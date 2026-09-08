Snap Names Ronan Harris Chief Commercial Officer

SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced that Ronan Harris has been named Chief Commercial Officer. Harris will lead SNAP's global advertising sales and go-to-market organization, with a focus on driving advertising revenue growth and strengthening advertiser and agency partnerships.

Harris has led Snap's business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for nearly four years. Under his leadership, Europe delivered 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth through Q2 2026, with revenue growing nearly 40% in the first half of 2026. Before joining Snap, Harris spent more than seventeen years at Google, helping grow its advertising business across EMEA and most recently serving as Vice President and Managing Director for the UK and Ireland.

"Ronan brings deep advertising expertise, strong relationships with our partners, and a sustained record of growth at Snap," said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO. "I look forward to working with him in this new role as we help more advertisers succeed on Snapchat and grow our advertising business."

Ajit Mohan has decided to leave Snap after nearly four years. The company thanks him for his leadership and contributions as Chief Business Officer and, previously, President of APAC, and wishes him the best in what comes next.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

Snap Inc. operates Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world, and Specs Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to making computing more human, in addition to Bitmoji, Saturn, and other digital services. For more information, visit snap.com.

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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