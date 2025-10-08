Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions Company, Launches StreamCaster® NEXUS, Next-Generation Tactical Networking System for Dismounted Military Operators

New chest-mounted technology combines next-gen MANET radio performance with a mission-ready smartphone to maximize mobility, security and mission effectiveness at the tactical edge
Silvus Technologies ("Silvus"), a Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) company and a global leader in advanced wireless networking solutions, today unveiled the StreamCaster NEXUS, a next-generation, chest-mounted tactical networking system that delivers mission-critical connectivity and data access for real-time situational awareness. Optimized for size, weight and power (SWaP) to reduce the load an operator carries, the networking system maximizes flexibility and connectivity for dismounted military operations.
"Developed with direct feedback from operators, every design element of StreamCaster NEXUS redefines what they should expect from a tactical networking system to maximize mission effectiveness," said Neema Daneshvar, vice president of Product at Silvus Technologies. "This tactical networking system provides military and law enforcement professionals with a secure, mobile communications hub that lets them share voice, video and data in real time, even when traditional infrastructure isn't available."
The StreamCaster NEXUS pairs the advanced StreamCaster MINI 5200 (SM5200) mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radio and Samsung's tactical mobile device (End User Device: models S23/S23TE and above) with a low-profile, custom-designed Juggernaut.Case chest mount. It empowers users with an adaptive and secure networking system that blends into their tactical vest and keeps cables snag-free, enhancing their operational freedom.
With access to the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) and other situational awareness software applications, operators gain real-time geospatial intelligence and mission planning, as well as radio/network configuration through the StreamScape network management plug-in. Multiple interfaces including data connectivity (Ethernet, USB, RS232), dual push-to-talk, dedicated radio over IP and Nett Warrior unified power help the system adapt seamlessly to provide resilient, operator-focused connectivity across today's dynamically changing battlespace.
StreamCaster NEXUS' Advanced Networking Capabilities
The StreamCaster NEXUS features the cutting-edge, ultra-slim SM5200 MANET radio, delivering up to 2W native output power (4W effective power with TX Eigen Beamforming) and up to 100 Mbps data rate, optimizing network performance for voice, high-fidelity video and IP data communications. Powered by Silvus' MN-MIMO waveform, StreamCaster NEXUS creates a self-forming and adaptive mesh network – capable of linking hundreds of nodes with unmatched range, throughput and electronic warfare (EW) resilience. Its seamless interoperability with 4000-series StreamCaster MANET radios, paired with a quick-release snap-lock system, allows users to easily detach the SM5200 for standalone radio operations.
Achieve Spectrum Dominance
In addition to AES256 and FIPS 140-3 encryption for secure operations, StreamCaster NEXUS provides optional access to Spectrum Dominance 2.0, Silvus' ever-expanding licensable suite of Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection (LPI/LPD), Anti-Jam (AJ) EW resiliency and Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) capabilities. Delivering secure and protected communications that thrive in congested and EW-contested environments without sacrificing performance, Spectrum Dominance empowers operators to achieve decision dominance and RF spectrum overmatch in any operational environment.
The StreamCaster NEXUS will be on display at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition (October 13-15, Washington D.C.). Visit Silvus' booth #3645 and Motorola Solutions' booth #6721.
About Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions Company
As a leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air and at sea. Its battle-proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency and scalability. A Motorola Solutions company, Silvus Technologies is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com .
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
