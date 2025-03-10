Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Completes First Three Drill Holes on Fraser Lakes Uranium Deposit at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Completes First Three Drill Holes on Fraser Lakes Uranium Deposit at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra", previously Tisdale Clean Energy) has completed its first three drill holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the "Property") which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. The program will continue throughout March and is expected to consist of over 2,000 metres of drilling. The South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km East of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra over the earn-in period.

Map of South Falcon East Project Claims:  
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_SouthFalconEast_20250109.jpg?v=1

Terra is currently conducting a 2,000m - 2,200m helicopter supported drill program at the Property. Three diamond drill holes have been completed on the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, for a total of 802m, and a fourth hole is in progress.

"We are extremely encouraged by the results of the first three drill holes as we continue to see mineralization in each of the holes as well as what we believe to be an expansion of the deposit to the North. As stated below, Hole SF063 returned a continuous mineralized zone of pegmatites from 173 metres to 224 metres with some decent grades." Based on the initial results from Hole SF063 we have decided to reorganize the remaining metres of this program to focus on further defining this new area of interest and chasing clay alteration not yet seen on the property to date, with hopes of finding a new high-grade unconformity uranium deposit," said Greg Cameron CEO of the Terra Clean Energy.

Hole SF063 was planned to examine an interpreted cross fault offsetting the mineralization and geology on the east end of the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. This hole was drilled to a depth of 393 metres and intersected multiple structures and a 51-metre wide interval of mineralized granitic pegmatites and zones within altered and graphitic pelitic gneiss. Highlights include 0.03% eU 3 O 8 over 12.0m from 173.55m to 185.55m, including 0.06% eU 3 O 8 over 0.7m from 180.35m to 181.05m, as well as 0.03% eU 3 O 8 over 3.0m from 213.65m to 216.65m, including 0.07% eU 3 O 8 over 0.5m from 215.95m to 216.45m.

The first structure intersected from 18m to 47.5m contained zones of intense clay alteration typically found in relation to unconformity uranium deposits. The presence of this alteration is a good indication that hydrothermal fluids suitable for deposition of higher-grade uranium mineralization moved through the rocks. The second structure from 306m to 315m is a brecciated pelitic gneiss situated between two intervals of Archean gneiss. This structure is interpreted to be responsible for the geological offset being targeted. This will assist in updating the target model in this area. The intersections of a clay altered structure and a thick sequence of mineralized pegmatites and pelitic gneiss have expanded the mineralization and improved the prospectivity on the east end of the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit.

2025 Drill Target Areas at the South Falcon East Uranium Project:  
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/2025-Drill-Target-areas-at-the-south-Falcon-East-Uranium-Project.png

"The results from the drilling so far are very encouraging," commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra Clean Energy. "The first two holes have shown that the deposit is still open down dip to the north and northwest. Hole SF0063 has shown that there is significant potential for upgrading the deposit on the east end. We are excited to see where this can lead", continued Mr. Perkins.

Drilling is continuing with one hole in progress at the T-Bone Lake target area to examine the conductive package and alteration intersected in the area in historical drilling. Pad preparation is underway to return to the target around hole SF0063 and follow up on the clay alteration and pegmatites. Efforts will be made to follow the alteration and pegmatites to where they intersect, as this should be an area of fluid pooling and upgrading of mineralization within the deposit.

The first hole in the program, hole SF061 was planned to test for a down dip extension of mineralization intersected in hole FP-15-05 and was drilled to a depth of 209m. Drilling intersected a 35m interval containing multiple mineralized granitic pegmatites and zones within altered and graphitic pelitic gneiss. The most notable zone returned an equivalent grade of 0.02% eU 3 O 8 over 2.2 m from 150.25m to 152.45m, including 0.05% eU 3 O 8 over 0.6m from 151.65m to 152.25m. Historical diamond drill hole FP-15-05 was drilled by Skyharbour in 2015 in this area and returned multiple zones of mineralization over a 14m interval, including 6m of 0.10% U 3 O 8 including 2.0m of 0.165% U 3 O 8 from 135m depth and 2.5m of 0.172% U 3 O 8 from 145m depth.

Hole SF062 was planned to test for an along strike extension of mineralization intersected in holes FP-15-05 and SF0061 and was drilled to a depth of 200m. Drilling intersected a 21m interval containing multiple mineralized granitic pegmatites and zones within altered and graphitic pelitic gneiss. The most notable zone returned an equivalent grade of 0.03% eU 3 O 8 over 2.2 m from 141.75m to 144.15 m, including 0.05% eU 3 O 8 over 0.4m from 143.15m to 143.55 m.

While both of these holes extended the mineralization down dip and along strike to the north and northwest, they did not intersect the higher grades encountered in hole FP-15-05. This is due to the potential variability within the pegmatite swarm. As long as the mineralized pegmatites are present, higher grades will be encountered within the overall mineralized zone.

South Falcon East Project Summary:

The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and covers approximately 12,464 hectares. It lies 18 kilometres outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometres east of the Key Lake Mine. Historical exploration at the South Falcon East Project identified an area of U-Th-REE mineralization at the Fraser Lakes Zone B over an area comprising 1.5 km by 0.5 km along an antiformal fold nose cut by an east-west dextral ductile-brittle cross-structure adjacent to a 65 km long EM conductor.

QA/QC, Radiometric Equivalent Grades and Spectrometer Readings:

All drill intervals above are downhole length and sampling procedures and QA/QC protocols for geochemical results as well as a description of downhole gamma probe grade calculations and protocols are below. All drill core samples are shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan under the care of Terra personnel for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Assay samples are chosen based on visual inspection, downhole probing radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (Radiation Solutions RS-125) peaks. Assay sample intervals comprise 0.5 to 1.0 metre continuous half-core split samples over the mineralized interval. These samples may also be selected for density determination using the lost wax method. With all assay samples, one half of the split sample is retained and the other sent to the SRC for analysis. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by Terra and the SRC in accordance with Terra's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Terra prior to disclosure.

During active exploration programs drillholes are radiometrically logged using calibrated downhole Mount Sopris 4OTGU or 2GHF probes of varying sensitivities which collect continuous readings along the length of the drillhole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent uranium grades ("eU 3 O 8 ") are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results. The probe is calibrated using an algorithm calculated from the calibration of the probe at the Saskatchewan Research Council facility in Saskatoon and from the comparison of probe results against geochemical analyses. In the case where core recovery within a mineralized intersection is poor or non-existent, radiometric grades are considered to be more representative of the mineralized intersection and may be reported in the place of assay grades. Radiometric equivalent probe results are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Terra prior to disclosure.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dave Billard, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.:

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently advancing the South Falcon East uranium project, which hosts a uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-six projects covering over 614,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, in which Skyharbour is operator with joint-venture partner RTEC. The project hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $36 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $20 million worth of shares being issued, and $14 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:  
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-11-21_v1.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"
_________________________________
Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
‎Telephone: 604-558-5847
‎Toll Free: 800-567-8181
‎Facsimile: 604-687-3119
‎Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information. 


Primary Logo
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

        Skyharbour Resources
    

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

        Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update on its Falcon property ("Falcon") regarding the prioritization of target generation efforts. Falcon is located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. In its September 17, 2024, October 10, 2024, and November 13, 2024 news releases, North Shore summarized work being done at the West Bear and Falcon properties with three priority areas established at Falcon, Zones 1, 2 and 3. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

        Skyharbour Commences its 2025 Drilling Campaign with Winter Drilling Program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its winter phase of diamond drilling at the 73,314 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is 57.7% owned by Skyharbour as operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") owning the other 42.3%. It is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, with access to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour plans to complete an initial 5,000-metre diamond drilling program in 10 to 12 holes at the project, building on the successful results from the drilling campaign completed last year. The Company's geologists, along with a contracted drilling crew, are based at Skyharbour's exploration camp on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road, situated within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Begins Extensive Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

        Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Begins Extensive Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra", previously Tisdale Clean Energy) has announced the mobilization of crew and equipment at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. The South Falcon Project lies 18km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km East of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin

        Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 4 th 2024, closing has occurred on the option agreement (the "Agreement") with Hatchet, whereby Hatchet Uranium Corp. ("Hatchet") may acquire an 80% interest in the Company's 17,606 ha Highway Uranium Property (the "Optioned Property") and a 100% interest, subject to a claw-back provision for Skyharbour, in the Company's Genie, Usam and CBXShoe Uranium Projects (the "Purchased Property"). The properties total 66,358 ha and are all located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Agreement on the Optioned Property provides Hatchet an opportunity to earn an 80% interest in the claims over a three-year period by fulfilling combined cash, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments of CAD $3,345,000. For the Purchased Property, Skyharbour will also receive units in the capital of Hatchet consisting of a share and a warrant ("Hatchet Units") equal to 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hatchet.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

        Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), is planning a substantial 2025 exploration and drilling program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

        SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE
    
 /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./ 
Source Rock Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited (1) operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 12-year history.
 Unaudited  (1)  annual results for fiscal 2024 were: 
  •  Royalty Production  - 251 boe/d (95% oil & NGLs), an increase of 21% compared to 2023. 

  •  Royalty Revenue  -  $7.68 million  , an increase of 16% compared to 2023. 
 Unaudited  (1)  results for Q4 2024 were: 
  •  Royalty Production  - 256 boe/d (97% oil & NGLs), an increase of 17% compared to Q4 2023. 

  •  Royalty Revenue  -  $1.87 million  , an increase of 9% compared to Q4 2023. 
 Audited Annual and Q4 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, as well as oil and gas reserves information as of December  31, 2024, will be filed on SEDAR+ (  www.sedarplus.ca  ) and announced by news release on or before April  30, 2025. 
 President's Message 
 2024 was a record year for Source Rock as a result of acquisitions completed in 2023 and record drilling activity. In 2024, 43 new horizontal wells began producing on our royalty lands: 20 Frobisher wells in S.E.  Saskatchewan  , 18 Clearwater wells in central  Alberta  , 3 Viking wells in west-central  Saskatchewan  , 1 Dina well in east-central  Alberta  and 1 Amaranth well in  Manitoba  . 
 Source Rock's working capital as of  February 28, 2025  was approximately  $5  million (  $0.11  per share), a 120% increase from  February 2024  . We are actively pursuing additional accretive royalty acquisitions with the goal of expanding and diversifying our base royalty production, as well as increasing exposure to undeveloped royalty lands and ongoing drilling activity. We continue to be focused on acquiring high netback oil royalties. 
 Brad Docherty  , President & CEO 
 About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
 Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalty interests concentrated in southeast  Saskatchewan  , central  Alberta  and west-central  Saskatchewan  . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production. 
 www.sourcerockroyalties.com 
 (1) 
 Unaudited Information:  All financial information contained in this news release for the year ended and fourth quarter of December  31, 2024, such as royalty revenue, is based on estimated unaudited financial information which has been disclosed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada and has not been reviewed by Source Rock's auditor. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and changes could be material. Source Rock anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December  31, 2024 on SEDAR+ on or before April  30, 2025. 
 Forward-Looking Statements 
 This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, and the estimated costs for Source Rock to run its business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 
 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release. 
 SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
Cision View original content to download multimedia:  http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/10/c0058.html 
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

        Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin
    
CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF 
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the acquisition of the TenSleep Uranium Project, located approximately 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the town of Kaycee in Johnson County Wyoming.  The TenSleep Project is a unique uranium project in Wyoming displaying geological characteristics similar to the deposits in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin rather than the typical roll front sandstone-hosted uranium deposits of the United States. Athabasca or "unconformity" uranium deposits occur along the contact of two different rock types in the vicinity of one or more high-angle faults providing the pathway for the mineralizing fluids to deposit uranium along the contact. These deposits are typically larger and higher grade than roll-front types. The Company is currently developing an exploration program with drilling planned for late 2025 or early 2026.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th

        Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th
    
 Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's ("PDAC") Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at Booth 2825 from Sunday March 2 to Wednesday March 5. Rick Mazur, President & CEO and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice-President Exploration will be available to discuss the recently released drill results from the Company's Aberdeen Uranium project in Nunavut, Canada as well as plans for the upcoming 2025 exploration program. Allison Rippon-Armstrong, Vice-President Nunavut Affairs, and Richard Aksawnee, Manager of Nunavut Affairs will also be available to discuss our community relations outreach programs in Nunavut and upcoming events in the region.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces 2024 Year End Reserves Including a 65% Increase in 1P Reserves

        Alvopetro Announces 2024 Year End Reserves Including a 65% Increase in 1P Reserves
    
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces our reserves as at December 31, 2024 with total proved ("1P") reserves of 4.5 MMboe and total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 9.1 MMboe, increases of 65% and 5%, respectively, from December 31, 2023 . The before tax net present value discounted at 10% ("NPV10") of our 1P reserves increased 53% to $177.7 million and the NPV10 of our 2P reserves increased 6% to $327.8 million . We also announce risked best estimate contingent resources of 4.5 MMboe (NPV10 $110.0 million ) and risked best estimate prospective resources of 10.2 MMboe (NPV10 $208.9 million ). The reserves and resources data set forth herein is based on an independent reserves and resources assessment and evaluation prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated February 26, 2025 with an effective date of December 31, 2024 (the "GLJ Reserves and Resources Report").
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey

        Purepoint Uranium Reports Results from Tabbernor Project Geophysical Survey
    
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced initial results of its recently completed airborne FALCON gravity survey across the 81,817-hectare Tabbernor Project, located near the southeastern edge of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
"The results of our FALCON gravity survey have provided a critical next step in refining priority targets at Tabbernor." said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We have now outlined three key areas showing favourable geology, complex structural features and potential hydrothermal alteration - strong indicators of uranium mineralization. Our next phase of work will focus on further refining these targets in preparation for drilling."
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

        Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project
    
Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project
Download the PDF here.
Latest News
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases

        McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan
    

        Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes
    

        Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion
    

        Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project
    
Related News
Gold Investing

        McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan
    
Battery Metals Investing

        Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes
    
Battery Metals Investing

        Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion
    
Precious Metals Investing

        Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project
    
Battery Metals Investing

        VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing
    
gold investing

        Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA
    
Base Metals Investing

        Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
    
×