are available. Register here .
- Get the latest on Snowflake Summit 26 speakers, sessions, and more leading up to the event with the official agenda .
- Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X , and follow along at #SnowflakeSummit.
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,300 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).
Forward‑Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake's business strategy, plans, opportunities, or priorities (ii) Snowflake's products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, (iv) Snowflake's vision, strategy, and expected benefits relating to artificial intelligence and other emerging product areas, and (v) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake's products, services, and technology offerings with and on third-party platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
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