Sirios Resources Leadership Team to Connect with Investors at PDAC 2026

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or the "Company") will be exhibiting at Booth #2910 during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, taking place March 1-4, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto.

The Company's participation follows the recent announcement that OVI shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposed arrangement to be acquired by Sirios, resulting in a strengthened management team for Sirios that will mark a significant milestone in the Company's strategic growth initiatives.

Founder and current Chief Executive Officer Dominique Doucet, alongside incoming Chief Executive Officer Jean-Félix Lepage, will be present throughout the convention and available to meet with shareholders, investors, analysts, and industry participants to discuss the transaction, the Company's evolving strategy, and next steps. They will also be meeting with selected accredited institutional and retail investors via PDAC's 1-on-1 Meeting Program.

As Sirios advances its Cheechoo Gold Project in Québec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region - one of Canada's most active and prospective gold districts - management will provide updates on exploration progress, integration plans, and the broader vision for building a strengthened presence in the James Bay gold camp.

Sirios looks forward to connecting with the mining community in Toronto and outlining the next chapter of its leadership and growth.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,800 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 27,300 attendees in person in 2025, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (www.sirios.com) is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

For further information:

Dominique Doucet
Executive Chairman
ddoucet@sirios.com
https://www.sirios.com/en/

