  • 116 hand samples taken by Victory's Exploration Team benefit the comprehensive effort to delineate significant lithium mineralization on the Smokey Lithium Property
  • Lithium bearing claystones at surface measured as high as 630 ppm, helping to develop a clear picture of the best potential drill locations for the next round of drilling
  • Based on results from its overall exploration efforts, the Company anticipates a beneficial revision to its drilling application with the relocation of several holes, which will be an expedited process once undertaken

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has received results from its extensive ground sampling program, building upon favourable drill results, aimed at guiding prime drill locations for its next round of drilling on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

As noted on June 28th, the ground sampling program focused on sampling the Esmeralda Formation on and throughout the surrounding grounds of the Smokey Lithium property and has led to the Company locating a zone of higher values to the south and southwest. Mapping was done to locate controls on lithium clay deposition and locate clay beds, which have informed additional staking to protect the interests of Company.

The ground sample program, completed at the end of June 2022, delivered lithium-bearing claystones located at surface via hand sampling. One hundred sixteen hand samples were taken from the property and sent to ALS Labs. Lithium-bearing claystones at surface as high as 630 ppm were located on the southwest section of Victory's Smokey Lithium claim block.

Based on the surface sampling results and the results of completed drilling at the property, Victory has identified multiple, highly lithium enriched claystone units. These mineralized claystones are contained the regionally prolific Esmeralda formation as well as in an overlying unit known as the Alum formation. This important result of the data and geologic compilations is allowing the targeting of drilling in positions to extend known lithium mineralization in both claystone formations.

"The results of the ground sampling program are an important component of our ongoing exploration efforts at the property, which is also deploying geologic mapping and geologic modeling all focused on identifying additional drill targets with the highest possible potential for intercepts on the Smokey Lithium deposit," said Victory President and CEO, Mr. Mark Ireton. "As previously noted, Victory is focused on expanding the footprint of the subsurface claystone hosted lithium mineralization in its maiden drill program and our exploration team is actively working the property and environs to do so."

About Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, to the west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located northwest of Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project and to the southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, and Jindalee).

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bob Marvin (PGeo), who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: IR@victoryresourcescorp.com

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Overview

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver, and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project, located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit. This deposit represents a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold.

Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun an exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.
Hammond Reef South Gold Property

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located centrally in Southern British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims, totaling 1,143.58 hectares, that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.

In April 2022, Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay. It comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.

Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2021 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 12th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 16th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Victory Resources also recently staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to the Corvette lithium discoveries by Power Battery Metals (CSE:PMET). Stingray I is composed of four claims totalling 204 hectares from the south property line of Corvette Property while Stingray II is composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Mal-Wen prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay.
  • The Saguenay project comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.
  • Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. R
  • Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.
  • Victory Resources acquired Stingray II properties in Quebec composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares

Key Projects

Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South

Victory Resources acquired the Hammond Reef South property in August 2020 via an option agreement, giving the company complete control of the project. Under the terms of the agreement, Abitibi Royalties has retained a two percent net smelter royalty on the project, with the expectation that Victory Resources makes cash payments totaling C$275,000 and spends C$550,000 in exploration during the first three years of ownership.

Victory Resources\u2019 Hammond Reef South

The Hammond Reef South property is located in Northwestern Ontario and adjoins Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which contains an open-pit measured and indicated mineral resource of 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold, with an open-pit inferred mineral resource of 0.5 million tonnes grading 0.74 g/t gold. Hammond Reef South is situated in the Wabigoon subprovince of the Superior province of the Canadian Shield.

Exploration

In August 2020, Victory Resources announced an exploration program to be conducted at Hammond Reef South, including an extensive soil survey, mapping, and magnetometer surveys. The company hopes to put this information towards a drill program, pending the appropriate permits. Victory Resources has engaged Clark Exploration of Thunder Bay to complete the proposed work program.
Claim Map

Victory Resources began the first phase of exploration at Hammond Reef South in September 2020. The company intends to continue prospecting and mapping along anomalous trends that have previously been identified by Osisko Mining. Moving forward, Victory Resources and its exploration team are focused on defining a gold trend at Hammond Reef South similar to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef project, which adjoins Hammond Reef South.

Victory Resources’ Mal-Wen Property

Victory Resources’ flagship Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims that are wholly owned by Victory Resources. The land claims cover approximately 1,143.58 hectares in the central region of Southern British Columbia, located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Merritt. The property can be accessed via road by taking Highway 97C southeast to the Loon Lake Road Exit, which connects to the logging road network and the property.

Exploration

Victory Resources has established an exploration target at Mal-Wen that is an alkalic porphyry with similar age and mineralization as the Afton and Copper Mountain deposits, which are located nearby. Like Afton and Copper Mountain, Mal-Wen occurs within the Nicole Group of rocks and is found along the same trend.

Victory Resources believes alkalic porphyry deposits such as that found at Mal-Wen have significant potential for a number of reasons, including their ability to form larger copper deposits compatible with open-pit mining. These deposits have also been found to be rich in gold relative to calc-alkalic porphyry deposits and are often lower in sulfides.

Copper mineralization has been found across the Mal-Wen property, including the HN-Wen, Mal, Malachite7, and Echo showings. Various types of mineralization have been identified on the Mal-Wen property including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, hydrothermal breccias, and possible propylitic and localized potassium alternations. A total of six drill programs and a number of geochemical and geophysical surveys have been conducted at Mal-Wen, targeting the various styles of copper-gold mineralization. The Wen Prospect vein, a chalcopyrite-bearing quartz vein with erratic, locally high gold values, returned up to 16.6 g/t gold.

Moving forward, Victory Resources is focused on the under-explored areas between the Mal and Wen deposits while also working to assess the possibility of extending the northern boundary of the Wen Zone.

Victory Resources Saguenay Nickel Project

\u200bVictory Resources Saguenay Nickel Project

In April 2022, Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay. It comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.

The Saguenay Gneiss Complex has abundant mafic and ultramafic rocks and anorthosites, which are commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group elements, and sulfide deposits. The presence of ore grade nickel-copper samples at surface and in drill core on this property, and the absence of modern exploration is highly encouraging. A work plan for the 2022 field season will focus on detailed geological mapping, bedrock and till sampling across the property, to determine the scope of advanced exploration, and a potential drill program.

Victory Resources Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Victory Resources Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Victory acquired this Ontario property in May, 2022. The property is easily accessible, ranging anywhere from one to three kilometers from the Trans-Canada Highway. Victory’s Georgia Lake property is two kilometers east of Rock Tech Resources advanced lithium project within the Georgia Lake lithium district.

Historical mapping has noted abundant S-type granites which are known to host spodumene lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites on nearby Rock Tech lithium deposit. Prior to commencing exploration of the property, the company plans to initiate discussions with local First Nations, setting out a collaborative framework to maximize efficiency and results.

An application for a work permit will be submitted to the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines (MNDM), which will include detailed geological mapping and sampling, with emphasis on late pegmatite dikes and apophyses known on the property.

A pending drill program is envisioned, pending results of the 2022 mapping and sampling program. Drilling is possible 12 months of the year due to the excellent road infrastructure and relatively flat terrain on the property.

Management Team

David Lane - President

David Lane has over 35 years of experience as a startup specialist with a keen eye for strategic direction and raising capital. Lane has ample experience in senior management positions across multiple industries including oil and gas, major sports, financial services, health, and pharmaceutical. His roles have included, but were not limited to, management, ownership, operations, marketing, and corporate finance positions within both the public and private sectors. Lane is currently president and CEO of Victory Resources. Before this, he was president and CEO of Quikflo Health, which eventually became Friday Night, and then 1933 Industries, in the medicinal marijuana sector. Prior to Quikflo, Mr. Lane was President and CEO of M-Pharmaceutical, which focused on a biomedical device for the self-monitoring of glucose levels as it relates to diabetes.

Glen Harder - Director

Glen Harder is the principal of Harder & Company, a Vancouver-based, boutique venture capital, corporate finance, and securities law firm. He advises local and international clients on information technology, biotechnology, mining, the emerging cannabis industry, virtual currency, public and private capital raising, and other matters. He advises clients on software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) contracts and applications, assists with the formation and evaluation of cloud service agreement models, and assists clients in minimizing related contractual disputes. He also acts as a director, officer, and special committee member of assorted publicly traded and private companies.

Allan Levien - Director

Allan Levien has been the owner and operator of full-service hotels since 1980. From 2006 to 2015 he served as the president, CFO and director of Supreme Resources. Levien currently operates as a director at Victory Resources.

Tatiana Kovaleva - Chief Financial Officer

Presently, Tatiana Kovaleva is chief financial officer for Glenbriar Technologies, Codebase Ventures, and Victory Resources. Kovaleva previously served as chief financial officer at The Supreme Cannabis Co. and at Callitas Health, also serving as the treasurer for Park Place Energy.

David Deering - Vice President of Exploration and Director

David Deering achieved his bachelor’s of science degree in mining engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. Deering had extensive management experience in the mineral exploration industry, including strategic planning, budgeting, logistics, and technical evaluations. He has served as an independent consultant for mine development, assisting with property acquisition, geology, evaluation of mineral deposits, mining, metallurgy, and environmental assessments.

Victory Begins Work Program on Its Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario

Victory Begins Work Program on Its Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario

  • Property represents a large, under-explored land package adjacent to Rock Tech's near term Georgia Lake Lithium deposit
  • The Georgia Lake Lithium District has a proven track record of economic Li deposits dating back to the mid 1950's
  • Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing from other nearby Li mines

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has begun its first work program on its recently acquired Georgia Lake Lithium Project in the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario

"We are excited to begin our first work program at our fully owned Georgia Lake property, which is based in the proven Lithium region within the Thunder Bay District," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Resources President and CEO. "Victory's Georgia Lake property is ideally situated in a proven lithium region, and one with mining infrastructure supported by the Government of Ontario and from Rock Tech, which will allow us to realize the full potential of any commercially viable deposits within the project."

Victory Adds Stingray Properties Directly South and Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory Adds Stingray Properties Directly South and Adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

  • Victory Resources, announces that the company has staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to Power Battery Metals (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries
  • Stingray I consists of 4 claims totalling 204 hectares extending directly from the south property line of Patriot Battery Metals (PMeT)'s Corvette Property
  • Stingray II consists of 40 claims totalling 2041 hectares situated south and southwest of PMet's Corvette project

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has added to its Lithium property portfolio in Quebec by staking and acquiring its new Stingray I & Stingray II properties, directly south and to the southsouthwest of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE: PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec, respectively

The following is derived from PMet's news release dated June 23rd, 2022. Victory has not independently verified any of the following content. Patriot Battery Metals results from its 2022 winter drill program include some of the strongest drill intersections to date, including 1.22% Li20 and 138 ppm Ta205 over 152.8 metres (CV22030) and 1.45% Li20 and 177 ppm Ta205 over 84 metres (CV22-028).

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Exploration with Completed Ground Sample Program

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Exploration with Completed Ground Sample Program

  • Victory's Exploration Team is engaged in a comprehensive effort to d to delineate and extend significant lithium mineralization on its Smokey Lithium Property
  • In response to drilling results, the Company has completed an extensive ground sampling program aimed at helping to develop a clear picture of the best potential drill locations for its next round of drilling
  • Based on results from its overall efforts, the Company anticipates a beneficial revision to its drilling application with the relocation of several holes, which will be an expedited process once undertaken

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed an extensive ground sampling program, building upon favourable drill results, aimed at guiding prime drill locations for its next round of drilling on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

The ground sampling program focused on sampling the Esmeralda Formation on and throughout the surrounding grounds of the Smokey Lithium property and has led to the Company locating a zone of higher values to the south and southwest. Mapping was done to locate controls on lithium clay deposition and locate clay beds, which have informed additional staking to protect the interests of Company.

Victory Announces Smokey Lithium Drill Program Results For Phase One, Including Lithium Values Up To 1270 Ppm

Victory Announces Smokey Lithium Drill Program Results For Phase One, Including Lithium Values Up To 1270 Ppm

  • Results up to 1270 ppm and key lithium bearing sections averaging up to 857 ppm
  • Exploration team has high confidence in their theory that a down-dropped clay deposit exists, and the phase one drill program results has provided valuable information to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Results to date have guided additional staking, which the Company advanced for competitive reasons prior to announcing drill results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31st, 2022 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has received lab results from its phase one, three of 15-hole drill program and as a result of its analysis has staked additional ground based on its geologic model of the target lithium deposit.

"The Victory exploration team has advanced the Smokey Lithium property substantially through the analysis of lab results, and upon those strong results through the additional staking which was conducted for competitive reasons to protect the Company's interests," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "The Company's exploration team has advanced this property based on its theory that a significant lithium deposit is buried at depth along the adjacent Jindalee boundary margins nearest to the fault line. We want our shareholders to understand that of the three holes, one had impressive lithium values, and the other two provided important information as to the potential location and boundaries of a Li deposit. In total, the drill results from all three holes guided the additional staking so that the Company can continue to define what it believes is a significant lithium deposit buried at depth."

Victory Acquires 100% Interest in Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario

Victory Acquires 100% Interest in Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario

  • Property represents a large, under-explored land package adjacent to Rock Tech's near term Georgia Lake Lithium deposit
  • The Georgia Lake Lithium District has a proven track record of economic Li deposits dating back to the mid 1950's
  • Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing from other nearby Li mines

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has acquired 100% interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project in the Thunder Bay District, Ontario

"Noting the growing global demand for Lithium, and other batter metals, Victory's exploration team has been actively looking for an Ontario based Lithium property within proven Lithium regions," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Resources President and CEO. "Georgia Lake Lithium represents such a property, and with the renewed focus from the Government of Ontario, the development of infrastructure is being supported in this prolific Lithium region, allowing us to realize the full potential of any commercially viable deposits within the project."

Pan Global Reports Additional Drilling Success at La Romana Target, Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Reports Additional Drilling Success at La Romana Target, Escacena Project, Spain

  • 26.9m at 0.5% Cu, 0.13% Sn, including 1.6m at 1.6% Cu, 0.08% Sn and 1.3m at 1.0% Cu, 0.53% Sn in LRD120
  • 10.1m at 0.8% Cu, 0.18% Sn, 3.1g/t Ag, including 0.3m at 17.3% Cu, 0.56% Sn, 59.3g/t Ag in LRD125
  • Follow-up drilling underway and plans include testing 6 new targets

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Reported results comprise eleven drill holes at the La Romana target and two drill holes on geophysics targets at La Romana North.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "The latest results add to the down-dip extent of the main copper and tin zone with hole LRD120 intercepting approximately 27m thickness with grades of 0.5% Cu and 0.13% Sn within a 40m wide copper mineralized interval, and 10.1m at 0.8% Cu and 0.18% Sn in hole LRD125. The results include narrow intervals with some exceptionally high grades, including 17.3% Cu, 0.56% Sn and 59.3g/t Ag over 0.25m. The new drill results continue to show potential for the near surface high grade mineralization to continue west for several hundred meters in the direction of the historic La Romana mine workings. Drilling has also successfully defined the southern margin of the La Romana mineralization and shows supergene copper mineralization extending over the footwall to the main copper zone. Assay results are pending for an additional fourteen drill holes from La Romana."

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CASINO PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CASINO PROJECT

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled "Casino Project, Form NI 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility, Yukon, Canada " with an effective date of June 13, 2022 (the "Report").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report summarizes the results of a feasibility study on the Casino copper-gold project, which results were first reported by the Company in a news release dated June 28, 2022 .

The Report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is also posted on the Company's website ( www.westerncopperandgold.com ).

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/09/c1575.html

Goldplay Appoints Chris Osterman as CEO and Catalin Kilofliski as Executive Chair

Goldplay Appoints Chris Osterman as CEO and Catalin Kilofliski as Executive Chair

TSXV: AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that in order to further advance Company's existing portfolio of projects in Portugal and beyond, Mr. Christopher Osterman has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer effective August 4, 2022. Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, has been appointed as Goldplay's Executive Chairman and will continue to lead Company's strategy. Goldplay's current Chair of the Board, Dr. Deepak Malhotra has been appointed as Lead Independent Director

Chris Osterman, PhD Geologist, Chief Executive Officer

Canada Nickel Company Initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project

Canada Nickel Company Initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today that the federal Impact Assessment permitting process for the Company's Crawford Nickel Project has been initiated following the acceptance by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the "Agency") of the Company's Initial Project Description (the "IPD"). The Agency has determined the IPD conforms to the regulations and it has been posted to the Agency's public website for an official comment period.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"We would like to thank all who have taken the time to provide feedback, and to reiterate the significant role each individual can play in the careful and informed design, development, and operation of the Crawford Nickel Project," said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.  "The relationships we have built since the earliest days of the project have been crucial in facilitating these conversations, and by continuing to collect, reflect upon, and integrate the comments, concerns, questions, and suggestions we receive, Canada Nickel hopes to build a project that maximizes benefits to all communities in the region."

Engagement Period
Following the submission of an IPD draft to the Agency in May 2022 (see news release Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process, 12/05/2022 ), Canada Nickel initiated an extensive round of engagement on the IPD, hosting more than 20 meetings with Indigenous communities, project stakeholders, and the general public to present key content from the IPD and enable follow up Q&As. The intention of these meetings was to gather crucial feedback from as many interested individuals as possible – all of which was carefully logged and integrated into the final IPD submission.

Next Steps
The Agency's filing of the IPD to its website signals the beginning of a 180-day comment period for the document. With the IPD now publicly available, the Agency will conduct its own series of engagement activities, which will assist the Agency in developing a Summary of Issues relating to the project, to then be provided to Canada Nickel. Subsequent to this and over the coming months, Canada Nickel will complete a Response to the Summary of Issues and a Detailed Project Description, both of which will be submitted to the Agency for further review.

For more information regarding the IPD or the Impact Assessment process, please visit the Agency's website at https://www.canada.ca/en/impact-assessment-agency.html .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-initiates-federal-permitting-process-for-crawford-nickel-project-301601054.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c5932.html

Xander Resources Announces Proposed Warrant Extensions

Xander Resources Announces Proposed Warrant Extensions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it intends to extend the expiration date of an aggregate of 1,547,890 warrants (the " Warrants ") originally issued by the Company on August 24, 2020 and December 22, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements by one year

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Fargo Exploration conducted a geochemical survey, consisting of soil and rock chip sampling on Grid 1 from July 6 to July 18 (Figure 1). The bedrock outcropping locations were mapped and recorded during the 2.5 square KM soil sampling program. A total of 145 samples, including soil samples and rock chip samples, were taken during the survey.

