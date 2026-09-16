Snap Inc. Introduces SPECS Intelligence, an Anticipatory AI Service

Waitlist opens for invitation-only early access on Mac; Preview available starting today in the SPECS app for iOS in the U.S.
SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today introduced SPECS Intelligence , a new anticipatory AI service designed to work across iPhone, Mac, and SPECS augmented reality (AR) glasses, helping you manage what needs attention today while making progress towards your longer-term goals.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916422165/en/
SPECS Intelligence, an Anticipatory AI Service
SPECS Intelligence builds an understanding of your goals, priorities, relationships, and routines from the apps and tools you choose to connect. The service is designed to carry that personal context across devices and deepens its understanding over time, helping you move between work, personal responsibilities, and the things you care about.
"Computers should fit into our lives, not the other way around," said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. "SPECS Intelligence is designed to help you spend less time managing your life and more time living it."
SPECS Intelligence is designed to anticipate when help would be useful and surface relevant information and actions without waiting for a prompt. Before a meeting, it could highlight decisions to make, questions to ask, and things to remember. For an upcoming trip, it could bring together flight, hotel, and dinner plans while flagging a work deadline that falls during the visit.
The broader experience also includes Corners, which organize areas of your life such as work and family, and Goals, which help you set and track what you want to achieve. Together, these experiences are designed to connect everyday tasks with the broader priorities that matter to you.
While you do not need SPECS AR glasses to use SPECS Intelligence, with SPECS your personal context extends into the physical world by bringing relevant information directly into view. For example, when you're traveling, say "Hey SPECS," to see relevant flight details, hotel information, reservations, and reminders in your field of view. Or before going to work, ask SPECS about your day to get a full daily briefing that gives you a schedule overview and provides meeting prep where possible.
Privacy and SPECS Intelligence
You choose what you connect and what information SPECS Intelligence can use. SPECS Intelligence is designed so Snap personnel cannot view or access the personal content you use with the service. Personal content from connected accounts will not be used to train or fine-tune Snap's AI models, or to serve personalized ads.
SPECS Intelligence uses on-device processing and secure cloud infrastructure, with security protections wherever data is processed.
For more information about how privacy is built into SPECS, visit specs.com/privacy .
Early Access and Preview
You can join the waitlist for early access at specs.com/intelligence or within the SPECS app. The full early-access experience will be offered exclusively through the SPECS Mac app, by invitation only. As access rolls out, selected users will receive an email invitation to sign in on Mac and connect their everyday apps.
Starting today, anyone 18+ in the U.S. can download the SPECS app for iOS and try the SPECS Intelligence preview with no invitation required. By connecting your Google account, you will be able to discover insights about where you spend your time and attention, based on Gmail and Google Calendar. The mobile preview focuses on these personal insights; it does not include the broader service's anticipatory suggestions or actions. For a video overview, click here .
About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Snap Inc. operates Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world, and Specs Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to making computing more human, in addition to Bitmoji, Saturn, and other digital services. For more information, visit snap.com.
About Specs Inc.
Specs Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Snap Inc. dedicated to making computing more human. The company develops SPECS AR glasses, advanced eyewear that seamlessly integrates digital experiences into the physical world, and SPECS Intelligence, an anticipatory AI service.
SPECS AR glasses feature see-through lenses that place digital objects directly into three-dimensional space, powered by SPECS OS, a proprietary, context-aware operating system designed for natural interaction with your hands and voice.
Specs Inc. also provides Lens Studio, a full suite of advanced developer tools that powers immersive augmented reality experiences across SPECS, Snapchat, and other services.
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