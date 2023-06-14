Base MetalsInvesting News

SKRR Exploration Inc. Completes Watts Lake Property Sale to Fathom Nickel Inc.

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its transaction and news release dated March 22, 2023 the Company received the final cash payment of $75,000 from Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (" Fathom "). As a result, Fathom now owns 100% of the Watts Lake property consisting of twenty-four (24) mineral claims totaling approximately 13,708 hectares.

SKRR's President and CEO, Sherman Dahl commented:

"The 2,000,000 common shares previously received from Fathom Nickel Inc. provides us with continuing exposure to the Watts Lake property. This is just another way that SKRR can benefit from the many quality assets that it owns, has interests in or has sold".

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the continuing exposure to the Watts Lake property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/14/c2565.html

SKRR ExplorationTSXV:SKRRBase Metals Investing
SKRR:CA
The Conversation (0)
SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration


SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to C$1,000,000 Million and Concurrent Share Consolidation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 and its intention to complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the Offering on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). The Offering will be comprised of the sale of any combination of the following:

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that it entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arm's length party of the Company, to settle an aggregate $50,000 of debt in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate 1,000,000 common shares (the " Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share (the " Debt Settlement "). The debts are for unpaid advisory fees.

The Debt Settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all Shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Debt Settlement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/29/c9894.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated April 10, 2023 it has entered into an option agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. (" F3 ") respecting an option for SKRR to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares.

The Clearwater West Project is located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin, which is poised to become the next area for the development of major uranium mines in Saskatchewan . It is 13 km south of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit, located 7 km outside the basin edge on its PLS Property, where a Feasibility Study was recently completed, and 17 km south of NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit.

Clearwater West is an early-stage exploration project prospective for hosting high-grade uranium mineralization. High grade uranium mineralization in or near the Athabasca Basin is generally associated with graphitic and sulphide bearing shear zones exhibiting hydrothermal alteration. These features often have distinctive conductive signatures which can be identified as electromagnetic (EM) conductors. A previously flown property-wide VTEM Max airborne survey flown over the property in 2014 identified numerous parallel conductive trends. Some of these still warrant ground follow up while others were previously detailed with ground Time Domain EM surveys and ground DC Resistivity surveys in 2015 and have defined prospective drill targets.  SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximal lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Clearwater West Property.

F3 and SKRR are non-arm's length parties (as defined in TSXV Policy 1.1) given that they share a common officer.

Term of the Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement in respect of the Clearwater West Property (the " Clearwater West Agreement ", F3 has granted an option to SKRR to acquire a 50% interest in the Clearwater West Property through (i) cash payments to F3 of an aggregate of C$50,000 , (ii) the issuance to F3 of an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of SKRR and (iii) the completion of $3,000,000 in work expenditures on the Clearwater West Property over two years. F3 will retain a 2.0% NSR royalty of which 1% may be repurchased by SKRR for $1,000,000 . Upon completion of the 50% interest earn-in, F3 and SKRR will automatically enter into a joint venture and will negotiate to formalize a joint venture agreement.  Pursuant to the terms of the Clearwater West Agreement, SKRR will have the option to increase its interest in the Clearwater West Property to 70% by making additional cash payments totaling $50,000 , and completing an additional $3,000,000 in work expenditures on the Clearwater West Property, on or before the date that is three years following the date of the Clearwater West Agreement.

Senergy Capital – Digital Marketing

The Company announces that it has engaged Senergy Capital to provide and oversee digital marketing for the Company. The digital marketing services include content creation, web development, advertising creative development, advertising strategy, campaign reporting and optimization. Senergy Capital will help manage and oversee the Company's social media platforms.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") and approved by Raymond Ashley , P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/26/c6095.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Grants Stock Options

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces the granting of incentive stock options (" Options ") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 1,015,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0 .08 per common share for a period of three (3) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c9912.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (" LOI ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (the " F3 "), whereby SKRR and F3 will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") that will provide SKRR with an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in F3's right, title and interest in and to the mineral claims compromising the mineral exploration project known as the "Clearwater West Project", located in Saskatchewan (the " Transaction ").

Inomin Starts Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is underway at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Drilling at the Beaver property is currently targeting the South zone located approximately 3 km south-west of Inomin's previous drilling discoveries. The objective of the program is to drill test the South zone's potential for significant magnesium and nickel-cobalt-chromium mineralization.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWZ

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten*.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.
  • The resource estimate includes estimates for the critical mineral copper in addition to gold and metallurgical test work is underway to determine recoveries of these by-product metals.
  • Mactung is contiguous with Fireweed's Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, accessible by the North Canol Road, and provides potential for future project synergies.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce a new mineral resource estimate for its Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1), within the Traditional Territories of the Kaska Dena Nation and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area.

CEO Statement

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Private Placement Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warran t"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof (the " Closing Date "). The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") that included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and iA Private Wealth Inc.

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - June 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd (the "Company" or "Heritage") (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Zoran Mladenovic to its advisory board.

Mr Mladenovic immigrated to Canada in 1982 after completing his studies at the University of Telecommunication in Belgrade. Having built several companies between 1983 and 1996, Zoran shifted his focus to the stock market, with a specific specialty in options trading. He also creates and operates unique super-exclusive options and insurance in small markets, crypto and collateral insurance for gold businesses and claims.

