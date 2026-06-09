Six UBS advisors in Phoenix named to Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management US announced today that six of its financial advisors in Phoenix in the Pacific Desert Market have been named to the Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors rankings list for 2026.

They include:

The Arizona UBS Wealth Management teams are led by UBS Executive Director Ryan Lurie .

"This achievement reflects their commitment to delivering exceptional service and is a testament to the strength of their practices, the trust they have built with their clients, and their unwavering dedication to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals. We are proud to have these advisors representing our firm and setting a high standard of excellence within our organization," said Lurie.

The 2026 Barron's Top 1500 Financial Advisors list spotlights the nation's best wealth managers. The list is compiled based on a variety of criteria including revenue produced for their firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record, among other factors.

For the full list and further information, visit: www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/1000

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
hilary@clearpointagency.com
774-364-1440

https://www.ubs.com

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