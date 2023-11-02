Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Why Nevada Could be the Next Lithium Frontier

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results for its inaugural drilling program at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project, strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Three phases of drilling were completed on the property this year with eight holes totalling 3,661.5 metres drilled at the Grayling Zone in Phase One, followed by Phase Two consisting of 2,730 metres in four holes at the Fox Trail target area, and returning to the Grayling Zone for Phase Three where an additional 3,203 metres was drilled in seven holes. Uranium mineralization was intersected in the majority of holes at the Grayling Zone over a strike length exceeding one kilometre. Drill hole RSL23-01 intersected one of the best ever drill results from the project, returning a 5.9 metre wide intercept of 0.151% U 3 O 8 at a depth of 338.4 metres, which includes 1.0 metres of 0.366% U 3 O 8 at 343.3 metres depth within a thrust wedge.

Russell Lake Project Location Map:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-RussellLake-20220325-Inset.jpg

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, stated: "We are very pleased with the inaugural drilling program at the Russell Lake Uranium Project. Numerous holes at the Grayling target area intersected significant zones of uranium mineralization including hole RSL23-01 which represents one of the best drill results at the project. Skyharbour has also expanded the extent of the known mineralized zones to over a kilometre at Grayling. Most of the drilling at the project historically has been widespread exploratory drilling and we are even more confident in the discovery potential and exploration upside at Russell Lake given this program along with the many highly prospective target areas hosting the geological ingredients necessary for high-grade uranium deposition. Planning is well underway for an upcoming, fully-funded winter drilling program with the project accessible all year round with road access, powerlines and an exploration camp."

"Skyharbour is also excited to have additional news flow and catalysts from its prospect generator business consisting of numerous partner companies advancing some of our other projects throughout the Athabasca Basin. Over the next year, the Company is anticipating continued drilling and exploration programs at its co-flagship projects of Russell and Moore, as well as at its partner-funded projects of Preston, East Preston, Mann Lake, Yurchison, South Falcon East, and South Falcon."

Highlights:

  • Hole RSL23-01 intersected a 5.9 metre intercept of 0.151% U 3 O 8 beginning at 338.4 metres, including 1.0 metres of 0.366% U 3 O 8 at 343.3 metres. The mineralization begins near the base of a basement thrust wedge, and extends into the strongly clay altered sandstone and uppermost basement, and is accompanied by anomalous pathfinder geochemistry including As (≤1960 ppm) Ni (≤2760 ppm), and V (≤381 ppm).
  • Hole RSL23-02 intersected 1.0 metre of uranium mineralization grading 0.224% U 3 O 8 at the unconformity, accompanied by major sandstone and basement faulting, significant clay alteration, and highly anomalous As (≤1110 ppm), Cu (≤427 ppm), Ni (≤2760 ppm), V (≤811 ppm) and Zn (≤602 ppm).
  • Most of the holes drilled at the Grayling Zone that successfully reached their intended targets intersected uranium mineralization.
  • The Grayling Zone and its attendant thrust wedge has now been confirmed over a strike length of 1,000 m. The uranium mineralization at the Grayling Zone is accompanied by significant faulting, strong clay alteration of the sandstone and basement graphitic pelitic gneisses, and highly anomalous pathfinder geochemistry, including anomalous B, Ni, Cu, Pb and As in addition to uranium.
  • Drilling on the Fox Lake Trail conductors confirmed the presence of highly prospective graphitic pelitic gneiss packages in conjunction with prospective quartzite ridges and other favourable host lithologies. Both the sandstone and basement rocks in the Fox Trail area are frequently enriched in uranium and pathfinder elements including B, V, Ni, Co, Cu and As.
  • Substantial portions of the Grayling and Fox Lake Trail target areas have yet to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential. There is also more than 35 kilometres of largely untested prospective conductors in areas of low magnetic intensity on the Property.
    • Given the success of the inaugural drill program carried out by the Company at Russell Lake, a follow-up program is being planned. The program will consist of 4,000 m - 5,000 m of drilling and is slated to commence this upcoming winter.

2023 Diamond Drilling Program and Plans for Upcoming Drilling Program:

A total of 9,595 metres of drilling in nineteen holes was drilled in three phases during 2023. The first phase of drilling consisted of a total of 3,662 metres in eight completed holes at the Grayling Zone, while an additional four holes totaling 2,730 metres were drilled in the Fox Lake Trail Zone during the second phase. The recently completed third phase of drilling was comprised of 3,203 metres in seven holes on additional targets at the Grayling Zone.

Given the success of the inaugural drill program carried out by the Company at Russell Lake, a follow-up program is being planned. The fully-funded program will consist of 4,000 m - 5,000 m of drilling and is slated to commence this winter with additional details on the program forthcoming.

Phase One – Grayling Zone Drilling:

The first phase of Skyharbour's inaugural drill program at Russell consisted of a total of 3,662 metres in eight holes at the Grayling Zone. The majority of the holes drilled at the Grayling Zone during this phase that successfully reached their intended targets intersected uranium mineralization and the Grayling Zone will be a primary target area at the project moving forward.

Grayling Target Area Drill Hole Locations:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Grayling-Zone-2023-Drill-Program.jpg

Hole RSL23-01 was drilled vertically as a follow-up to historical hole RL-00-22A which had returned 0.12% U 3 O 8 over 2.2 metres at 342.8 metres depth. The hole intersected pyritic, clay-enriched, and faulted sandstone beginning at 309.0 metres down to the first unconformity at 336.9 metres, directly overlying a faulted and locally mineralized cordierite-bearing pelitic gneiss down to 338.9 metres. This was followed by a mineralized sandstone wedge down to the second mineralized unconformity at 343.8 metres. Below this second unconformity intercept is altered and locally faulted cordierite-bearing graphitic pelitic gneiss to 450.3 metres (becoming more migmatitic below 437.5 metres), followed by Hudsonian migmatite and granite, before ending in Archean granite at 520.4 metres. Hole RSL23-01 returned a 5.9 metre intercept of 0.151% U 3 O 8 beginning at 338.4 metres depth, including 1.0 metres of 0.366% U 3 O 8 at 343.3 metres down hole, which represents one of the longest and most strongly mineralized drill intercepts at project to date. The mineralization is accompanied by anomalous As (≤2730 ppm As partial ), Cu (≤427 ppm Cu total ), Ni (≤2760 ppm Ni total ), V (≤811 ppm V total ) and Zn (≤602 ppm Zn total ).

Hole RSL23-02 was drilled at a dip of -85 o as a 20-metre step-out to the west of hole RSL23-01. The hole intersected a weak to moderately bleached sandstone column, becoming faulted, fractured, moderately to weakly desilicified, and variably clay altered below 298.1 metres. The alteration continues to the unconformity at 336.6 m, where a 30 cm mineralized zone was intersected in the basement rocks just below. A 10 m thick, locally clay-enriched and faulted cordierite-bearing graphitic pelitic gneiss unit was intersected immediately below the mineralization, with granite and biotite sericite schist in the remainder of the drill hole which ended at a total depth of 396.0 metres. The hole returned a 1.0 metre interval of uranium mineralization grading 0.224% U 3 O 8 from 336.1 to 337.1 m depth, which was accompanied by anomalous As (≤2300 ppm As partial ) and Ni (≤1900 ppm Ni total ).

Drill hole RSL23-03 was drilled at a -85 o dip 150 metres along strike to the northeast of the first two holes, targeting a 300 metre long, previously untested section of the Grayling thrust between holes RL-00-22A and RL-85-07. RSL23-03 intersected a moderately bleached, competent sandstone column down to the unconformity at 333.7 metres. The basement rocks consisted of anatectic pelitic gneiss down to 351.6 metres, where a 30-metre-thick shear/fault zone within pelitic gneiss and cordierite-bearing graphitic pelitic gneiss was intersected. Pegmatite and weakly graphitic cordierite-bearing pelitic gneiss were predominant in the remainder of the hole, which ended at 441.0 metres. The hole is interpreted to have intersected the targeted structure too far into the hanging wall of the fault, suggesting a slight bend in the Grayling structure in this area. The maximum uranium concentration intersected was 300 ppm U total within a granitic pegmatite and the basement rocks were anomalous in B (≤1510 ppm B total ), V (≤709 ppm V total ) and Ni (≤379 ppm Ni total ).

Hole RSL23-04 was drilled at a -80 o dip from the same set-up as RSL23-03 in order to test the basement wedge at the unconformity. The hole intersected structurally disrupted and moderately bleached sandstone at 322.7 metres down to the unconformity at 341.0 metres, followed by anatexite and pelitic gneiss, sheared cordierite-bearing pelitic gneisses and granites, and cordierite-rich graphitic pelitic gneiss and granitic pegmatite, before ending in Archean granite at 450.0 metres. The hole overshot the thrust wedge, but the basal sandstone was anomalous in As (≤29.6 ppm As), Cu (≤22.5 ppm Cu partial ), Ni (≤19.4 ppm Ni partial ), Pb (≤39.8 ppm Pb partial ), and U (≤9.4 ppm U partial ), while the basement rocks were locally anomalous in B (≤539 ppm B total ), V (≤555 ppm V total ), Ni (≤584 ppm Ni total ) and Cu (≤367 ppm Cu total ), similar to hole RSL23-03.

Hole RSL23-05 was drilled at a dip of -85 o approximately 20 metres north of historical hole RL-00-20, where two narrow zones of weak uranium mineralization were intersected near the unconformity. The hole intersected a moderately bleached sandstone column with local faulting and desilicification between 246.1 metres and the unconformity at 345.9 metres. The basement rocks consisted of paleoweathered anatectic pelitic gneiss and cordierite-bearing graphitic pelitic gneiss, before ending in Archean granitic gneisses at 453.1 m. The sandstone immediately above the unconformity was highly anomalous in U p (≤29.6 ppm U partial ) and B (≤1300 ppm B total ), while the basement rocks were locally enriched in in B (≤670 ppm) and Cu (≤1260 ppm Cu total ).

Hole RSL23-06 was drilled at an angle of -85 o to test the Grayling conductor in the northern part of the Grayling Zone area near historical hole RL-85-08. The hole intersected a nearly 20 metre thick thrust block, with an initial unconformity at 318.0 metres depth. Anatectic hematitized pelitic gneiss followed to 335.1 metres, with a graphitic clay gouge between 326.4 and 327.0 metres. Moderately mineralized fractures were encountered in the basal 40 cm of the basement wedge. A narrow hematized interval of sandstone was intersected from 335.1 to 337.9 metres, with a second sandstone-basement unconformity occurring at 337.9 metres. Below the second unconformity are moderately bleached pelitic gneiss becoming moderately chloritized, sericitized and graphitic below 371.1 metres. Cordierite and strong graphite appear around 391.4 metres depth, with hematitized and chloritized Archean gneiss from 420.0 metres to the end of hole at 477.0 metres. RSL23-06 returned an intercept of 0.249% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres at 334.5 metres depth at the basement-sandstone contact within the thrust wedge, which was also anomalous in B (≤318 ppm B total ), Pb (≤1550 ppm Pb partial ), As (≤220 ppm As partial ), and V (≤473 ppm V partial ).

Drill hole RSL23-07 was drilled at a -85 o dip to test for a possible thrust block along the Grayling conductor near historical hole RL-08-13. Moderately bleached sandstone was intersected down to the unconformity at 318.6 metres, followed by sheared and sericite-altered pelitic gneiss. The remainder of the basement included a mixture of Hudsonian granite and pelitic gneiss, followed by sheared cordierite pelitic gneiss, strongly graphitic pelitic gneiss, and Archean granitic gneiss, ending at 492.0 metres. Strong faulting was encountered within the basement gneisses between 420.7 to 427.8 metres. This hole appears to have intersected the hanging wall side of the fault, and while no anomalous radioactivity was identified, the basement rocks of this hole were locally anomalous in B (≤358 ppm), Mo (≤60 ppm Mo total ), Ni (≤209 ppm Ni total ), and V (≤571 ppm V total ).

Hole RSL23-08 was the final hole of the first phase of drilling at the Russell Lake Project, and was drilled at an -85 o dip to test the thrust wedge between historical holes RL-08-16 and -17. Moderately bleached sandstone was intersected throughout the sandstone, with intermittent moderate desilicification from 172.3 metres to the first unconformity at 319.0 metres. Within the basement wedge below this first unconformity were semipelitic gneisses, granite, sheared cordierite-bearing pelitic gneiss and faulted cordierite-graphite pelitic gneiss. A narrow interval of sandstone was then intersected between 335.6 metres and the second unconformity at 338.4 metres. Below the second unconformity are alternating sheared cordierite graphitic pelitic gneisses and non-graphitic pelitic gneisses to a depth of 417.5 metres, which are followed by Archean granite to the end of the hole at 432.0 metres. The best result from RSL23-08 was 469 ppm U total over 0.5 m at 335.1 m depth in the basal part of the thrust block, which was accompanied by anomalous As (≤111 ppm As partial ), Ni (≤302 ppm Ni partial ), Pb (≤371 ppm Pb partial ), V (210 ppm V partial ), and B (≤3230 ppm B total ) at the base of the thrust block.

Phase Two – Fox Lake Trail Zone Drilling:

The second phase of drilling was focused in the Fox Lake Trail area at the north end of the project. Four holes were completed for a total of 2,730 metres. The exploratory holes in this area targeted previously drilled fertile conductors and other previously untested but prospective EM and resistivity features.

Fox Lake Trail Target Area Drill Hole Locations:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Fox-Lake-Trail-2023-Drill-Program.jpg

Hole RSL23-09 was drilled at a -85 o dip to test a resistivity target associated with a previously untested EM conductor. The hole intersected a weakly to moderately bleached sandstone column down to the unconformity at 479.4 metres. The basement rocks consisted of hematized pelitic gneiss, transitioning into a locally faulted quartzite unit at 486.5 metres. The hole remained in quartzite to its conclusion at 683.1 metres. Anomalous U (≤4.8 ppm U partial ) was detected in the lower sandstone, beginning at 310.0 metres and continuing until the unconformity.

The second hole drilled at Fox Lake Trail, RSL23-10, was drilled at a -75 o dip to test an EM conductor along strike of historical holes FLT-08-06 and FLT-08-04, both of which contained weak uranium mineralization (0.063% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metres and 0.014% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metres, respectively). Hole RSL23-10 intersected a weak to moderately bleached sandstone column down to the unconformity at 480.5 metres. The basement below the unconformity included hematized pelitic gneisses, becoming variably graphitic around 520.0 metres depth. The hole was terminated in weakly graphitic pelitic gneiss at a depth of 709.0 metres. The sandstone is locally anomalous in B (≤1160 ppm B total ) and uranium (≤1.9 ppm U parti al ), while the basement rocks were locally anomalous in B (≤690 ppm B total ), Cu (≤202 ppm Cu total ) and V (≤177 ppm V total ).

Hole RSL23-11 was drilled at a dip of -70 o to test a conductor between historical holes FLT-11-14 (which contained 0.054% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metres) and FLT-11-15. The sandstone was variably bleached to the unconformity at 483.6 metres, which was overlain by a faulted and silicified conglomerate cap. Below the unconformity were fractured chlorite- and hematite-altered pelitic gneisses and granites, followed by variably graphitic and chloritized cordierite pelitic gneiss and granitic pegmatites until 611.2 metres. Below this, a mix of quartzite and pelitic gneiss were intersected until the end of hole at 662.0 metres. Major graphitic faults were encountered within the basement at 528.1-528.5 metres, 556.6-558.9 metres and 578.9-579.4 metres downhole. There is spotty weak uranium enrichment (≤1.6 ppm U partial ) in the sandstone, while the basement rocks were locally enriched in boron (≤428 ppm B total ). Basement fault zones at 557.0 metres and 575.0 metres also displayed strongly anomalous As (≤1380 ppm As partial ), Co (≤264 ppm Co total ), Cu (≤367 ppm Cu total ), Ni (≤909 ppm Ni total ) and V (≤327 ppm V total ).

The final Fox Lake Trail hole, RSL23-12, was drilled at a dip of -80 o to test two parallel EM responses defined by previous VTEM surveys. Moderately bleached and silicified sandstone was intersected to a depth of 218.5 metres, becoming variably beached until the unconformity at 487.4 metres. Within the basement, paleoweathered garnet pelitic gneiss is underlain by variably graphitic cordierite and garnet pelitic gneisses and granitic pegmatites. A faulted zone within a quartzite unit occurs between 624.7 to 654.9 metres, followed by sheared cordierite-garnet-sillimanite gneisses and pegmatites to the end of the hole at 676.0 metres. Strong conductors were encountered in graphitic fault zones at 560.8 to 571.0 metres, 587.1 to 590.7 metres, and 603.8 to 605.2 metres, in addition to a major fault at the top of the quartzite. Anomalous U (≤6.2 ppm U partial ) was encountered in the 1.0 metre of sandstone immediately above the unconformity, while anomalous V (≤134 ppm V total ), Ni (≤221 ppm Ni total ) and Cu (≤404 ppm Cu total ) concentrations were locally encountered in graphitic/pyritic bands, gouges, and shears in the basement between 587.5 to 613.5 metres.

Phase Three – Grayling Zone Drilling:

The third phase and final phase of drilling took place within the Grayling Zone, with seven holes completed for a total of 3,203 metres. This phase of drilling was designed to follow up on previously identified mineralization and to better define the controls and geometry of the Grayling Thrust Block, which is the controlling structure hosting the Grayling mineralized zone.

Hole RSL23-13 was drilled at an angle of -85 o to test for the thrust block and associated mineralization between holes RL-88-17 and RL-00-21, located to the north along strike from drilling in Phase One. A strong to moderately hematized and weakly bleached sandstone column was intersected to the unconformity at 316.6 metres. Paleoweathered and sheared anatectic granite lies below the unconformity to 333.8 metres, followed by a strongly altered and sheared graphitic fault zone to 340.1 metres. Cordierite-garnet pelitic gneisses and granitic pegmatites are then encountered to the end of the hole at 424.0 metres. Uranium was weakly elevated (≤1.0 ppm U partial ) in the sandstone, with 9.8 ppm U partial encountered in the basal 0.5 m of sandstone, while a basement graphitic fault zone contained elevated B (≤576 ppm B total ), Co (≤103 ppm Co total ), Cu (≤135 ppm Cu tota l ), Mo (≤85 ppm Mo total ), Ni (≤501 ppm Ni total ), V (≤712 ppm V total ), and U (≤14 ppm U total ).

Hole RSL23-14 was a vertical hole to test for mineralization north of historic hole RL-85-07 (which returned up to 0.243% U 3 O 8 at 363.3 metres). Drilling intersected a significant sandstone fault zone with extensive core loss from 318.8 to 334.4 metres, followed by grey-altered conglomeratic sandstone down to the unconformity at 356.8 metres. Below the unconformity, anatectic granite with intervals of cordierite bearing pelitic gneisses was intersected to a depth of 368.7 metres. This was followed by faulted, variably graphitic cordierite pelitic gneiss with frequent pegmatites to 442.0 metres. From 442.0 to 449.3 m there is a transition into Archean granite, which continues until the end of hole at 497.0 metres. Hole RSL23-14 returned anomalous U (≤2.7 ppm U partial ) within central and lower portions of the sandstone along with highly anomalous B (≤1,880 ppm B total ). The basement rocks were locally enriched in As (≤153 ppm As partial ), Cu (≤278 ppm Cu total ), Ni (≤447 ppm Ni tota l ), and V (≤626 ppm V total ), with B (≤403 ppm B total ) enrichment throughout much of the basement. Basement-hosted uranium (0.058% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre), thorium (≤801 ppm Th), and rare earth element (REE) mineralization (0.8589 wt. % total rare earth element oxide [TREO] over 1.0 m) was encountered in a granitic pegmatite containing coarse grained graphite and biotite patches/bands starting at a depth of 442.0 m. The mineralization is interpreted be primary magmatic mineralization within a partial melt-derived pegmatite.

Drill hole RSL23-15 was a vertical hole designed to intersect the graphitic shear intersected in holes RSL23-03 and -04 at the unconformity. Within the Athabasca sandstone, a major fault zone featuring extensive core loss, silicification and desilicification, variable bleaching, clay, hydrothermal hematite, and frequent intervals of blocky core was intersected from 301.7 to 346.4 metres, followed by a short interval of competent core down to the unconformity at 350.2 metres. The underlying basement rocks consist of variably graphitic metasedimentary gneisses and local granitoids and granitic pegmatite until end of the hole at 434.0 metres. Significant graphitic fault zones were encountered in the basement from 352.2 to 353.9 metres and 383.0 to 383.8 metres depth. Elevated uranium (≤21.7 ppm U partial ) was intersected in the sandstone above the unconformity, along with anomalous Pb (≤1100 ppm Pb partial ), As (≤206 ppm As partial ), and B (≤608 ppm B total ). The basement is variably enriched in B, with the basement graphitic fault zones yielding ≤1160 ppm B total . Other pathfinder elements are variably enriched in the basement of hole RSL23-15 including As (≤26 ppm As partial ), Co (≤65 ppm Co total ), Cu (≤309 ppm Cu total ), Ni (≤160 ppm Ni total ), and V (≤294 ppm V total ), with elevated uranium within anatectic granite (≤71 ppm U total @ 350.7 metres depth) just below the unconformity.

Hole RSL23-16 was drilled 10 metres east-southeast of RSL23-14 to test the historic mineralization in hole RL-85-07. Competent Athabasca sandstone was intersected until 318.2 metres, becoming strongly faulted until 353.2 metres depth, with local uranium mineralization within the core of the fault from 342.3 to 344.0 metres. The uranium mineralization is associated with strong grey alteration, chlorite, and siderite, and appears as disseminations and veins within the sandstone. The fault zone is followed by 5.0 metres of competent, strongly bleached sandstone down to the unconformity at 358.2 metres depth. Below the unconformity, variably graphitic cordierite pelitic gneiss hosting local uranium-mineralized and limonite-altered veins and radioactive pegmatite was intersected before terminating in Archean granitic gneiss. Hole RSL23-16 returned 0.067% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres from 342.5 to 343.0 metres within the sandstone fault zone, which was also associated with anomalous As (≤3,170 ppm As partial ), Cu (≤4,170 ppm Cu partial ), Ni (≤2,200 ppm Ni partial ), Pb (≤555 ppm Pb partial ), V (≤383 ppm V partial ), and B (≤1,740 ppm B total ). The basement rocks returned highly anomalous Ni (≤479 ppm Ni total ), B (≤868 ppm B total ), and U (≤353 ppm U total ) associated with limonite-altered pitchblende veins. The basement rocks also hosted a broad interval of U- and REE-enriched granitic pegmatite that returned a maximum of 0.148% U 3 O 8 and 685 ppm Ce total over 0.5 metres from 454.2 to 454.7 metres depth, with 0.064% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres also being intersected in the pegmatite from 455.7 to 456.2 m depth.

Hole RSL23-17 was drilled in an untested portion of the Grayling Zone to test for mineralization associated with a thrust block 90 metres between holes RSL23-15 and RSL23-01. Variably bleached Athabasca sandstone was intersected until the unconformity at 345.0 metres, becoming faulted and fractured with extensive core loss below 308.0 metres. Semi-massive chloritic clay was intersected below the unconformity, locally hosting 20 cm of uranium mineralization at 345.9 metres depth at the contact with a graphitic shear/fault zone that extends from 346.1 to 348.4 m. Below the mineralized shear, graphitic, cordierite-bearing pelitic gneisses with frequent granitic pegmatites were intersected to the end of the hole at 383.0 metres. Anomalous U (≤4.1 ppm U partial ) and highly anomalous B (≤527 ppm B) were intersected through portions of the sandstone column, becoming highly anomalous in U (≤27.8 ppm U partial ), V (≤86.8 ppm V partial ), and Ni (≤74.8 ppm Ni partial ) directly above the unconformity. The top of the basement graphitic shear returned up to 0.106% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 metres from 345.5 to 346.0 metres depth, accompanied by highly anomalous As (≤373 ppm As partial ), Cu (≤360 ppm Cu tota l ), Ni (≤1020 ppm Ni tota l ), Pb (≤513 ppm Pb total ), V (≤1610 ppm V total ), and B (≤936 ppm B total ).

Hole RSL23-18 was drilled to test for mineralization associated with an unconformity offset between holes RL-07-01 and RL-01-23, southeast of the previously defined Grayling Zone. A moderately bleached sandstone column with local fault splays was intersected above 319.9 metres where it becomes strongly bleached and faulted down to the unconformity at 331.0 metres. Directly below the unconformity, a strongly clay-altered and faulted felsic gneiss was intersected to a depth of 332.3 metres. This is followed by hematite and chlorite-altered granite to granitic pegmatite to 333.7 metres depth where it transitions into a strongly-altered granitic gneiss/foliated granite. The granite/granite gneiss is intensely faulted from 336.0 to 341.7 metres, with strong clay gouges, elevated radioactivity, variable graphite, quartz-dravite breccias, and rubble present within the fault zone. The fault zone is underlain by sheared granite until 344.3 metres, with strongly graphitic pelitic gneiss intersected from 344.3 to 347.1 metres. A mixture of cordierite-graphite pelitic gneiss and granitic pegmatite continues until end of hole at 410.0 m, with local clay and chlorite alteration throughout and intervals of fracturing and faulting above 363.0 m. This hole is inferred to have intersected the hanging wall of the Grayling fault based on a comparison with nearby holes at the Grayling Zone. Anomalous U (≤1.4 ppm U partial ) was intersected within the Athabasca sandstone, with weak As (≤3.8 ppm As partial ) and Ni (≤11 ppm Ni partial ) enrichment in the basal 0.5 metres. The basement rocks returned highly anomalous Cu (≤296 ppm Cu total ), Ni (≤621 ppm Ni total ), V (≤449 ppm V total ) and B (≤657 ppm B total ) in addition to moderate enrichment of As (≤83 ppm As partial ), Pb (≤178 ppm Pb total ), U (≤53 ppm U total ), and Zn (≤199 pm Zn total ) within variably graphitic, structurally disrupted and altered sections.

The final hole of the program, hole RSL23-19 was drilled as a vertical follow-up to hole RSL23-18 to test the target up-dip at the unconformity between holes RSL23-18 and RL-07-01. Variably bleached sandstone was intersected until 320.0 metres, becoming faulted below this depth to the first unconformity at 343.6 metres. A 0.6 metre thick basement wedge was intersected below the first unconformity to 344.2 metres, comprised of granite with frequent clay lined fractures/gouges. A friable dravitic breccia was encountered at the lower contact with sandstone and associated with elevated radioactivity. The sandstone below the basement wedge was moderate bleached with weak hydrothermal hematite bands down to the second unconformity at 344.5 metres. Below the second unconformity, fractured granite was intersected until 349.4 metres. This was followed by a mixture of graphitic pelitic gneiss and granite/pegmatitic granite from 349.2 to 362.2 metres, with faulting and shearing from 349.4 to 352.1 metres and 358.2 to 362.2 metres. From 362.2 m, variably chloritic, cordierite-bearing, graphitic pelitic gneiss was encountered until the end of hole at 422.0 metres. The hole was inferred to have overshot the target and intersected the footwall of the Grayling fault. Weakly anomalous U (≤1.5 ppm U partial ) was intersected through the central and basal portions of the Athabasca sandstone, with highly anomalous As (≤4.9 ppm As partial ), B (≤1,050 ppm B total ), Cu (≤34.6 ppm Cu partial ), Ni (≤37.1 ppm Ni partial ), Pb (≤124 ppm Pb partial ), U (≤41 ppm U partial ) and V (≤129 ppm V partial ) immediately above the first unconformity. The basement rocks consisted of variously enriched intervals of Cu (≤291 ppm Cu total ), Ni (≤328 ppm Ni total ), U (≤42 ppm U total ), and B (≤777 ppm B total ) associated with alteration and structurally disrupted zones.

Russell Lake Uranium Project Overview:

The Russell Lake Project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totalling 73,294 hectares strategically located between Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River Projects and adjoining Denison's Wheeler River Project to the west and Skyharbour's Moore Uranium Project to the east. The northern extension of Highway 914 between the Key Lake Mill and the McArthur River Mine runs through the western extent of the Property and greatly enhances accessibility, with a high-voltage powerline also situated alongside the road. There is a fully permitted exploration camp on the Project suitable for over thirty people located on the highway, within 5 kilometres of Denison's Phoenix deposit. Skyharbour's acquisition of Russell Lake creates a large, nearly contiguous block of highly prospective uranium claims totalling 108,999 hectares between the Russell Lake and the Moore uranium projects.

There has been a meaningful amount of historical exploration carried out at Russell Lake, however most of it was conducted before 2010 prior to the discovery of several major deposits in and around the Athabasca Basin. The Property has been the subject to greater than 95,000 m of drilling in over 230 drill holes prior to Skyharbour's maiden drill program, with most of this drilling comprising of widely spaced exploratory and reconnaissance drilling. The Property's claims are in good standing for 2-22 years, with significant assessment credits built-up from previous exploration programs.

Several notable exploration targets exist on the property including the Grayling Zone, the M-Zone Extension target, the Little Man Lake target, the Christie Lake target, and the Fox Lake Trail target. More than 35 kilometres of largely untested prospective conductors in areas of low magnetic intensity also exist on the Property.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-four projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 518,000 hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; Yellow Rocks Energy, a private Australian entity, at the Wallee and Usam Island projects; North Shore Energy Metals at the South Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.

Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $37 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $28 million worth of shares being issued and over $19 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_V2A_20230727.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Plans Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Plans Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), plans to begin exploration at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium deposit. The South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Tisdale entered into an option agreement that was finalized earlier this year (see news release dated January 25 th 2023) whereby Tisdale can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East project. Under the Option Agreement and assuming the 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will have issued Skyharbour 1,111,111 Tisdale shares upfront, and will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Tisdale ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Energy Metals Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Proceeds With Option Agreement at South Falcon Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Energy Metals Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction and Proceeds With Option Agreement at South Falcon Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that partner company, North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. ("North Shore"), has completed its Qualifying Transaction with North Shore Uranium Ltd. (formerly Clover Leaf Capital Corp., the "Resulting Issuer"). As per the news release dated May 30 th 2023, Skyharbour announced that it had entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with North Shore, which provides North Shore an earn-in option to acquire an initial 80% interest and up to a 100% interest in the South Falcon Property located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Property"). The Property contains eleven (11) mineral claims, comprising approximately 42,908 hectares. The Agreement provides North Shore an opportunity to earn an initial 80% interest in the claims over a three year period by fulfilling combined cash, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments of CAD $5.3 million, with an option to purchase the remaining 20% for an additional CAD $10 million in cash and shares (collectively, the "Transaction").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Azincourt has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

  • Permits to allow drilling through 2026
  • Planning underway for next drill program

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Azincourt Energy recognizes that the granting of these permits does not negate the rights of the local communities for meaningful consultation as the project progresses. The company continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that the concerns of the local communities are addressed regarding the East Preston project. A more in-depth engagement process will also be commencing within the next month with the La Loche Metis Local #39. The company endeavors to keep local stakeholders apprised of ongoing plans, results, and priorities for the property. The involvement of the local communities is essential for continued advancement of the East Preston Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), for a 6-month advertising and marketing program, commencing on October 1 st 2023, for a total cost of USD $80,000 payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to interviews and content creation that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor and will have a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website starting this month and will continue for the duration of the agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Results of Airborne Geophysics at the 100% Owned Ursa and Orion Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Results of Airborne Geophysics at the 100% Owned Ursa and Orion Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of project-wide MobileMT surveys at its 100% owned Ursa and Orion uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", "Orion" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Metals Corp Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Forsys Metals Corp Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Forsys Metals Corp (TSX: FSY), a company focused on advancing its flagship uranium Norasa Project, comprising two uranium deposits in the Erongo region of Namibia, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $700,000 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 3,043,481 units at an issue price of $0.23 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.  Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing activities as outlined in the News Release dated August 8, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

  • 0.69% U3O8 over 1.5 m within 0.17% U3O8 over 14.2 m at 166.9 m drill hole depth in AK23-92 (Pod 5)
  • 0.53% U3O8 over 0.5 m within 0.11% U3O8 over 8.5 m at 192.5 m drill hole depth in AK23-92 (Pod 4):
  • Assays from 20 remaining drill holes on 2023's program, including those with the highest radioactivity results, are pending
  • Uranium mineralization, alteration, and structure all remain open at depth with no signs of fading

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes of the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Assays from the remaining 20 drill holes cover shallow mineralization in Pods 1 and 7, and exploration drillholes outside of the known ACKIO footprint.

"Uranium mineralization, alteration, and structure all remain open at depth with no signs of fading. Our previous news release (September 20, 2023, AK23-88: 0.32% U3O8 over 16.5 m at 184.0 m) highlighted new mineralization in Pod 4 discovered at depth that remains open, providing a high-priority drill target to follow up in 2024. Encouragingly, the results from AK23-92 suggest Pods 4 and 7 occur on the same east-dipping structure, extending from the overburden contact approximately 30 m beneath the surface and remaining open below 200 m. We are currently assessing if there is sufficient continuity of mineralization to link the two pods. Baselode is fully funded for an aggressive 2024 exploration program following the completion of our recent $10.7 M financing," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

This fourth quarter 2023 dividend compares with the third quarter 2023 dividend of 50 cents per share.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $1,601 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,359 million
  • Upstream production of 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day
  • Highest ever quarterly production at Kearl of 295,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share)
  • Strong Downstream operating performance with refinery capacity utilization of 96%
  • Completed accelerated normal course issuer bid program in October, returning more than $2.3 billion in total to shareholders through the entire program
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase up to $1.5 billion of its common shares
  • Declared fourth quarter dividend of 50 cents per share
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report, outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO):

Imperial reported estimated net income in the third quarter of $1,601 million, up from net income of $675 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong operating performance and higher commodity prices. Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $2,359 million, up from $885 million in the second quarter of 2023.

"Imperial delivered strong financial results in the third quarter, highlighted by record quarterly production at Kearl and strong utilization across our refining network," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "As we look to close out 2023, we remain focused on maximizing the value of our existing assets, progressing select growth opportunities, continuing to reduce our carbon intensity and returning surplus cash to shareholders."

Upstream production in the third quarter averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 295,000 barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history, and also established a new single month production record in September of 322,000 barrels per day (228,000 barrels Imperial's share). In August, Kearl completed its multiyear program to convert its 81 haul trucks to autonomous operation. Imperial is now one of the largest autonomous mine fleet operators in the world and continues to capture productivity improvements while also reducing costs and further enhancing operational safety. At Cold Lake, quarterly gross production averaged 128,000 barrels per day, impacted by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity. As part of the turnaround scope, key equipment tie-ins for the Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project were successfully completed. The project is nearing completion and remains on track for accelerated start-up by year-end 2023. When fully operational the project is expected to average 15,000 barrels per day of advantaged production using low carbon solvent-assisted steam-assisted gravity drainage (SA-SAGD) technology.

In the Downstream, throughput in the quarter averaged 416,000 barrels per day with refinery capacity utilization of 96 percent, which includes impacts associated with the planned refinery and chemical plant turnaround at the company's Sarnia site. The turnaround began in September and is progressing on plan. Petroleum product sales in the quarter were 478,000 barrels per day, capturing value from strong fuel margins.

During the quarter, Imperial returned to shareholders $292 million in dividends paid and $1,342 million through accelerated share repurchases under the company's normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program. The company completed its NCIB program in October with an additional $958 million in share repurchases.

"Our company's strong operating performance and portfolio of capital efficient investments continue to generate substantial value for our shareholders," said Corson. "Through October this year, our company has returned over $3.4 billion to shareholders, and I am pleased to announce our intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to return up to a further $1.5 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023."

Throughout the quarter, Imperial continued to advance key projects that support lowering greenhouse gas emissions, including startup of the final Kearl boiler flue gas unit, ongoing construction of Strathcona renewable diesel facility and successful completion of a co-processing trial at Strathcona refinery. In September, Imperial released its annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

"Our company has worked diligently on emission reduction roadmaps and business plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions intensity in our operations and provide lower life-cycle product solutions to our customers," said Corson. "As we move forward, I am very excited about our opportunities to advance next-generation technologies as well as the world-scale Pathways carbon capture infrastructure in support of a net-zero future."

Third quarter highlights

  • Net income of $1,601 million or $2.76 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $2,031 million or $3.24 per share in the third quarter of 2022. Net income excluding identified items 1 was $1,601 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1,823 million in the same period of 2022. Lower net income was primarily driven by lower commodity prices.
  • Cash flows from operating activities of $2,359 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of $3,089 million in the same period of 2022. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,946 million, compared to $2,543 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $387 million, compared to $392 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The company returned $1,634 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 , including $292 million in dividends paid and $1,342 million in accelerated share repurchases. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company completed its NCIB program with an additional $958 million in share repurchases.
  • Announced intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The company anticipates terms and pricing will be determined and the offer will commence during the next two weeks.
  • Production averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2022. Adjusting for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which closed in the third quarter of 2022, production increased by about 5,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 295,000 barrels per day (209,000 barrels Imperial's share), the highest quarterly production in the asset's history, up from 271,000 barrels per day (193,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the third quarter of 2022, and also established a new single month production record in September of 322,000 barrels per day (228,000 barrels Imperial's share).
  • Completed conversion of last remaining haul trucks at Kearl to autonomous operation. With 81 fully autonomous haul trucks now in service, Imperial is one of the largest autonomous mine fleet operators in the world. The company expects to capture significant improvements to truck productivity and workforce safety while also reducing operating costs.
  • Achieved successful start-up of final boiler flue gas unit at Kearl. This technology recovers waste heat from a boiler's combustion exhaust to preheat process water, and combined, the six units have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 220,000 tonnes per year.
  • Ongoing monitoring and assessment of expanded seepage interception system at Kearl, including additional delineation work in the area to determine if any further mitigations are required. Imperial continues to engage with local Indigenous communities, and is providing site tours and access for independent testing. To date, there is no indication of adverse impacts to fish and wildlife populations or risks to drinking water for local communities.
  • Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 128,000 barrels per day, compared to 150,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022. Production in the third quarter was impacted by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activities.
  • Completed critical equipment tie-ins for the Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project in conjunction with planned turnaround activities at Cold Lake in the third quarter. GRP1 will be the first SA-SAGD project in the industry and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by up to 40% compared to existing cyclic steam stimulation technology. The project is nearing completion and remains on track to achieve accelerated start-up with steam injection anticipated by year-end 2023.
  • The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 75,000 barrels per day, up from 62,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by planned turnaround activity.
  • Refinery throughput averaged 416,000 barrels per day, compared to 426,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022. Capacity utilization was 96 percent, compared to 100 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 results include impacts from the planned turnaround in Sarnia, which began in September and is progressing on plan.
  • Petroleum product sales were 478,000 barrels per day, compared to 484,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Successful completion of refinery co-processing trial at Strathcona. Trials have now been completed across all company refineries. This technology has the potential to reduce carbon intensity of fuel and plastic products by co-processing vegetable oil and ethanol alongside conventional feedstock.
  • Chemical net income of $23 million in the quarter, compared to $54 million in the third quarter of 2022. Lower net income was primarily driven by the impact of planned turnaround activities.
  • Released annual Advancing Climate Solutions report outlining the company's progress and ongoing commitment to lowering GHG emissions. Imperial is committed to providing energy solutions in a way that helps protect people, the environment and the communities where it operates, including mitigating the risks of climate change.
  • Established Low Carbon Solutions organization, focused on leveraging our unique capabilities to bring lower-emission technologies like renewable fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage to market, helping customers meet their sustainability goals.
  • Celebrating 20 years of support for Indspire, an organization that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in Canada. Through this support, Indspire has provided scholarships to more than 500 Indigenous students.

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

During the first quarter of 2023, the price of crude oil declined, impacted by higher inventory levels, and the price of crude oil remained relatively flat during the second quarter. In the third quarter, crude oil prices increased as demand exceeded supply after OPEC+ oil producers further reduced oil output. In addition, the Canadian WTI/WCS spread continued to recover in the third quarter, but remains weaker than 2022 on an annual basis. Similarly, 2023 refining margins remain strong but fall short of 2022 levels on an annual basis.

Operating results
Third quarter 2023 vs. third quarter 2022

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,601

2,031

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

2.76

3.24

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

1,601

1,823

Prior year third quarter results included favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

I tems 1

Other

2023

986

(10)

20

20

(208)

220

1,028

Price – Synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $11.82 per barrel, generally in line with WTI. Average bitumen realizations increased by $4.47 per barrel. Higher bitumen realizations were primarily driven by the narrowing of the WTI/WCS spread, partially offset by lower marker prices.

Volumes – Higher volumes were primarily driven by increased plant capacity utilization and mine equipment productivity at Kearl, and annual turnaround timing and duration at Syncrude, partially offset by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity at Cold Lake.

Identified Items 1 – Prior year third quarter results included favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes lower operating expenses of about $160 million, and favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $80 million.

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Marker prices and average realizations

Third Quarter

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

82.32

91.43

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

69.39

71.53

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

12.93

19.90

Bitumen (per barrel)

86.05

81.58

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

112.98

124.80

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.75

0.77

Production

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

209

193

Cold Lake

128

150

Syncrude (a)

75

62

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

295

271

(a)

In the third quarter of 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 0 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 7 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by increased plant capacity utilization and mine equipment productivity.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by steam cycle timing and planned turnaround activity.

Higher production at Syncrude was primarily driven by annual turnaround timing and duration.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

1,012

(440)

14

586

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $50 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $50 million, reflecting the planned turnaround activities at Sarnia refinery.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Third Quarter

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

416

426

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

100

Petroleum product sales

478

484

Lower refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of planned turnaround activities at Sarnia refinery.

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

54

(20)

(11)

23

Corporate and other

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(36)

(21)

Liquidity and capital resources

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

2,359

3,089

Investing activities

(380)

364

Financing activities

(1,639)

(2,744)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

340

709

Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,716

3,576

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect lower Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect the absence of proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Third Quarter

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

292

227

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

0.50

0.34

Share repurchases (a)

1,342

1,512

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

17.5

25.2

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid.

Nine months 2023 vs. nine months 2022

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

3,524

5,613

Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars)

6.04

8.58

Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1

3,524

5,405

Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Price

Volumes

Royalty

Identified

I tems 1

Other

2023

3,114

(2,370)

(120)

670

(208)

656

1,742

Price – Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by lower marker prices and the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $25.31 per barrel, generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations decreased by $23.87 per barrel, generally in line with WTI.

Volumes – Lower volumes were primarily driven by steam cycle timing at Cold Lake, and the absence of XTO Energy Canada production, partially offset by improved reliability and absence of extreme cold weather at Kearl.

Royalty – Lower royalties were primarily driven by weakened commodity prices.

Identified Items 1 – Prior year results included favourable identified items 1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other – Includes favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $400 million, and lower operating expenses of about $220 million, primarily due to lower energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Nine Months

Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel)

77.29

98.25

Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel)

59.67

82.60

WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel)

17.62

15.65

Bitumen (per barrel)

68.70

94.01

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

105.65

129.52

Average foreign exchange rate (US$)

0.74

0.78

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Production

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day

2023

2022

Kearl (Imperial's share)

182

162

Cold Lake

134

145

Syncrude (a)

72

74

Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day)

257

228

(a)

In 2023, Syncrude gross production included about 1 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2022 - 4 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved reliability as a result of the successful rollout of the winterization strategy, the absence of extreme cold weather, increased plant capacity utilization, and mine equipment productivity.

Lower production at Cold Lake was primarily driven by steam cycle timing.

Downstream
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

2,434

(840)

112

1,706

Margins – Lower margins primarily reflect weaker market conditions.

Other – Favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $240 million and improved volumes of about $140 million, partially offset by higher turnaround impacts of about $300 million, associated with the planned turnaround activities at the Strathcona and Sarnia refineries.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Nine Months

thousands of barrels per day, unless noted

2023

2022

Refinery throughput

407

413

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

94

96

Petroleum product sales

469

471

Chemicals
Net income (loss) factor analysis
millions of Canadian dollars

2022

Margins

Other

2023

163

(20)

4

147

Corporate and other

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

(71)

(98)

Liquidity and capital resources

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in):

Operating activities

2,423

7,685

Investing activities

(1,283)

(145)

Financing activities

(2,173)

(6,117)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,033)

1,423

Cash flows from operating activities primarily reflect unfavourable working capital impacts, including an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion, as well as lower Upstream realizations and Downstream margins.

Cash flows used in investing activities primarily reflect the absence of proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada, and higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows used in financing activities primarily reflect:

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

Dividends paid

815

640

Per share dividend paid (dollars)

1.38

0.95

Share repurchases (a)

1,342

4,461

Number of shares purchased (millions) (a)

17.5

66.6

(a)

Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program. In the second quarter of 2022, share repurchases were made under the company's substantial issuer bid that commenced on May 6, 2022 and expired on June 10, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

On June 27, 2023, the company announced by news release that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then existing share purchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 29,207,635 common shares during the period June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2024. This maximum included shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid and from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid. As in the past, Exxon Mobil Corporation advised the company that it intended to participate to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent. Imperial accelerated share purchases under the normal course issuer bid program during the third quarter and, subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the program completed on October 19, 2023 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

On October 27, 2023, the company announced its intention to launch a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares. The substantial issuer bid will be made through a modified Dutch auction, with a tender price range to be determined by the company at the time of commencement of the offer. Shares may also be tendered by way of a proportionate tender, which will result in a shareholder maintaining their proportionate share ownership. ExxonMobil has advised Imperial that it intends to make a proportionate tender in connection with the offer in order to maintain its proportionate share ownership at approximately 69.6 percent following completion of the offer. Nothing in this report shall constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Additional information regarding the tender offer

The tender offer described in this communication (the "Offer") has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell Imperial Oil Limited shares or any other securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Imperial Oil Limited shares or any other securities.

On the commencement date of the Offer, Imperial Oil Limited will file an offer to purchase, accompanying issuer bid circular and related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Offering Documents") with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and mail these to the company's shareholders. The company will also file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including the Offering Documents, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offer will only be made pursuant to the Offering Documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and as a part of the Schedule TO. Shareholders should read carefully the Offering Documents because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer. Once the Offer is commenced, shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offering Documents and other documents that Imperial Oil Limited will be filing with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca , or from Imperial Oil Limited's website at www.imperialoil.ca .

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of emission-reduction future plans to support a net-zero future are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress and policy support, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to the company's intention to initiate a substantial issuer bid, including the size, structure, timing for determining the terms, pricing and commencement, and ExxonMobil's intent to make a proportionate tender; references to the company's long-standing commitment to returning surplus cash to shareholders; the company's ongoing efforts to reduce emissions in its operations, including the impact of the start-up of the final boiler flue gas unit at Kearl and the establishment of the Low Carbon Solutions organization; the company's Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, expected production, and the reduction to greenhouse gas emissions; the impact of refinery co-processing operations at company sites, including reductions in the carbon intensity of fuel and plastic products; the impact of converting Kearl haul trucks to autonomous operation, including in respect of productivity, workforce safety and operating costs; additional monitoring and assessment activities at Kearl related to seepage and engagement with local indigenous communities; the impact of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids phase 1 project, including reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity and anticipated production, and the timing of start-up of such project; and progress of the Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage network.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 project and the Strathcona renewable diesel project; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure, that the necessary exemptive relief to proceed with the substantial issuer bid under applicable securities laws will be received on the timeline anticipated, and ExxonMobil making a proportionate tender in connection with the substantial issuer bid; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, refinery co-processing, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; performance of third party service providers; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, GHG emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals and for the company's substantial issuer bid; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, and environmental regulation including climate change, greenhouse gas and low carbon fuel regulation; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial's environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or requiring disclosure in the company's filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Total revenues and other income

13,920

15,224

37,860

45,217

Total expenses

11,820

12,719

33,231

38,012

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,100

2,505

4,629

7,205

Income taxes

499

474

1,105

1,592

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Net income (loss) per common share (dollars)

2.77

3.25

6.05

8.60

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars)

2.76

3.24

6.04

8.58

Other financial data

Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax

(2)

222

16

241

Total assets at September 30

43,586

42,986

Total debt at September 30

4,138

4,160

Shareholders' equity at September 30

23,808

22,308

Capital employed at September 30

27,968

26,491

Dividends declared on common stock

Total

288

211

837

666

Per common share (dollars)

0.50

0.34

1.44

1.02

Millions of common shares outstanding

At September 30

566.7

611.5

Average - assuming dilution

579.3

626.9

583.3

654.4

Attachment II

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,716

3,576

2,716

3,576

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Adjustments for non-cash items:

Depreciation and depletion

475

555

1,418

1,432

(Gain) loss on asset sales

3

(131)

(19)

(155)

Deferred income taxes and other

(168)

122

(239)

(358)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

413

546

(2,213)

1,140

All other items - net

35

(34)

(48)

13

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(387)

(397)

(1,315)

(1,034)

Proceeds from asset sales

6

760

29

886

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

7

3

9

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(380)

364

(1,283)

(145)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

(1,639)

(2,744)

(2,173)

(6,117)

Attachment III

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

Upstream

1,028

986

1,742

3,114

Downstream

586

1,012

1,706

2,434

Chemical

23

54

147

163

Corporate and other

(36)

(21)

(71)

(98)

Net income (loss)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Revenues and other income

Upstream

4,807

4,949

12,097

15,432

Downstream

15,112

16,236

41,329

49,066

Chemical

382

520

1,252

1,554

Eliminations / Corporate and other

(6,381)

(6,481)

(16,818)

(20,835)

Revenues and other income

13,920

15,224

37,860

45,217

Purchases of crude oil and products

Upstream

1,852

1,937

4,827

6,184

Downstream

13,061

13,686

35,390

42,459

Chemical

254

354

791

1,070

Eliminations

(6,419)

(6,499)

(16,926)

(20,864)

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,748

9,478

24,082

28,849

Production and manufacturing

Upstream

1,187

1,381

3,730

4,053

Downstream

405

419

1,291

1,193

Chemical

74

72

186

193

Eliminations

Production and manufacturing

1,666

1,872

5,207

5,439

Selling and general

Upstream

Downstream

177

174

494

474

Chemical

21

17

69

62

Eliminations / Corporate and other

39

18

66

89

Selling and general

237

209

629

625

Capital and exploration expenditures

Upstream

244

309

868

764

Downstream

103

64

329

201

Chemical

2

2

11

5

Corporate and other

38

17

101

32

Capital and exploration expenditures

387

392

1,309

1,002

Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above

1

1

3

4

Attachment IV

Operating statistics

Third Quarter

Nine Months

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production

(thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

209

193

182

162

Cold Lake

128

150

134

145

Syncrude (a)

75

62

72

74

Conventional

6

9

6

9

Total crude oil production

418

414

394

390

NGLs available for sale

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

418

415

394

391

Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

30

92

32

101

Gross oil-equivalent production (b)

423

430

399

408

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day)

Kearl

195

175

170

148

Cold Lake

91

111

105

107

Syncrude (a)

59

51

63

58

Conventional

5

8

5

9

Total crude oil production

350

345

343

322

NGLs available for sale

1

1

Total crude oil and NGL production

350

346

343

323

Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day)

30

87

32

95

Net oil-equivalent production (b)

355

361

348

339

(thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day)

Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

279

257

250

223

Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day)

166

190

176

189

NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day)

2

2

Average realizations (Canadian dollars)

Bitumen (per barrel)

86.05

81.58

68.70

94.01

Synthetic crude oil (per barrel)

112.98

124.80

105.65

129.52

Conventional crude oil (per barrel)

76.53

94.87

68.61

103.28

NGL (per barrel)

61.61

64.85

Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet)

2.69

5.10

2.72

5.72

Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day)

416

426

407

413

Refinery capacity utilization (percent)

96

100

94

96

Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day)

Gasolines

239

237

227

225

Heating, diesel and jet fuels

170

172

176

175

Lube oils and other products

43

49

43

49

Heavy fuel oils

26

26

23

22

Net petroleum products sales

478

484

469

471

Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes)

212

217

650

649

(a)

Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

7

1

4

Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day)

6

1

3

(b)

Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V

Net income (loss) per

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

common share - diluted (a)

millions of Canadian dollars

Canadian dollars

2019

First Quarter

293

0.38

Second Quarter

1,212

1.57

Third Quarter

424

0.56

Fourth Quarter

271

0.36

Year

2,200

2.88

2020

First Quarter

(188)

(0.25)

Second Quarter

(526)

(0.72)

Third Quarter

3

Fourth Quarter

(1,146)

(1.56)

Year

(1,857)

(2.53)

2021

First Quarter

392

0.53

Second Quarter

366

0.50

Third Quarter

908

1.29

Fourth Quarter

813

1.18

Year

2,479

3.48

2022

First Quarter

1,173

1.75

Second Quarter

2,409

3.63

Third Quarter

2,031

3.24

Fourth Quarter

1,727

2.86

Year

7,340

11.44

2023

First Quarter

1,248

2.13

Second Quarter

675

1.15

Third Quarter

1,601

2.76

Year

3,524

6.04

(a)

Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Less changes in working capital

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

413

546

(2,213)

1,140

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital

1,946

2,543

4,636

6,545

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Cash flows from (used in) operating activities" within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

2,359

3,089

2,423

7,685

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(387)

(397)

(1,315)

(1,034)

Proceeds from asset sales

6

760

29

886

Additional investments

(6)

(6)

Loans to equity companies - net

1

7

3

9

Free cash flow

1,979

3,453

1,140

7,540

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Net income (loss)" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)

1,601

2,031

3,524

5,613

Less identified items included in Net income (loss)

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

208

208

Subtotal of identified items

208

208

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

1,601

1,823

3,524

5,405

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include "Production and manufacturing", "Selling and general" and "Exploration" from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serves as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is "Total expenses" within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Total expenses

11,820

12,719

33,231

38,012

Less:

Purchases of crude oil and products

8,748

9,478

24,082

28,849

Federal excise taxes and fuel charge

654

584

1,781

1,616

Depreciation and depletion

475

555

1,418

1,432

Non-service pension and postretirement benefit

20

4

60

13

Financing

19

16

51

34

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Components of cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income

Production and manufacturing

1,666

1,872

5,207

5,439

Selling and general

237

209

629

625

Exploration

1

1

3

4

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Third Quarter

Nine Months

millions of Canadian dollars

2023

2022

2023

2022

Upstream

1,188

1,382

3,733

4,057

Downstream

582

593

1,785

1,667

Chemicals

95

89

255

255

Corporate / Eliminations

39

18

66

89

Cash operating costs

1,904

2,082

5,839

6,068

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Third Quarter

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

1,187

520

284

345

1,381

581

299

442

Selling and general

Exploration

1

1

Cash operating costs

1,188

520

284

345

1,382

581

299

442

Gross oil-equivalent production

423

209

128

75

430

193

150

62

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

30.53

27.04

24.12

50.00

34.93

32.72

21.67

77.49

USD converted at the quarterly average forex

22.90

20.28

18.09

37.50

26.90

25.19

16.69

59.67

2023 US$0.75; 2022 US$0.77

Nine Months

2023

2022

millions of Canadian dollars

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Upstream

(a)

Kearl

Cold

Lake

Syncrude

Production and manufacturing

3,730

1,604

868

1,156

4,053

1,680

1,017

1,170

Selling and general

Exploration

3

4

Cash operating costs

3,733

1,604

868

1,156

4,057

1,680

1,017

1,170

Gross oil-equivalent production

399

182

134

72

408

162

145

74

(thousands of barrels per day)

Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb)

34.27

32.28

23.73

58.81

36.42

37.99

25.69

57.92

USD converted at the YTD average forex

25.36

23.89

17.56

43.52

28.41

29.63

20.04

45.18

2023 US$0.74; 2022 US$0.78

(a)

Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Source: Imperial

Investor Relations
(587) 962-4401

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Identify New Conductive Trends from Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Gold Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

Copper Investing

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Identify New Conductive Trends from Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Identify New Conductive Trends from Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Uranium Investing

Aura Fall Mining Showcase Toronto Presentation

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

Copper Investing

Metallurgical Tests Confirm Bluebush as Ionic Adsorption Clay REE Project

×