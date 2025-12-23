SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Named Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year

  • SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger chosen as Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year thanks to its fun performance, heritage-inspired design and hidden hatch interior space
  • SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger also recently named Car of the Year in the TopGear.com U.S. Car Awards 2026
  • Multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is also one of three finalists for the 2026 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) award
  • SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower under $55,000 (MSRP excludes tax, title and destination fees)

The all-new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger is the Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year.

The 550-horsepower, twin turbo SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack captured the top spot in a field of 59 cars tested, winning Detroit News Vehicle of the Year honors for its standard all-wheel drive, fun performance, head-turning heritage-inspired design and "the world's most powerful 'hot hatch' interior space."

"Rebirth of drivetrain choice" was also recognized, with the new Charger multi-energy lineup offering both internal combustion and all-electric options. The Detroit News also praised the Charger's "strong value, particularly when matched against European performance sedans costing $10,000 more."

"We here at The Detroit News are biased toward value, style, innovation and performance. And we choose our Vehicle of the Year accordingly," said Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne. "The hatchback Charger is not only gorgeous (channeling the 1968 Charger OG) but utilitarian. Affordable? The SIXPACK-powered Charger lineup debuts at $52K (including destination), but it goes spec-for-spec against a BMW 540i XDrive that costs 10 grand more. We'd take the Dodge in a heartbeat."

"The all-new Charger was built to deliver the bold muscle car looks and heart-pounding performance Dodge fans demand, and this prestigious recognition is another marker that we nailed it," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "With the new Charger lineup, you get the ultimate freedom: choose your powertrain and experience a muscle car that looks, feels, sounds, and drives like a true Dodge — whether you go all-in on internal combustion or embrace electrified power."

The award-winning SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger is shipping to dealers now. For more information on the Dodge brand multi-energy lineup, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge
For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: www.dodge.com
Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com
DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sixpack-powered-dodge-charger-named-detroit-news-2025-vehicle-of-the-year-302648817.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLANYSE:STLA
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Related News

Precious Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Base Metals Investing

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Energy Investing

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Uranium Investing

Ben Finegold: Uranium in 2026 — Price Outlook, Plus Stocks, Supply and Demand