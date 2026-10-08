Snap Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

SNAP Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.'s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com .

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

Snap Inc. operates Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world, and Specs Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to making computing more human, in addition to Bitmoji, Saturn, and other digital services. For more information, visit snap.com.

Investors and Analysts:
ir@snap.com

Press:
press@snap.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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