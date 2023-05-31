Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Siren Gold Provides Exploration Update
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) has published an exploration update on gold assets located on the Reefton, Lyell and Sam’s Creek goldfields in New Zealand. Siren Gold has seven key projects: Alexander River, Big River, Lyell, Auld Creek, Cumberland, Reefton South and Sams Creek.
Siren Gold
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sam’s Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35/oz.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, estimating spot prices to reach US$2,000 and beyond . What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines run low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.2 million ounces at 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold, from Sam’s Creek, Alexander River and Big River.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sam’s Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.2 million ounces at 3.1 g/t gold, with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sam’s Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contain very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sam’s Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sam’s Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100-percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralisation defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8 g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Auld Creek: The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience.
He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the Administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is an exploration geologist with 30+ years of mining and geology experience in NZ.
He graduated from Otago University and is New Zealand-based. He previously held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered >3Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards with respect to capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds qualifications in accounting, finance, and corporate governance and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Lobo Tiggre: Stay Disciplined, Gold and Silver Stock Payday Will Come
Gold has fallen from the heights it saw earlier this month, with the price now sitting around US$1,960 per ounce.
What's next for the yellow metal? Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, still sees gold and silver as stories that are happening right now, but urged investors to be cautious given the chaos in the broader markets.
"Whatever variables you're looking at, whatever you think might be driving gold today — I think basically we set that aside, we look at the macro. And the macro I think is we're heading for a recession," he told the Investing News Network.
"That's very bullish for safe-haven assets, which include gold and silver."
Tiggre acknowledged that it may be frustrating to see how gold and silver stocks are performing right now, but reminded market participants to think about whether the basis for their speculation has changed. If it hasn't, then a lagging share price doesn't necessarily mean it's time to sell — it's one data point among many to consider.
Those who can't handle the volatility of gold and silver stocks may want to consider an exchange-traded fund instead.
"If you do that, maybe you'll sleep better, maybe that's better. But if you want to make money, you will be leaving a lot of money on the table. Because the leverage that the stocks offer to the underlying commodities is legendary," said Tiggre.
"Unless the entire world has changed when we didn't look, I do think that we will see payday (for gold and silver stocks), and I just think it doesn't make sense to be impatient. If anything — if we have capitulation because people are just so disgusted with the stocks ... I think the disciplined speculator will take shares off those weaker hands," he added.
Tiggre also spoke about his recent research on the relationship between the gold price and real interest rates. Resource sector experts often describe real interest rates as a key driver for the yellow metal, with the typical comment being that negative real rates create a positive environment for gold. With real rates now in positive territory, he did a deep dive on decades worth of data, discovering that nominal rates appear to be a "more powerful explanatory variable" when it comes to gold.
Watch the interview for more from Tiggre on gold, silver and the overall market.
Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya
Roscan Gold Corporation(TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional exploration results from 12 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes totaling 1,963 meters at Kabaya (KB3).
These step-out RC holes have expanded the strike length of mineralization at KB3 to 600 meters from 300m (Figure 1), with a width of 100 meters. It remains open at depth and laterally with a plunging angle of approximately 10° towards south. Additionally, these results indicate an increase in mineralization of about 70 meters below the existing 1,500-dollar pit shell. To fully capture the potential of the KB3 extensions of the gold mineralization, further infill and deeper drilling is required to enhance the resource estimation.
The cumulative gold strike length at KB1-KB2 and KB3 currently spans 1,800 meters, with a width ranging from 150 meters (KB1-2) to 100 meters (KB3). The mineralization extends to a depth of 150 meters to 250 meters at KB2.
A 500-meter gap exists between KB3 and KB1-2, and the primary gold mineralization in this area has not been thoroughly explored or tested to its full extent.
Drilling Highlights: KB3 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes
- 1.62 gpt gold over 24 m from drill hole RCDBS22-0134b from 26m
- Including 3.36 gpt gold over 5m from 28m
- 2.27 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS22-0136 from 27m
- Including 7.12 gpt gold over 1m from 32m
And 1.47 gpt gold over 15m from 160m.
- Including 3.96 gpt gold over 1m from 161m
- Including 3.18 gpt gold over 1m from 169m
- 1.13 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS23- 0146 from 133m
And 6.04 gpt gold over 2m from 152m
- 31.37 gpt gold over 1m from drill hole RCDBS23-0147 from 137m
Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 – Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.
Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "As part of our 2023 work program, we have completed approximately 17,000 meters of drilling in the main resource areas, as well as tested new targets outside the current resource footprint. These results should be available in the coming weeks.
Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization, which bodes well for further resource growth. The positive results obtained beneath the existing K3 pit shell, within the fresh rock, are particularly encouraging as they suggest the presence of a larger mineralized system. This development strengthens our confidence in the untapped potential of the area."
Figure 1: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 drilling plan view, gold contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations.
The Kabaya gold mineralization is disseminated and associated with a strong kaolinization. The gold host rock alternates between tuffaceous and greywacke facies crosscut by younger dolerite sills and dykes (Figures 2 and 3). At KB3, the higher-grade zone does not appear at the surface and, from the longitudinal section, the mineralization is plunging around 10-15° to the South. This relatively higher grade has not been captured in our resource estimation (Press Release June 8th, 2022).
Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390700N
Figure 3: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390600N
The Kabaya mineralization is part of the prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor (Figure 4). It is located on the Eastern edge of this major structure as well as Mankouke South gold body. Roscan's large land package has a strategic position covering a substantial portion of this significant structural corridor by over 25km, including the splays around the intrusive pluton of Disse, where several mineralized bodies were discovered.
Figure 4: Roscan permit map showing Airborne Magnetic geophysics, the resources zones, targets under development and nearby gold deposits
Drilling and Analytical Protocol
Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target. In 2021, (holes RCDBS21-026 to RCDBS21-048), the samples were sent for preparation and 50g fire assays to Bureau Veritas Bamako laboratory and since January 2022, the samples are sent to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 2 kg Bottle Roll with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis by fire assays for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.
Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.
About Roscan
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.
For further information, please contact:
Nana Sangmuah
President & CEO
Tel: (902) 832-5555
Email: info@Roscan.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Optimum Ventures
Overview
Gold has been considered a cornerstone of a robust investment portfolio for decades. The commodity is praised as a hedge against inflation, often referred to as “the golden constant." Economists use this term to describe three attributes of gold’s value:
- The purchasing power of gold remains essentially the same in the long term.
- Inflation is the primary driver of gold’s spot value.
- Gold’s price deviations relative to inflation will be corrected over time.
Essentially, it means that even though its value in relation to the US dollar and other currencies may waver, gold’s raw purchasing power will remain relatively the same over time — earning it the rare achievement of being an actual store of value.Optimum Ventures (TSXV:OPV, Frankfurt:41Q, OTC:OPVLF) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its high-grade gold asset in the prolific Golden Triangle. The company’s flagship asset, the Harry property, is located between two large mineralized systems: sulphurets hydrothermal system (SHS) and premiere hydrothermal system. Due to its unique geological composition, this location creates blue-sky potential for the Harry property. An experienced management team and board of directors lead Optimum Ventures toward bringing the asset to production.
The Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada, hosts one of the largest hydrothermal systems worldwide, the SHS. The southern half of the SHS hosts over 185 million ounces of gold and significant amounts of silver and copper. The region was discovered in the early 1900s following three important discoveries that formed a triangle, earning the region its name.
The Harry property has surface samples with high-grade assays reaching upwards of 285.4 g/t gold and 1,949 g/t silver. Optimum Ventures completed its 2022 exploratory drill program at the property with encouraging results. Two notable drill holes produced up to 3.10 g/t gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents.
An option agreement with Teuton (OTCMKTS:TEUTF) grants Optimum Ventures the option to acquire an 80-percent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties. Both companies have an excellent working relationship and if Optimum exercises its option, the companies will enter into a joint venture agreement during the project’s operation. The JV will include a 2-percent net smelter royalty granted to Teuton.Optimum Ventures also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 19 contiguous mining claims forming the Salmon property covering approximately 208 hectares in the Hyder Mining District in southeastern Alaska. The property is well located near infrastructures such as an all-weather road, a town and a powerline as well as docks at tidewater.
Company Highlights
- Optimum Ventures is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its high-grade gold asset within the famed Golden Triangle in British Columbia.
- The Golden Triangle is globally recognized as one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world.
- The company’s flagship Harry property is ideally located between two major mineralized systems and has already produced high-grade gold and silver assays, including up to 3.10 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents.
- Optimum Ventures has an option agreement with Teuton to acquire an 80 percent interest in the property and enter into a JV agreement.
- An experienced management team led by Andy Bowering, who was instrumental in numerous discoveries including the Silver Coin deposit with Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT)
Key Projects
The Harry Gold Property
The Harry property is located near the town of Stewart in British Columbia and comprises three contiguous claims covering approximately 1,333 hectares. The property lies along the northwestern portion of an ideal geological corridor between the Sulphurets hydrothermal system and premiere hydrothermal system, making the area highly prospective for gold-silver mineralization.
Optimum Ventures has identified 12 mineralized zones throughout the property, many of which have produced encouraging exploration results. The company is currently planning its next exploration round, including prospecting new areas exposed by ice ablation, additional surface sampling, mapping and saw cut sampling.
Project Highlights:
- Completed 2022 Drill Program with Promising Results: Two notable drill holes at the Swann Zone produced assays up to 3.10 g/t gold, 690.1 g/t silver, and an additional 1,833 g/t silver equivalents.
- Grab Samples Indicative of High-Grade Gold and Silver: Grab samples from exploration campaigns in 2020 and 2021 produced high-grade results, including:
- 2021 grab sampling:
- 285.4 g/t gold; 1,872 g/t silver (S21-2)
- 23 g/t gold; 2,995 g/t silver (A21-2A)
- 2020 grab sampling:
- 21.6 g/t gold; 33.1 g/t silver (HYJT062)
- 1,553 g/t gold; 642 g/t silver (HYJT063)
- 2021 grab sampling:
- Identified Mineralized Zones: The Harry property contains 12 zones with identified mineralization, indicating the potential for additional exploration and discoveries. These zones are:
- Swann
- Harry
- Milestone
- S-1
- Golden Summit
- Outland Silver Bar
- Troy 6
- Ursula
- Ursula South
- BR
- Saw Cut
- GS
Management Team
Andrew Bowering - Chairman and Director
Andrew Bowering is a venture capitalist with 30 years of operational experience and global leadership in mineral exploration and development. He has founded, funded and built teams that have operated numerous companies in the pursuit of precious, base and industrial metals from early exploration through to production. Bowering has held senior management positions in a variety of capacities. He was responsible for the acquisition and sale of several assets and raising upwards of $250 million in development capital. He has operated and managed programs throughout North and South America and abroad. He was a founder and shareholder of Millennial Lithium Corp (which was acquired by Lithium Americas) and is highly involved in other publicly traded companies focused on battery metals and precious metals, including Prime Mining Corp and American Lithium Corp.
Tyler Ross - CEO
With over 20 years in the capital markets, Tyler Ross has applied his experience and expertise toward the successful financing and exits of various public companies. Having been involved in every stage of business development from inception onward, Ross has found his niche in consulting for companies needing a revamp, or the necessary connections and partnerships to reach their subsequent evolution. His past successes include his work with Fronteer Gold, which sold its asset to Newmont for $2.5 billion, Fission Energy (sold to Denison for $80 million, spun out into Fission Uranium), and the financing of Tranzeo Wireless from seed rounds to its IPO at the senior Toronto Stock Exchange at over $1.50/share. Ross most recently led the initial loan financing for Prime Mining, a near-term gold producer in Mexico.
Ed Kruchkowski - Director and CFO
Edward Kruchkowski has over 48 years of experience in the exploration industry. He graduated from the University of Alberta in 1973 with a BSc in geology and is a registered professional geologist in Alberta and British Columbia. From 1973 to 1981, he worked for both major and junior companies on projects in Canada and the USA. From 1981 to the present, he has worked as a consulting geologist conducting exploration programs in Canada, southwestern USA, Russia, South America and Mexico, on behalf of various clients, including both major international companies as well as junior exploration companies. Kruchkowski has a proven track record of discovery and supervision on many properties throughout Canada. Additionally, Kruchkowski is responsible for all exploration programs conducted by Decade Resources Ltd.
Randy Kasum - Director
Randy Kasum has over 23 years of experience in road construction for mining and exploration companies in the Stewart, BC area. He is the manager of Kasum Tractor Ltd., a heavy equipment company specializing in road construction and mineral exploration. He was instrumental in the acquisition of properties in the Stewart and Terrace areas. Additionally, Kasum is responsible for co-coordinating all financial filings on behalf of Decade Resources Ltd. as well as assessment filings on the mineral holdings owned by the company.
Strong Metallurgical Testwork Results For Growing High-Grade Never Never Gold Deposit
+92% overall metallurgical recoveries with a high gravity component & leach kinetics aligned with the “fit-for-purpose” Dalgaranga CIL process plant
Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report metallurgical testwork results for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.
Key Points:
- Metallurgical recovery testwork conducted on samples from across the Never Never Gold Deposit show that Never Never high-grade material – being mineralised material that could reasonably be expected to be mined– shows:
- Average 92% overall metallurgical recovery in oxide material, with fresh material averaging above 94% through a standard gravity/Carbon-in-Leach (“CIL”) process flowsheet.
- Overall gravity recoveries or Gravity Recoverable Gold (“GRG”) averages 20% in the oxide material and 34% in fresh material through a standard gravity concentration flowsheet.
- Overall leach kinetics illustrates that more than 90% of the gold contained in high- grade material in CIL feed leaches within 48hrs.
- In addition, testwork on the Never Never high-grade material also shows that there are:
- No material or significant recovery issues from any typical “deleterious elements”, such as copper, lead, zinc, nickel or arsenic in the high-grade material.
- No material, or significant recovery issues from any “preg-robbing” material, such as carbonaceous material in graphitic shale.
- Analysis of the 5-year-old 2.5Mtpa Dalgaranga Processing Plant (“DPP”) shows:
- The existing CIL process plant flowsheet is well suited in its current configuration to process the Never Never high-grade material.
- The comminution circuit is suitable for processing the Never Never high-grade material with upgrades as indicated in the original Dalgaranga Gold Project DFS.
- Gravity, leaching, gold recovery, tailings and plant services are fit for purpose and only require minor refurbishment prior to start up.
- The existing CIL circuit capacity is adequate at the anticipated treatment rates for the Never Never high-grade material.
- Next Steps:
- Refresh of the process design to support varying throughput rate options and recovery of the Never Never high-grade material.
- Optimisation studies on the processing flowsheet targeting further improvements in overall metallurgical recoveries.
- Identification of additional test work to reduce operational risk.
- Mining studies and associated blending strategies – aiming to achieve the best outcome using various feed sources.
Figure 1: Three drill rigs (two diamond rigs – #1 & #2 and 1 RC rig – #3) drilling out the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit with the 2.5Mtpa Dalgaranga Process Plant in the background.
These results further reinforce the significant potential of the rapidly growing Never Never Gold Deposit at Dalgaranga, which comprises a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 303koz @ 4.64g/t Au with significant growth potential that is being targeted by ongoing drilling.
Gascoyne Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “The Never Never mineralisation is very simple: silica-rich, fine iron sulphide as pyrite and accessory gold. The outstanding metallurgical testwork results announced today clearly demonstrate the very simple processing flowsheet required to achieve very high recoveries from the extensive high-grade Never Never mineralisation.
“This ticks another important box in our comeback story, demonstrating that we have an excellent development proposition on our hands at Never Never with excellent metallurgical recoveries and processing characteristics.
“From the initial discovery last year, we have been meticulously checking and double-checking our drilling methods, sampling methods and QAQC methods – analysing each drill-hole with hand-held XRF on the drill pads, regularly duplicating our Photon assays with Fire Assay, and seeking external third-party review of our Mineral Resource Estimates.
“We want the ensure that Never Never is as bullet-proof as possible, underpinned by transparent processes and strong technical work that has been independently verified and checked.
“Never Never is a very special gold deposit that is located right in front of our processing plant. This testwork shows that Never Never material is well suited to that processing plant and that the chemistry is very simple. There are no significant deleterious elements in the ore. There are no material preg-robbing characteristics – a finding that can’t be understated as we have a shale footwall, a rock-type that can sometimes be problematic.
“This metallurgical testwork clearly demonstrates that the footwall shale at Never Never is not an issue – a great result!”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) – Suspension from Quotation
Description
The securities of Breaker Resources NL will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading on Monday, 29 May 2023 under Listing Rule 17.4, following despatch of the compulsory acquisition notices by Ramelius Resources Limited.
Scarlette de Lavaine
Adviser, Listings Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
Victory Battery Metals
Overview
Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.
As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.
Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.
These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.
Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.
Company Highlights
- Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
- Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
- Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
- Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
- Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
- Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.
Key Projects
Smokey Lithium Project
Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.
The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.
This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.
Project Highlights:
- Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
- Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
- High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
- Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
- Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.
Stingray Array Properties
Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.
Project Highlights:
- A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
- Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
- Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.
Georgia Lake Lithium Project
Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.
Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.
Project Highlights:
- Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
- On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.
Tahlo Lake Project
A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.
Project Highlights:
- Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
- Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
- Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
- Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
- Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.
Saguenay Nickel Project
Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
- Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.
Black Diablo Copper Project
Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.
Project Highlights:
- Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.
Management Team
Mark Ireton - President and CEO
David Lane - Director
Allan Levien - Director
Tatiana Kovaleva - Director
Rick Skeith - Advisor
Brian Keane - Advisor
Peter Miles - Advisor
Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist
Gerald Tritt - Director
