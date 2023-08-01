Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 518,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking seven new prospective uranium exploration claims in Northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 518,302 ha (1,215,941 acres) across 24 projects. These 100% owned claims add an additional 13,945 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore projects, these new properties will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance these assets.
CBX Project – additional five new contiguous claims totalling 6,804 ha linking the Company's former CBX and Snow projects
Karin Project – one additional claim totalling 5,882 ha
914W Project – new project totalling 1,260 ha
Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, states "We continue to add to our dominant uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca Basin with this recent staking while advancing our core projects through ongoing drilling and exploration. These new mineral claims bolster existing properties and provide additional ground to option or joint-venture out to new partner companies as a part of our prospect generator business."
Summary of Recently Staked Properties:
CBX Project:
The CBX property has been recently expanded through staking to include five additional claims adjoining the previously staked CBX and Snow properties, which have been combined to include a total of seven claims covering 8,777 ha. The new claims lie approximately 6.5 km to 25 km north to northeast of the Eagle Point uranium mine and cover the northern shore of Wollaston Lake including parts of Cunning Bay. Outcrop exposure on the property is poor, but historical mapping and drilling shows that the newly expanded CBX project is underlain by a mixture of Wollaston Supergroup metasedimentary gneisses, Hudsonian intrusives, and Archean felsic gneisses of the Western Wollaston Domain. Similar lithologies host uranium mineralization at the Rabbit Lake operation, including the Eagle Point deposit, and other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin and surrounding regions.
Like the previously staked CBX claims, these new claims have seen a variety of historical exploration conducted mainly between 1968-1981, including airborne and ground EM, magnetics, and radiometrics surveys, marine seismic surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical, with some additional work in 1993. There was also a limited amount of historic drilling in 1979-1980, including drill hole CBA-1 on the Cunning West Grid in the southeastern end of the property, and two diamond drill holes, WN-14 and WN-15, drilled in 1980 in the north-central part of the property on the Ross Channel Grid. All three drillholes were shallow (
914 W Project :
The 914W project consists of one claim covering 1,260 ha approximately 48 km southwest of Cameco's Key Lake Operation. Highway 914 runs through the western edge of the project, providing excellent access for exploration. Historical geological mapping of the property and surrounding area has shown that the project is predominantly underlain by prospective Wollaston Supergroup pelitic and psammitic to arkosic gneisses of the Western Wollaston Domain, which host significant unconformity-related uranium mineralization further to the north in the Athabasca Basin as well as pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization elsewhere in the Wollaston Domain.
Despite the project's proximity to Highway 914 and prospective geology, the project has seen limited exploration work. The earliest work on the 914W property included airborne EM and magnetic surveys and ground geological reconnaissance in 1968-1970, lake water and sediment sampling in 1976, ground VLF-EM, magnetic, and radiometric surveys, geological mapping, trenching, as well as sampling on the project and surrounding areas. Immediately to the north of the 914W property, prospecting led to the discovery of the Scurry Rainbow Zone E (SMDI1961) and the Don Lake Trenches (SMDI 1983), where up to 1,288 ppm U was encountered in drill hole ML-1 (SMDI1961) in a pyroxene-rich unit, and surface prospecting revealed up to 0.64% U 3 O 8 in a trench at Don Lake Zone E (SMDI 1983). More recently, the project has seen airborne geophysical coverage by helicopter-borne VTEM (southern half) in 2005 and Tempest TDEM (northern half) in 2007, with prospecting, geological mapping, rock/sediment sampling and lake sediment sampling occurring on the project and surrounding areas in 2005-2007. However, much of the most recent exploration work was completed on areas outside of the extents of the 914W project and the project remains underexplored and prospective for unconformity-related and pegmatite-hosted uranium and REE's.
Karin Project:
One additional claim was added to Skyharbour's Karin Project during this latest round of staking, extending the project to cover six claims totalling 24,265 ha, approximately 21 km to 33 km east of Highway 914 and 20 km southeast of Cameco's Key Lake operation. This new claim, totalling 5,882 ha, is adjacent to Skyharbour's Foster project. Like the remainder of the Karin project, it is underlain by Wollaston Group metasedimentary gneisses, mostly psammitic to meta-arkosic in composition but with localized prospective pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses in fold noses, and it is prospective for both unconformity-related and pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization.
The Karin project, including the new claim, had seen some exploration in the late 1960's to early 1980's, including airborne EM, magnetics and radiometrics, radon surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, lake water and sediment sampling, as well as a limited amount of diamond drilling. Two drill holes were attempted on the new claim added to the Karin project, however both attempts were lost during casing. Five drill holes that were successfully drilled on the remainder of the Karin project intersected Wollaston Supergroup meta-arkose and semipelitic to pelitic gneisses, amphibolite and pegmatite to granodiorite, along with localized hematite, chlorite, epidote, and/or goethite alteration. One of these drillholes, 78-1, intersected a weakly radioactive pegmatite which returned 0.025% U3O8 over 0.45 m at a depth of 72.85 m (AF 74H03-0036). The drilling on the Karin project was targeting some of the stronger EM conductors and radon anomalies on the property, however several other historical EM anomalies did not receive follow-up work. Given that this work took place prior to the development of modern geophysics and uranium exploration models, it is likely that additional prospective targets remain untested on the Karin project. The only recent exploration on the project consisted of limited prospecting in 2008, which led to the discovery of a pegmatite outcrop that returned 181 ppm U, 205 ppm Nb, and 39 ppm Ta (SMDI 5179). The Karin project has otherwise been unexplored since the 1980's and remains prospective for both intrusive-type and unconformity-related uranium deposits and intrusive-related REE's.
Marketing Agreement with Outside the Box Capital :
Skyharbour also announced that it has entered into a six month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto-based marketing firm Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC"). OTBC specializes in various social media platforms and digital marketing strategies, and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the agreement set to commence in August, 2023, and run for six months, the Company will pay Outside The Box Capital Inc. a total cash fee of CAD $100,000 plus applicable taxes. Outside The Box Capital Inc. owns no securities of the Company as of the date hereof and is arm's length to the Company. The engagement of OTBC remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.
*SMDI refers to the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index and "AF" refers to Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment File.
Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-four projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 518,000 hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.
Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; Yellow Rocks Energy, a private Australian entity, at the Wallee and Usam Island projects; North Shore Energy Metals at the South Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.
Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $37 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $28 million worth of shares being issued and over $19 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.
Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
Skyharbour Resources has a dominant uranium property portfolio of 465,502 hectares in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has 18 top-tier exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin which include the co-flagship Moore Lake and Russell Lake projects. Other projects include the South Falcon, South Falcon East, Preston, East Preston, Mann Lake, Hook Lake, Yurchison, Wallee, Usam Island, South Dufferin, Pluto Bay, Riou River, Foster River, Highway, Highrock West and Highrock East Projects.
Russell Lake
The Russell Lake Project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totalling 73,294 hectares strategically located between Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River Projects and adjoining Denison’s Wheeler River Project to the west and Skyharbour’s Moore Uranium Project to the east. Highway 914, which services the McArthur River mine, runs through the western extent of the property and greatly enhances accessibility. Similarly, a high-voltage powerline is situated alongside Highway 914. Skyharbour’s acquisition of Russell Lake creates a large, nearly contiguous block of highly prospective uranium claims totalling 108,999 hectares between the Russell Lake and the Moore uranium projects.
The company commenced its inaugural winter drill program at the 73,294-hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project with a minimum of 10,000 meters of diamond drilling in 18 to 20 drill holes over several phases and is fully funded and permitted for the drilling. The first phase of drilling will consist of 3,000 meters to follow up on notable historic exploration and findings, as well as to test additional targets with the potential to generate new discoveries.
Moore Lake
Skyharbour owns 100 percent of the 35,705-hectare co-flagship Moore Uranium project located 42 kilometers northeast of the Key Lake mill, approximately 15 kilometers east of Denison’s Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometers south of Cameco’s McArthur River mine.
Unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization was discovered on the property at the Maverick Zone in the early 2000s at relatively shallow depths. Skyharbour has carried out several drill programs with multiple holes intersecting high-grade uranium mineralization over the 4.7-kilometer-long Maverick corridor.
The company recently completed a 2,467-meter spring 2022 diamond drill program consisting of seven drill holes. Skyharbour continues to discover and delineate new zones of uranium mineralization at the high-grade Moore Project, with plans to continue drilling in 2023 in conjunction with drilling at Russell Lake.
South Falcon
Skyharbour’s 100 percent owned South Falcon Point (previously Way Lake) uranium project spans 32,235 hectares covering nine claims, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake mine. Uranium mineralization discovered to date at South Falcon Point is shallow and is hosted in two geological settings, with the southern half hosting classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors which include EWA and Walker targets.
South Falcon East
The South Falcon East Project is a uranium project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour’s larger South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 55 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine. Drilling to date on the entire Falcon Point Project area totals over 22,000 meters in more than 110 holes. More than $15 million has been invested in exploration consisting of airborne and ground geophysics, multi-phased diamond drill campaigns, detailed geochemical sampling and surveys, and ground-based prospecting, culminating in an extensive geological database for the project area.
In 2022, the company entered into an option agreement providing Tisdale Energy Corp an earn-in option to acquire an initial 51 percent interest and up to a 75 percent interest in the South Falcon East Property. TSX Venture Exchange has granted conditional acceptance for the option agreement in January 2023.
Preston
The Preston project is a large 49,635-hectare land position strategically located to the south of and proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project, which is host to the high-grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX:FCU) Patterson Lake South (PLS) project, which hosts high-grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin, like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay-altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.
East Preston
The East Preston project is a large 20,647-hectare land position that the company advances through its prospect generator model.
Skyharbour signed an option agreement with Azincourt Energy (TSX-V:AAZ) in 2017 to option 70 percent of a portion of the East Preston project. In 2021, Azincourt earned its interest in the project by completing C$2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of C$1 million in cash payments over the previous four years, as well as issuing a total of 9.5 million common shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold.
In March 2023, Azincourt announced the completion of its 2023 winter diamond drilling program. The program consisted of 3,066 meters in 13 holes, with a priority of evaluating alteration zones and elevated uranium identified in the winter of 2022 with a focus on the G, K, H and Q Zones. Assay results are expected to start arriving in May of 2023.
Hook Lake (North Falcon Point)
Hook Lake (North Falcon Point) project consists of 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 25,847 hectares. The property has seen extensive historical work, which advantageously allows for fast-tracked exploration. Uranium mineralization discovered to date at the Hook Lake Project is shallow and is characterized by structurally controlled mineralization at the Hook Lake, West Way and Nob Hill target zones. The primary Hook Lake target area at the property’s north end has returned high-grade uranium grab samples of up to 68 percent U3O8 in massive pitchblende veining at surface level.
The 3,473-hectare (8,582 acre) Mann Lake Uranium Project is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. It is strategically located 25 kilometers southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 kilometers to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October 2021, the company entered into an option agreement with Basin Uranium Corp, which provides them an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75 percent interest in the Mann Lake uranium project.
Basin Uranium Corp. announced the intersection of significant mineralization from the three-hole Phase 2 drill program at the Mann Lake project A total of 6,279 meters of diamond drilling was completed on the Mann Lake property during the 2022 season.
Yurchison Project
The Yurchison Project consists of 11 claims totalling 55,934 hectares in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan. This contiguous set of claims covers an extensive package of Wollaston Supergroup metasediments in an area known for its base metal potential. The northeastern half of the project falls within the Courtenay Lake-Cairns Lake fold belt, which contains numerous lead-zinc-silver showings while the remainder is along trend to the north-northeast of the Janice Lake copper deposit and numerous other base metal showings in the “Wollaston Copperbelt”.
In 2022, Skyharbour’s partner company Medaro Mining commenced an airborne geophysical survey at its Yurchison uranium property. Helicopter-borne aeromagnetic, horizontal gradiometric, radiometric, and VLF-EM surveys covered a total of 7,117 line kilometers at 50-meter line spacing.
South Dufferin
Skyharbour Resources acquired 100 percent of the South Dufferin Uranium project in 2023 from Denison Mines Corp. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares (30,349 acres) over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.
Other projects
Riou River - 18,227 hectares along the Riou River within the Athabasca Basin
Pluto Bay - 27,918 hectares northeast of Black Lake hosting numerous uranium showings and several EM conductors east of the regional Black Lake Fault
Wallee - 20,765 hectares, approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point deposit, numerous untested EM conductors coinciding with significant magnetic and/or gravity lows in the Wollaston Domain
Usam Island - 42,186 hectares, approximately 21 kilometers northeast of Cameco's Eagle Point deposit, contains numerous EM conductors situated along significant magnetic lows of the Wollaston Domain
Foster River - 37,529 hectares, southwest and adjoining Skyharbour's Falcon Point South project, numerous uranium showings up to 1.25 percent U3O8
Highway Project - 1,184 hectares property with highway 905 running through the claims, between Michael Lake and Wollaston Lake
Highrock East - 5,714 hectares covering a portion of Highrock Lake, just to the west of the Foster River project
Highrock West - 2,028 hectares near Highrock Lake
Management Team
Jordan Trimble - Director, President and CEO
Jordan Trimble is an entrepreneur and has worked in the resource industry in various roles with numerous companies specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, deal structuring and capital raising. Previous to Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager for Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario, which New Gold successfully acquired in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies and has been instrumental in raising substantial capital for mining companies with his extensive network of institutional and retail investors. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets, including BNN and the Financial Post. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia. He is a CFA charter holder and served a full term as a director of the CFA Society Vancouver.
James Pettit - Director and Chairman of the Board
Jim Pettit is currently serving as a director on the boards of several public resource companies. He offers over 30 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance. Pettit specializes in the early-stage development of private and public companies. His background over the past 30 years has been focused primarily on the resource sector and he was previously chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was sold to New Gold in 2014.
Dr. Andrew Ramcharan - Senior Vice-president of Corporate Development
Dr. Andrew Ramcharan has an extensive background in corporate development, mining and exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over twenty years. Previously, as manager of corporate development for IAMGOLD, Ramcharan was involved in raising more than $600 million in equity financings and worked on project acquisitions totalling over $800 million. Prior to that, he was at SRK Consulting for several years and worked with uranium companies including SXR Uranium One, Ur-Energy and UraMin, which eventually sold for $2.5 billion in 2007 to Areva.
David Cates - Director
David Cates is a director of Skyharbour. He is the president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX: DML) and Uranium Participation Corp (TSX: U). Prior to being appointed the president and CEO position, Cates served as Denison’s vice-president finance, tax and chief financial officer. As chief financial officer, Cates played a key role in the company’s mergers and acquisitions activities – leading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital Corp. and International Enexco Ltd. Cates joined Denison in 2008 and held the position of director, taxation prior to his appointment as chief financial officer. Prior to joining the company, Cates held positions at Kinross Gold Corp. and PwC LLP with a focus on the resource industry.
Paul Matysek - Advisory Board
Paul Matysek is a strategic advisor for Skyharbour and is a mining entrepreneur, professional geochemist and geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. He was the founder, president and CEO of Energy Metals Corporation, a premier uranium company that traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Matysek led EMC as one of the fastest-growing Canadian companies in recent years, increasing its market capitalization from $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when it was acquired by a larger uranium producer, Uranium One Inc., in 2007. In December 2017, Matysek was involved in the sale of Lithium X Energy Corp. for $265 million to NextView New Energy. Matysek was the president and CEO of Goldrock Mines Corp. which on June 7th, 2016 announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI) for $129 million on a fully-diluted in-the-money basis. Previously, Matysek was the president and CEO of Lithium One Inc., which developed a high-quality lithium project in northern Argentina. In July 2012, Lithium One and Galaxy Resources merged with a $112 million plan to create a fully integrated lithium company. Prior to Lithium One, Matysek was the president and CEO of Potash One Inc. where he was the architect of the $434 million friendly takeover of Potash One by K+S Ag, which closed in early 2011.
Joseph Gallucci - Director
Joseph Gallucci is a senior capital markets executive and corporate director with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and equity research. His career focused on mining, base metals, precious metals and bulk commodities on a global scale. He is currently the managing director and head of investment banking at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. where he oversees the investment banking practice in entirety.
His career has spanned across various firms including BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities, Dundee Securities, and he was a founding principal of Eight Capital where he led their mining investment banking team.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a ground electromagnetic and magnetic survey on its Still Nickel Project, located 35km northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Forum's 11,411 hectare property covers the favourable geological trend for large nickel deposits to the northeast of the historical 245,000 ton Clam (Howard) Lake nickel deposit grading 1% nickel, 0.4% copper and 0.04% cobalt* (Figure1).
Figure 1 The Still Nickel Project located at the margin of the Rottenstone and La Ronge Domains.
The Clam (Howard) Lake Nickel Deposit was drilled from 1969 to 1971. Nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization is hosted in a sill-like, wedge-shaped ultramafic body, grading outwards from pyroxenite to gabbro and hornblendite. In 2008, a Geotech Airborne VTEM and magnetic survey was completed by a previous operator that identified over 20 conductors extending 10 km northeast of the Howard Lake Deposit. Forum staked the property in 2021 and collected 63 soil samples and 41 rock samples in 2022 for nickel, copper and cobalt analysis over selected target areas based on electromagnetic conductivity and magnetic response.
The central area of the property identified anomalous soil geochemistry which is to be surveyed by a ground geophysical survey. A total of 24 line kilometres of Max-Min (HLEM) survey and 14.8 line kilometres of GPS walking magnetometer survey are planned to cover the area of interest. Results are expected in September and are intended to identify drill targets.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Forum's President & CEO, Richard J. Mazur, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
*A historical resource estimate which was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant and reliable, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. As such, the historical estimate should not be relied upon.
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Uranium Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review
Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review
Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023
Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review
Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
"I think (Canadian oil and gas stocks) are offering superb value. Absolutely superb value. You need to be cautious in the Canadian natural gas sector, (but) I'm attracted to it because it's done so well for me over 40 years"
— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
"Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been."
— Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com
"The (uranium) thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors."
— John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management
Energy Investing Outlook 2023 and Energy Stocks to Watch
Demand for energy alternatives is gaining momentum, and the uranium industry continues to build a solid base.
Investors have been promised major upside in the
uranium sector as the need for energy security increases, but market watchers are cautioning that those looking for blue skies are going to have to be patient.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key uranium events in Q1 with commentary from experts.
Uranium sentiment continues to improve
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the importance of oil and gas alternatives in Europe, Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, told INN. That’s where uranium comes in.
“There's been a massive change in the perception of how people look at it,” he said.
The expert emphasized that a few years back, ESG mandates only included solar and wind energy as worthwhile sources of green power. But now that mentality is changing.
“Uranium is now starting to shift from anti-ESG to becoming included in ESG mandates, and people are looking at it as one of the cleanest sources of fuel that's available,” he said.
Despite this shift in appreciation for nuclear energy, investors looking for a quick payday are in for a rude awakening.
"I think that we need to come to the understanding that just because there is an improving fundamental story, it doesn't mean it's reflected in the price immediately," Fabi Lara, creator of the Next Big Rush, told INN.
How did uranium prices perform in Q1?
In an interview with INN, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said despite the upswing in momentum for nuclear energy, it’s been a difficult start to 2023 when it comes to uranium stocks.
“The equities are very cheap relative to the metal,” he said.
Looking at the performance of uranium companies compared to the price of the commodity itself, Huhn said there’s been a return to the levels seen when the bull market kicked off back in December 2020.
He said he sees an “incredible contrarian opportunity” in uranium stocks at the current levels.
“The miners are very cheap, and it's turned into almost like we've got a reset,” the uranium expert told INN.
Huhn said he’s noticed relative stability for some of the biggest names in the space — Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Kazatomprom (OTC Pink:NATKY,FWB:0ZQ) — compared to smaller companies.
He traced this stability in the bigger names back to positions from institutional money.
Overall, the expert believes that uranium is positioned well, with prices up about 10 percent year-to-date. He also highlighted the performance of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN).
“Despite its large discount to its net asset value here, it's still holding up pretty well,” Huhn said.
Scarcity will play a role in the growth and long-term prospects of the uranium market, according to experts, as new production plans will take hefty investments and time to get going.
“I think this is a big awakening, and it's happening in a time when there's not a lot of supply out there,” Taylor told INN.
Speaking to INN, Theo Yameogo, mining and metals leader for EY Americas and Canada, said he has recognized a renaissance for the industry as investment in small modular reactors (SMRs) blossoms.
Huhn is also intrigued by the future of the SMR business and how it could balance with large reactor projects.
When asked about the role SMRs could play in changing the minds of nuclear energy skeptics, the Uranium Insider expert said this trend is still in its early stages and will be one for investors to monitor over the long term.
“It's overall positive; it's difficult to say how much of a role (SMRs will) play generally, because we're still seeing pretty significant growth coming from large reactors,” Huhn said.
Similarly, Taylor said there’s still a long runway ahead for SMRs and their impact on the overall market.
“It'll be interesting to see when it does and what use cases we get,” he said.
The finance expert theorized that there could be “game-changing” applications for SMRs in industries looking for clean energy options, such as mining. “I think we're still really in the early days of figuring out how that technology is going to work,” he said.
Investor takeaway
It’s easy to get excited about what’s ahead for the uranium industry, but it's also clear that experts are preaching patience and long-term strategies for investors. “This is a market for patient capital,” Huhn said.
Looking ahead, the expert pointed to a unique new fund out of Switzerland that could cause some noise in the overall uranium market by helping bigger players find positions in the uranium industry.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Supply and demand fundamentals for uranium continued to improve in the second quarter. Here's a look at key sector developments during the period.
Uranium prices moved steadily higher in 2023's second quarter as positive catalysts continued to build.
Acceptance of nuclear power is growing at a global level as the world's energy needs continue to evolve, and with that revitalization on the horizon both longstanding and new investors are looking for exposure to the sector.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of key Q2 events in the uranium space.
How did uranium prices perform in Q2?
Even in a difficult economic environment characterized by recession concerns and high interest rates, uranium has distinguished itself from some of its commodity peers by continuing to maintain momentum.
Prices for the energy fuel traded solidly above the US$50 per pound level in Q2.
Uranium price chart, January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.
Speaking to INN in late June, Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, said he thinks there's a solid price floor for uranium at US$50 and noted that he would be surprised if it went back to that level at all.
"The market is thin enough and the demand is sufficient enough that we should see a pretty stable and rising spot price for the remainder of the year," he commented, pointing to increased contracting from utilities.
"Years of undercontracting ultimately and inevitably leads to years of overcontracting, and we're just starting that now," he said. Huhn expects utilities to contract at greater than their replacement rates for a multi-year period, and with uranium prices at a high base and with supply looking thin, the stage is set for higher levels in the relatively near future.
"Utilities right now are contracting for the later part of the decade, and it's extremely tight for the coming few years," Huhn said. "That is a backdrop for a potentially rapidly increasing price of uranium that we're literally on the precipice of witnessing."
Watch the full interview with Huhn above.
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, also shed light on activity from utilities in a recent conversation with INN, noting that they seem to be realizing that they will need to pay higher prices to fill their needs.
"I think utilities are finally starting to figure out that the prospects for uranium look much more bullish, and the prospects for nuclear energy remain much more bullish than the situation two years ago," he said, adding, "I think the utilities understand that the producers are partners, and that they have to pay fair prices based on today's realities."
Watch the full interview with Ciampaglia above.
New physical investment vehicle sparks interest
Utilities are major buyers of uranium, but other sources of demand are emerging too.
Huhn also spoke about Switzerland-based Zuri-Invest's recently launched actively managed certificate. Although it has key differences from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), it too is a physical investment vehicle.
The expert said this fund has been able to quickly get set up, raise money and buy uranium.
“They trade at (net asset value) always, because there is no front running of the vehicle prior to the purchasing, and there aren't any redemptions of the vehicle that don’t correspond to redemptions of uranium,” Huhn said.
The ideal investor for this offering isn’t in immediate need of liquidity, but wants exposure to the commodity at net asset value all the time. While the fund isn’t listed publicly, Huhn said most brokerage firms can secure access for investors.
Notably, he teased to INN that at least three more similar investment vehicles are set to reach the market soon. “There’s probably going to be a half dozen of these things by this time next year,” Huhn said.
Investor takeaway
Uranium is at a fascinating point this year as its price growth continues and acceptance keeps increasing. With new methods of investing on the way, market participants will soon have even more ways to get access to the sector.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023
Pull quote was provided by Investing News Network client Enterprise Group. This article is not paid-for content.
2022 was a banner year for the oil and gas sector as prices rallied to decade highs.
A resurgence in demand following pandemic lockdowns converged with supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia, driving West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude to US$120 per barrel
during the first half of the year.
Values began to trend lower in H2, leaving both crude types on course to end the year in the same price territory as they started.
Meanwhile, European natural gas supply faced hurdles as Russia's invasion of Ukraine infused global markets and economies with uncertainty. By August, prices for the fuel used to heat homes had reached a 14 year high of US$9.71 MMBtu.
According to
FocusEconomics, the war severely disrupted energy supply out of Russia, which last year accounted for more than 10 percent of world crude supply and 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas imports.
“Most of the volatility seen in oil prices this year was caused by the announcement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — with prices spiking around 30 percent by early March — and the later announcement of sanctions by western countries and their allies,” FocusEconomics panelist Matthew Cunningham told the Investing News Network (INN).
However, the economist went on to point out that the ongoing war shouldn’t have such a pronounced effect on energy prices moving forward. “With a major escalation of the war involving NATO unlikely, and most significant sanctions already announced, the war is less likely to cause prices to spike or plummet as sharply as in 2022,” he said.
How did oil and gas prices perform in 2022?
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic outlook has worsened and pushed energy prices lower. Prices for crude fell below US$90 in November and have remained at that level since.
“It's basically at a year-to-date low,” Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp told INN. “A lot of that has to do with lockdowns in China decreasing demand, and high gas prices have decreased demand in the US.”
These weakened economic conditions are expected to persist into the new year, although some analysts believe a worldwide recession is avoidable. “With the winter set to aggravate China’s COVID problems and Europe’s natural gas crisis, the global growth outlook remains depressed, but we do not see the global economy at imminent risk of sliding into recession in early 2023,” wrote Bruce Kasman, head of economic and policy research at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).
“The financial conditions drag is being cushioned by a fading of supply chain and commodity price shocks,” he added.
2022’s high inflation and strict monetary policy have resulted in global GDP growth shrinking by almost half, from 6 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent. That number is forecast to contract to 2.7 percent in 2023, representing the weakest growth period since 2001.
A muted economic performance is projected to keep energy prices from surging to fresh heights. “Our panelists see energy prices easing throughout 2023 on mild global economic growth,” a FocusEconomics report states. “However, they will remain elevated owing to constrained supply, amid OPEC+’s production cut and sanctions on Russian energy exports.”
Oil and gas supply questions to persist
With sanctions on Russia — the third largest oil-producing nation — impeding output from that country, the world has looked to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to ramp up production.
“The other factors we are watching include OPEC+ output, the potential lifting of sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, further oil reserve releases and global economic growth — with a focus on US (Federal Reserve) hikes — as well as China, following the recent relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy," Cunningham said.
In November, OPEC production contracted by 310,000 barrels per day. The 11th month of the year also saw the oil cartel fail to meet its projected quota by as much as 1.81 million barrels per day. On the flip side, liquefied natural gas imports into Europe jumped, helping to bring the price of the heating fuel to US$5.28, its lowest point since March.
For oil, supply remains a concern. Not only will countries need to secure steady supply to keep their economies running, but nations like the US will also need to replenish reserves they tapped into earlier this year.
In 2022, the US released 180 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, raking in a total of US$4 billion. Currently, the reserve houses 378.62 million barrels, down from 598.92 million one year ago.
“The US was the swing producer the day that (US President Donald Trump) left office, and had been for three years,” Fulp said. “And now we're back to OPEC being the swing producer. And that's not good. You know, OPEC now controls prices.”
He explained that US production may contract over the next few years as big banks choose not to invest in the space.
“They are not funding any oil and gas ventures, so companies cannot raise money and their production's flat,” he said. “Production has been flat in the US for basically a year and a half now since we recovered from the pandemic, and it's not going higher.”
According to the Mercenary Geologist, the US has an opportunity regarding liquefied natural if it can find more efficient ways to transport it internationally.
Oil and gas companies expected to perform well
Even though institutional investors have moved away from oil and gas, the sector saw significant profits in 2022.
2022’s strong performance has led to Fitch Ratings giving the sector a stable outlook score.
“Sector performance in 2023 will remain broadly in line with that in 2022 and significantly stronger than in the mid-cycle,” it states. “We expect average oil and gas prices to moderate in 2023, not least because of an economic slowdown, but the hydrocarbon markets will remain tight due to lower oil and in particular natural gas supplies from Russia and OPEC+’s cautious stance.”
The industry watchdog expects 75 percent of oil and gas companies to report positive free cash flow after dividends.
“(Oil and gas) companies across the globe will continue to report high earnings despite windfall taxes introduced by some countries. Inflation will bite but most companies have significantly reduced costs during the period of low oil prices, which will contribute to their cash flows,” Senior Director Dmitry Marinchenko said in a report.
Optimistic about the year ahead, the ratings group believes demand growth out of China will be a price catalyst. That said, the reintroduction of COVID-19 protocols could hinder demand out of the Asian nation.
Spare capacity could be impacted if OPEC+ remains cautious, adding tailwinds to values, as per Fitch. But the larger, longer-term energy transition could lead to slowing demand and price weakness.
Expect oil and gas price volatility in 2023
FocusEconomic panelists see production from OPEC largely stagnating in 2023, capped by the recent output quota cut.
“Moreover, Iranian oil output will stay depressed due to a slim path to a nuclear deal. However, Venezuelan oil output should rise thanks to the US government’s recent decision to allow Chevron to resume production in the country," Cunningham said.
He expects Russian production to fall due to tighter sanctions, while output in the US is set to grow, albeit at a limited rate as a result of recent weak drilling activity by shale producers.
As a result, prices are expected to see some volatility. “We expect crude prices on the whole to average around 7 percent lower in 2023 than they did in 2022,” he added. “A bearish demand outlook will drag on prices, with global economic growth set to slow as the Fed and other major central banks continue with monetary tightening.”
Cunningham also noted that uncertainty will keep prices at the highest levels in the past decade, holding in the US$90 level.
“Increasing disruption to Russian exports and OPEC+’s recent cut to output quotas will limit supply, with the market projected to be in a slight deficit next year,” Cunningham said. “Moreover, there are upside risks to prices posed by better-than-expected growth in China or a sharper-than-expected fall in supply.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
What did the first half of 2023 bring for oil and gas? Learn about key highlights and what experts see coming as the year continues.
The oil and gas industry is experiencing a period of difficulty as prices for the commodities hit low levels following a tremendous high period in 2022. Despite these setbacks, experts believe oil and gas stocks present opportunities.
Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in the first half of 2023 and what could be next.
Experts see opportunity in oil and gas stocks
There are plenty of options for investors when it comes to oil and gas companies — firms in this space fulfill a variety of purposes, including drilling, extraction, oilfield services, oil refining and transportation.
Craig Golinowski, president and managing partner with Carbon Infrastructure Partners, told the Investing News Network (INN) that oil and gas equities are back at price points seen 20 to 24 months ago
“You're sort of sitting there in an equity getting paid to wait — the balance sheet looks pretty good, and the stock is essentially where it was 24 months ago,” he said. “I mean, it feels to me like it's pretty asymmetric to the upside here.”
Funds have faced struggles as well this year, with only the United States Gasoline Fund (ARCA:UGA) showing a positive return; it was up 5.87 percent year-to-date as of July 11, as per VettaFi.
How did oil and gas prices perform in H1?
Russia's war in Ukraine played a significant role in last year's oil price increase, with levels peaking at US$120 per barrel in June 2022, according to Golinowski. However, since then oil has come back down, ranging between US$67 and US$73.
“It's literally been a contrast of extremes in really the course of the last 12 (months),” he said.
The price downturn has now created a “high level of bearishness” across the oil and gas market.
This price compression has set new expectations for lower production numbers. A column published by Reuters indicates the industry has gone from an average of 780 rigs drilling for oil and gas at the end of 2022 to just 687 in June of this year.
In terms of gas, the fuel reached a 2023 low point of under US$2.50 per million British thermal units in June.
Oil and gas market still facing COVID-19 aftershocks
Golinowski told INN that the oil and gas space is still recovering from the tough times seen during COVID-19.
The expert pointed to the service side of the oil and gas industry in particular, saying disruptions in this segment have caused difficulties. “It’s been a bumpy ride,” he commented to INN.
“The service industry literally was partially disbanded because everybody had to stop bleeding cash — so every job cut and every production cut, everything was just completely shut in,” Golinowski added. This downturn eventually led to a tremendous rush when circumstances began returning to normal, which sparked inflationary pressures.
“Fundamentally, the oil and gas services industry is tight,” Golinowski said. "The equipment is consolidated; there's very few players left in it. And those companies, I think, are going to hang on to a lot of pricing power."
Investor takeaway
It's clear that the oil and gas sector continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it's being strongly affected by new issues like Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Price volatility is the name of the game when it comes to oil and gas, and so far in 2023 prices have let down investors.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates
The gold price has pulled back from the highs it saw earlier this year, but it continues to serve its purpose.
That's according to Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media. Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said the yellow metal has performed as he expected so far in 2023, preserving his purchasing power and providing stability.
"What gold is for me is liquidity, a store of value and insurance. So I'm very comfortable with the performance of my gold holdings, and I'm adding to them on a fairly regular basis," he said, referring specifically to gold bullion.
Rule also shared his thoughts on uranium, saying that although sentiment is "lousy," the setup remains positive.
"I think we're in a stealth uranium bull market again. I think in 2023 what you're seeing is a small increase in the spot market, but you're seeing a big increase in volumes … taking place in the term market, in the contract market," he said.
Sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) has performed well this year and is currently up more than 35 percent year-to-date, but smaller companies haven't fared as well. When asked when they'll start to move, Rule shared a catalyst he's watching.
"What I think you're going to begin to see is not just the Camecos of the world, but rather the second-tier uranium companies beginning to sign five to seven year term market contracts at prices that are high enough to allow them to establish new production or put mothballed production into place," he explained during the conversation.
"I think that is when the industry really, truly beings to rebound. That is where the equity prices rebound."
Aside from gold and uranium, Rule touched on the oil and gas sector and the fertilizer industry. Although he encouraged caution when it comes to the Canadian natural gas market, saying that the country's Justin Trudeau-led government is stymieing its prosperity, he said Canadian oil and gas stocks continue to offer "absolutely superb value."
When it comes to fertilizer stocks, he agreed that they are out of favor, but quipped that the Earth has 8 billion people who need to eat. "Without the inputs, as an example, of Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR) … we can't feed 8 billion people," he said.
Watch the interview for more from Rule on those and other topics. You can also click here to learn more about the Rule Symposium — it will take place in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 23 to 27, but a livestream option is also available.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces a correction to the finder's fees from the private placement. In the news release dated July 12, 2023 the Company announced cash finder's fees of $84,636.82 were paid and 1,128,490 finder's warrants were issued, however, the correct cash finder's fee paid was $88,136.81 and 1,175,157 finder's warrants were issued.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________ Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the closing of the Offering, the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the term of its corporate communications and marketing services agreement with Rayleigh Capital Ltd. ("Rayleigh Capital") from June 30, 2023 to December 31, 2024, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")(refer to the Company's news release of January 4, 2023). Either party is permitted to terminate the extended agreement upon providing the other party with 60 days' prior written notice of termination. Rayleigh Capital focuses on global investor relations for junior and small cap companies specializing at exposing companies to a wide audience of investment professionals.
Under the extended agreement, commencing July 1, 2023, the Company will pay $7,500 per month (plus GST) to Rayleigh Capital to provide liaison, coordination, corporate growth strategy, communications and other services to CanAlaska. The fee to be paid by the Company to Rayleigh Capital under the agreement is for services only. The Company and Rayleigh Capital act at arm's length. Rayleigh Capital has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, except that it has today been granted stock options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to CanAlaska's omnibus equity incentive plan. These options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.30 per share. Pursuant to TSXV policies, these options will vest as to 25% on each of 3, 6, 9 and 12 months from their date of grant.
The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,405,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to CanAlaska's omnibus equity incentive plan, all of which options are fully vested. These options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.30 per share.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
In light of the recent coup d'état in Niger, GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) wishes to assure its stakeholders, partners, and the people of Niger of the following:
GoviEx's operations in Niger remain unaffected by the current situation. We are committed to ensuring that our activities continue as normal, both at our Project site and our office in Niamey.
GoviEx has always worked for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the people of Niger. We believe in the potential of the country and its people, and we remain dedicated to contributing positively to its socio-economic development.
Niger has been a pro-mining country and despite changes in regime, has never experienced an interruption in its uranium mining activities over the last 50 years. This long-standing stability in the mining sector is a testament to the country's resilience and its commitment to development.
GoviEx remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the current situation and reiterates its commitment to working in Niger for the mutual benefit of all parties involved. While the Company is deeply committed to its Niger operations, it is important to highlight that GoviEx Uranium Inc. is a global company with a diverse portfolio and a significant presence in Zambia.
The safety and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate are of paramount importance to us. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will continue to engage with our stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to keep them informed of any developments related to our Niger operations.
GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
Assay Results Return 2.46% U3O8 Over 8.0 Metres; Including 3.71% U3O8 Over 4.5 Metres
Supplemental 2023 Exploration Budget Approved - Drilling In September
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report that assay results have been received from the 2023 winter drill program completed by the Moon Lake South Joint Venture ("MLSJV"). Geochemical assay results returned a high-grade intersection grading 2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres, including 3.71% U3O8 over 4.5 metres in drill hole MS-23-10A. Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that the MLSJV has doubled the 2023 exploration budget with the approval of a newly planned supplemental drill program that will test for extensions of the high-grade uranium mineralization intersected this winter. The MLSJV is 75%-owned and operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"), and CanAlaska holds a 25% ownership (Figure 1). CanAlaska is funding the Company's share of the 2023 exploration programs.
2023 Moon Lake South Winter Exploration Program Highlights
Drill hole MS-23-10A intersected 2.46% U3O8 over 8.0 metres, including 3.71% U3O8 over 4.5 metres, approximately 30 metres above the unconformity (Table 1). The mineralization in MS-23-10A represents the highest-grade mineralized intersection drilled to date along the CR-3 conductor on the Moon Lake South project. Given the limited number of drill holes completed during the winter program, the mineralization discovered in MS-23-10A remains open in multiple directions. The winter exploration program results, combined with previous drill programs, have confirmed uranium mineralization in multiple zones over a strike length of four kilometres along the CR-3 target corridor. At the conclusion of the winter drill program, the mineralization intersected on the southern portion of the CR-3 corridor remains open along strike for at least 1.2 kilometres to the northeast (Figure 2).
Figure 2 – Target Corridor and MS-23-10A Assay Results
2023 Moon Lake South Supplemental Drilling Program
As a result of the winter drill program results, the MLSJV has approved an increase to double the planned exploration spending for 2023 by including a summer drill program. The approved supplemental program is expected to consist of between 4 and 8 drillholes for a total of up to 4,400 metres. The drilling is expected to focus on testing the northeast strike extension of the high-grade mineralization in MS-23-10A. The supplemental drill program is anticipated to start in mid-September.
MS-23-10A was drilled at an azimuth of 311˚ with an inclination of -81.5˚, collared at 466620.0 mE / 6366779.4 mN, 518.5 m A.S.L. (UTM NAD83 Z13N).
Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 0.05% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
Intersection interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 2.0% U3O8 with a maximum of 1.0 m of internal dilution.
All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.
CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "An increase in the high-grade mineralization by 78% over the expected grade based on down-hole radiometric equivalents is an exciting outcome for the Moon Lake South JV and CanAlaska shareholders. These results clearly indicate this could be a very significant high-grade uranium discovery in the heart of the eastern Athabasca Basin near all the critical infrastructure of currently producing uranium mines and mills. Accordingly, the Moon Lake South JV is moving the project ahead aggressively through approval of this supplemental budget for summer of 2023. I am very encouraged by these early drill results, and I look forward to how this discovery continues to develop for CanAlaska shareholders."
Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification
Assay sample intervals are generally 50 centimetres long, except where higher or lower-grade mineralization boundaries fall within the interval. In that case, two 25 centimetre samples are collected. Flank samples of 1.0 metre are always collected where mineralization is located. Systematic geochemistry samples are collected every 10 metres down the hole.
All assayed core is split in half, with one half retained and the other sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon for analysis. Control samples are routinely assayed with each batch of core samples analyzed.
For results from Moon Lake South, Denison, as operator, has performed detailed QAQC and data verification, where possible, of all datasets. CanAlaska has performed additional QAQC and data verification of the drilling database.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors "Cory Belyk" Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC CEO, President and Director CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.
Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
