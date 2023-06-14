Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

SilverCrest Releases Inaugural ESG Report

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report (the "Report"). The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Las Chispas Operation"). As a result, the data in this 2022 ESG Report covers ESG matters primarily for the Las Chispas Operation. This report reflects SilverCrest's dedication to creating a strong sustainability framework and provides stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the Company's ESG performance and goals. All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), unless otherwise stated.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

"This report marks the formalization of our long-standing ESG efforts." commented President, Chris Ritchie . "Over the last seven years at our Las Chispas Operation, we have made significant strides in not only identifying key risks and opportunities, but also in addressing them. We have incorporated our sustainability framework within every department of the organization given our belief that a strong governance structure is key to running a better and more sustainable business. By aligning our strategy with internationally recognized sustainability frameworks, including the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure ("TCFD"), we aim to drive meaningful change within the organization and local communities in the Sonora River Valley region surrounding our operation."

SilverCrest's work in the local communities has been ongoing since it commenced work at the Las Chispas Operation in 2016. Beginning in 2019, the Company began more formal ESG efforts with the formation of the Environment and Social Sustainability ("SESS") Board committee which supported efforts to complete a Social Baseline Study and Materiality Framework in 2020, as well as established the governance structure for oversight of key sustainability factors. This critical work resulted in the development of a five-pillar ESG strategy framework, also in 2020, and identification of key risks to the community which drove the early completion of the Transition Climate Risk assessment in 2021. In 2022, SilverCrest released its TCFD report along with its Water Stewardship Plan, which outlined a five-year, $1.5 million investment in local water infrastructure projects. This work commenced in 2022 and will continue through 2026. Additional work has included substantial investment to protect employees and community during the COVID-19 pandemic, construction of an assay lab, and engagement of local businesses.

N. Eric Fier , CEO commented, "With almost 20 years of personal history in the Sonora River Valley region, for me, the true measure of success lies in the lasting positive impact we create alongside our stakeholders. The Las Chispas Operation is a notable local employer with over 30% of our workforce from neighbouring communities and 99.7% from Mexico . In addition, we have engaged more than 60 local businesses and built a certifiable assay lab in the nearby community of Arizpe , to create long-term sustainable employment opportunities. Our stakeholder engagement process has identified that over 70% of the regional workforce is supported by agriculture which consumes 93% of the water in the region. As a result, we have chosen to focus on local projects that increase the resilience to climate change of the communities surrounding our operation. We are excited to be executing our second year of a five-year water stewardship program which is focused on fixing the water and sewage infrastructure supporting the communities. I am proud of the accomplishments our team and our partners have achieved to date and look forward to continued commitment to sustainability as a core principle of our business."

To access the full 2022 ESG Report and learn more about SilverCrest's commitment to sustainability, please visit www.silvercrestmetals.com .

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC , with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico . The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to the timing, costs and completion of the Company's ESG projects between 2023 and 2026. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to the ESG programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: uncertainty as to the impact and the timing and content of work programs; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-releases-inaugural-esg-report-301850198.html

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/14/c4740.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SilverCrest MetalsSIL:CASILVSilver Investing
SIL:CA,SILV
The Conversation (0)

Endeavour Silver Appoints Vice President, Operations

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces, effective today, the appointment of Greg Blaylock as the new Vice President, Operations to oversee the Company's underground mining operations in Mexico. Greg Blaylock is a senior mining executive who brings to Endeavour over 35 years' hands-on experience in mining operations, mine planning and project development as well as related executive and technical expertise. Greg is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Dan Dickson, Endeavour CEO, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Greg Blaylock to the Endeavour management team. Greg brings a wealth of experience in mine management and engineering. His knowledge and leadership skills should enhance our continuous focus on safety, operational efficiency, and managing costs."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario


Keep reading...Show less

Juanicipio Achieves Commercial Production

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that commercial production has been achieved at the Juanicipio Project (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) effective June 1, 2023.

Following a successful commissioning period, the Juanicipio mine, processing facility and other vital systems are operating in line with, or rapidly approaching design capacity. The Juanicipio mill is operating at approximately 85% of its design capacity of 4,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") with silver recovery consistently above 88%. On a 100% basis, approximately 3.2 million ounces of silver have been produced from the Juanicipio processing facility from March 2023 to the end of May 2023, and production is expected to continue to increase steadily through Q3 where it is envisioned the plant will be running at design capacity. All major construction activities have now been completed and Juanicipio is demonstrating its ability to sustain ongoing production levels. The operations team is continually seeking opportunities to improve and optimize the mine, plant and other critical systems to achieve and potentially exceed design capacities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna regrets to report a fatality at its Caylloma Mine in Peru

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) regrets to report that a fatality involving a worker employed by a mining contractor occurred at the Caylloma Mine located in Arequipa, Peru. The accident took place on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director of Fortuna, commented, "The health and safety of our workforce is a top priority at Fortuna, and we mourn this tragic loss at the Caylloma mine. We are focused now on ensuring the necessary support to family and colleagues and a prompt investigation into this accident involving one of our contractor employees. The leadership of the company and over 5,500 employees and contractors across our operations reaffirm our steadfast commitment to achieving a zero-harm work environment."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver $100 bills and phone

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

The silver price made waves in 2020 when it rose above US$20 per ounce for the first time in four years, and the precious metal has largely stayed above that level since, even passing the US$26 mark in May of this year.

Nonetheless, well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even higher, reaching into the triple digits.

Neumeyer has voiced this opinion often, most recently discussing it in an August 2022 interview with Wall Street Silver. He put up a US$130 price target in a November 2017 interview with Palisade Radio, and has reiterated his triple-digit silver price forecast in multiple interviews with Kitco: in March 2018, at the top of 2020, in May 2021, in March 2022 and the latest in March 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG") in 2022. The Report also includes our 2023 goals for ESG performance. A Spanish version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2022 ESG performance include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FireFox Gold Completes Step-out Drill Program and Reports Strong Cobalt Intercept at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Toggle3D.ai Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL)

Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Related News

Gold Investing

FireFox Gold Completes Step-out Drill Program and Reports Strong Cobalt Intercept at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Copper Investing

Aston Bay and Partner American West Metals Identify Large Significant Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Nunavut

Resource Investing

Altiplano Signs Option Agreement to Acquire Santa Beatriz Cu-Au Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces New President

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Starts Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

×