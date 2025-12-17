Skyharbour Closes Acquisition to Consolidate 100% Interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Closes Acquisition to Consolidate 100% Interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.'s ("RTEC") minority interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell Lake" or the "Project") pursuant to the previously announced definitive and binding purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"). The Project is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, with access to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline.

Russell Lake Project Location Map:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/2025-11-14%20SKY-RussellLake-Updated.jpg

Transaction Details:

Immediately prior to closing, RTEC's interest in the Project was approximately 42.3%. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Skyharbour has acquired 100% of RTEC's minority interest in the Project in exchange for cash consideration of C$10 million (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price consisted of a C$2 million deposit, paid on signing the Purchase Agreement, and a C$8 million cash payment paid at closing.

Skyharbour has granted to RTEC a 0.25% net smelter returns royalty over Russell Lake. The acquisition of RTEC's interest in Russell Lake has increased Skyharbour's interest in the Project to 100%, subject to several other net smelter return royalties held by third parties.

Russell Lake Uranium Project Overview:

The Russell Lake Project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totalling 73,314 hectares strategically located between Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River Projects, and adjoining Denison's Wheeler River Project to the west and Skyharbour's Moore Uranium Project to the east. The northern extension of Highway 914 between Key Lake and McArthur River runs through the western extent of the property and greatly enhances accessibility, while a high-voltage powerline is situated alongside this road.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-seven projects covering over 616,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization in several zones at the Maverick Corridor. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, which hosts widespread uranium mineralization in drill intercepts over a large property area with exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour also has joint ventures with industry leaders Denison Mines, Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Russell, Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project.

In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $76 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $42 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY-SaskProject-Locator-2025-12-08.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Corporate Communications Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals including TSXV approval, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CCTSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CC
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources

Pre-eminent uranium explorer and prospect generator in Canada’s Athabasca Basin

Pre-eminent uranium explorer and prospect generator in Canada’s Athabasca Basin Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q4 2025 Dividends Totaling US$0.12 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q4 2025 Dividends Totaling US$0.12 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a base quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share (the "Base Dividend") and a special dividend of US$0.02 per common share (the "Special Dividend"), both payable in... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: B76 ) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding on a non-brokered private placement for gross... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") announces the conclusion, effective December 11, 2025, of an arm's length property option agreement (the "Agreement") with Aero Energy Ltd. ("Aero") dated October 20, 2023, that had... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), is planning a substantial 2026 exploration and drilling program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces November sales volumes of 2,851 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, November sales averaged 2,702 boepd, including natural gas sales of 15.1 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 163 bopd and... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $2,103,898.94. The Private Placement was mostly subscribed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Trading Halt

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Precious Metals Investing

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Battery Metals Investing

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

gold investing

Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Uranium Investing

Top 4 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025

Cleantech Investing

Disrupting the Gold Standard: Eyeing Cyanide-free Alternatives in Resource Extraction