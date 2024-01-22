Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 10, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

SKRR Exploration logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The parties have agreed to amend the Option Agreement to extend the requirement for a minimum $1,000,000 in work expenditures on the Clearwater West Property on or before the first year anniversary of the Effective Date until the second year anniversary of the Effective Date, such that cumulative work expenditures of a minimum of $3,000,000 are required on or before the second year anniversary of the Effective Date under the Amendment Agreement. In consideration for the extension, SKRR issued 605,000 common shares of SKRR to F3 and is required to issue an additional 395,000 common shares of SKRR to F3 on or before June 1, 2024 , unless subsequent to such share issuance, F3's partially diluted shareholdings in SKRR would exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of SKRR, in which case SKRR shall pay $39,500 in cash to F3 in lieu thereof on or before June 5, 2024 . All common shares issued to F3 will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

F3 and SKRR are non-arm's length parties (as defined in Exchange Policy 1.1) given that they share a common senior officer.

Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR, comments:

"With this amendment, SKRR is pleased to continue its beneficial relationship with F3 and excited about the prospects for the Clearwater West Uranium Project. We look forward F3's recently announced spin-out of 14 early-stage uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca basin, including Clearwater West , into a new wholly owned subsidiary called F4 Uranium Corp."

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Amendment Agreement, future exploration work and expenditures on the Clearwater West Property, payments under the Option Agreement and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/22/c8634.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") dated January 8, 2024 in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see SKRR news release dated May 26, 2023 ). The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $110,004 consisting of 916,700 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (" Warrants "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (" LOI ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), whereby SKRR and X1 will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive acquisition agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") for X1 to acquire a 100% interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay gold project (the " Manson Bay Project ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Manson Bay Project is located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border. The Manson Bay Project consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares.

Under the terms of the LOI, X1 may acquire a 100% interest in the Manson Bay Project by issuing 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 to SKRR. The potential Acquisition Agreement and the consideration and transactions contemplated thereunder, will be subject to and in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and if required, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any other such approvals that may be required, including approval of the shareholders of X1.

Further details regarding the proposed transaction with X1 will be provided in a comprehensive news release if, and when, the parties enter into the Acquisition Agreement. There can be no guarantees that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the potential transaction with X1 including entering into the Acquisition Agreement, Canadian Securities Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction, as applicable, approval of the shareholders of X1 and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/04/c1605.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Plans Work Program for Clearwater West Property, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Plans Work Program for Clearwater West Property, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a review of the previous exploration work is currently underway as well as a reassessment of the untested drill targets on the Clearwater West Property, Saskatchewan . The application for the work permits for the planned winter 2024 exploration work has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment of Saskatchewan . SKRR previously entered into a property option agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (see SKRR's news release dated May 25, 2023 ), whereby SKRR has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that follow-up diamond drill testing at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry project has commenced. The primary objectives of the program are to test the depth and lateral extension of the high-grade intervals of open mineralization at Piuquenes Central, and its potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") from January 18, 2024 to February 16, 2024 . The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel has also entered into seven purchase and sale agreements with arm's length vendors pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire mining claims in the Timmins, Ontario region in exchange for the issuance by the Company of an aggregate of 723,000 common shares of the Company and the payment by the Company of an aggregate of $67,760 in cash. Under one of the agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time until the property enters into commercial production to repurchase one quarter of the royalty (being a 0.5% net returns interest) from the vendor for $1,000,000 . Under four other agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendors thereunder royalties equaling a 2.0% net returns interest on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time and from time to time to repurchase one half of each such royalty (being a 1.0% net returns interest) from the vendors for a cash purchase price of $1,000,000 per royalty.

Canada Nickel has further agreed to issue 100,000 common shares to Taykwa Tagamou Nation ("TTN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and TTN (the "TTN Exploration Agreement") and 100,000 common shares to Apitipi Anicinapek Nation ("AAN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and AAN (together with the TTN Exploration Agreement, the "Exploration Agreements"), in each case in respect of the Company's regional properties surrounding its Crawford project. The Exploration Agreements continue important relationships through which Canada Nickel recognizes and respects the Aboriginal and Treaty rights of TTN and AAN while engaged in exploration activities on the Company's properties. The Exploration Agreements also each provide for the Company to make certain cash payments to TTN and AAN based on the cost of the Company's exploration program on the subject properties.

Each of the foregoing issuances of common shares are subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws from the date of the respective issuances.

The Company also wishes to confirm that, in connection with the private placement of flow-through units announced in the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024 , the Company has agreed to pay each of Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank a cash fee of $520,380 (being an amount equal to 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering).

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2022 it purchased over 5 million ounces of gold, 78 million ounces of silver and 3.9 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expected use of proceeds of the loan, the closing of the transactions described herein, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approvals in respect thereof, the ability of the Company to advance permitting and detailed engineering activities, and statements relating to the Company's operations a goals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to the Company's Crawford project could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if the Company's Crawford project goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-corporate-updates-302039473.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/19/c8194.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (FSE: E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

Having served as the focal point for junior mining investment in Canada for a quarter-century, the VRIC consistently draws over 5,000 mining investors yearly. The event will showcase more than 300 investment opportunities within the mining industry, spanning from early-stage exploration to advanced-producing mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 40,000 options to management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the options are exercisable at a price of $15.00 and have an expiration date of December 30, 2026.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023, which demonstrated a technically and economically robust project as well as highlighting a number of potential optimisations, was a major milestone for the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

Highlights from 7,800 metre diamond hole (35-151 metres) Resource Conversion Drill Program:

  • Hole C23-265: 2.47 g/t gold equivalent over 85 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-302: 1.75 g/t gold equivalent over 113 metres from 2 metres to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-317: 1.86 g/t gold equivalent over 96 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Highest gold assay ever on the project in hole C23-253, 2 metres from 40 to 42 metres grading 580 g/t Au.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from the 2023 Phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study ("FS") at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador . Resource drilling comprised part of a larger drill campaign at the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits which also included, metallurgical samples and geotechnical holes with subsequent hydrogeological testing in support of pit slope design. The 2023 drill program at the Project is summarized below in Table 1.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 4.37 million pounds of copper with 2,578 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023") and 13.24 million pounds of copper with 10,149 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2023.

"Operationally the Company had a challenging first half of the year. The team turned things around in the third quarter and continued to improve all metrics to finish the year delivering just under our production guidance. At the same time, we saw very prospective drill results from our El Roble mine vicinity drill program which could point towards an extension of the current life of mine," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we continue to have significant milestones ahead of us yet to achieve. In the first half of the new year, our main focus will be on the El Roble mine resource update, completion of the La Plata Feasibility Study and delivering on all requirements to receive the environmental permit for the La Plata project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

SKRR Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

