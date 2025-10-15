SNDL to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4, 2025

SNDL to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4, 2025

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL, CSE: SNDL) (" SNDL ") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, before market opens on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Following the release of its third quarter results, SNDL will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. MDT) on November 4, 2025.

WEBCAST ACCESS

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gutfgczk

ABOUT SNDL Inc.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds and Spiritleaf. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information, please visit www.sndl.com

For more information:
Tomas Bottger
SNDL Inc.
O: 1.587.327.2017
E: investors@sndl.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SNDL Inc.SNDLNASDAQ:SNDL
SNDL
The Conversation (0)
SNDL Inc.

SNDL Inc.

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.April 2025 Operating StatisticsTrading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;Trading value of CSE listed securities was $265 million;CSE issuers completed 90... Keep Reading...
KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT... Keep Reading...
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors,... Keep Reading...

CBD, Cannabis and Psychedelics: CEO's of Sundial Growers, Red Light Holland, Nass Valley Gateway and Charlottes Web Discuss New Market Opportunities, M&A and Product Innovation

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Charlottes Web Holdings (TSX:... Keep Reading...

CEO's of OrganiGram, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Sundial Growers, Driving New Growth Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Related News

critical metals investing

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Gold Investing

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Gold Investing

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Critical Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update