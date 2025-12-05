Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 9th

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 9th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 9 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

"We're excited to spotlight a dynamic group of small-cap companies at our December 9th conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "These issuers are operating at the forefront of innovation, and this event gives them a powerful stage to connect with investors who are eager to discover growth stories early. It's a great opportunity for companies to broaden their reach and for investors to engage directly with leadership in real time."

December 9 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Northstar Clean Technologies (OTCQB: ROOOF | TSXV: ROOF,OTC:ROOOF)
11:00 AM Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCQX: FECCF | TSX: FEC)
11:30 AM Dotz Nano Ltd. (OTCQB: DTZNY | ASX: DTZ)
12:00 PM Ethema Health Corporation (OTCID: GRST)
12:30 PM Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS)
1:00 PM Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQB: CBWTF | TSX: XLY)
1:30 PM DarkPulse, Inc. (OTCQB: DPLS)
2:00 PM Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI)
2:30 PM Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF | TSXV: TELO)
3:00 PM Cyberloq Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ)
3:30 PM Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Northstar Clean TechnologiesTSXV:ROOFTech Investing
ROOF:CA
The Conversation (0)
northstar clean technologies

Northstar Clean Technologies

An ESG Investment Opportunity, Single-Use Asphalt Shingles Recovery Solution

An ESG Investment Opportunity, Single-Use Asphalt Shingles Recovery Solution Keep Reading...
Northstar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Announces Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

Northstar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Announces Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

Highlights $3.9 million in cash as of March 31, 2022 Working capital surplus of $3.7 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to a working capital surplus of $5.5 million as of December 31, 2021 Completed Calgary FEED study results: total capital cost estimate of $11.75 million which includes a... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag graph with fluctuating stock market chart.

Will Canada’s 2025 Budget Boost Productivity? Experts Weigh In

Canada’s 2025 federal budget arrives at a pivotal moment for the country’s economic trajectory. Facing a decades-long productivity challenge, the government aims to reinvigorate growth through carefully targeted investment incentives and strategic reforms.Rather than broad fiscal stimulus, the... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany, one of Europe's most liquid retail-focused trading platforms, significantly expanding the Company's... Keep Reading...
2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's AddressDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Update Regarding Singapore Subsidiary

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Energy Investing

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Gold Investing

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

silver investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand

Gold Investing

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention