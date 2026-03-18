Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"

Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "SICOF", effective March 18, 2026. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SICO".

The listing is expected to increase the Company's visibility among U.S. investors, improve trading accessibility, and enhance overall liquidity.

Mark Ayranto, CEO of Silverco, commented:

"We are pleased that Silverco has completed a significant milestone by securing its U.S. listing on the OTCQB. The U.S. listing increases our market visibility and provides access to a significantly larger investor base. This supports our aim to be the highest growth, most investable name in the silver mining space."

About Silverco Mining Ltd.

Silverco owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico, which lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt and features an existing 1,200 tonne-per-day mill. Furthermore, the Company recently announced a binding letter agreement to acquire Nuevo Silver Inc., which owns 100% of the producing La Negra Silver Mine in Querétaro, Mexico.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Mark Ayranto"

Mark Ayranto, President & CEO
Email: mayranto@silvercomining.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations & Communications
Email: info@silvercomining.com
www.silvercomining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will", and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations).

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Key assumptions include: timely receipt of permits and approvals necessary for planned work; access to surface rights and community support; no material adverse changes to general business, economic, market and political conditions; commodity price and foreign exchange assumptions; inflation and input costs remaining within expectations; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms when required.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: exploration, development and operating risks (including drilling, sampling, assaying, interpretation and modeling uncertainties; variability of mineralization; representativity of samples; true-width estimation; metallurgical variability; water management; geotechnical and ground conditions); risks inherent in estimating or converting mineral resources; the absence of current mineral reserves at the Cusi Property; that AgEq is a reporting metric only and does not imply economic recoverability; permitting, licensing and regulatory risks in Mexico (including changes in mining, environmental, labour, water, land access and related regimes); community relations, social licence and stakeholder engagement risks; title, surface rights, access and environmental liability risks; health, safety and security risks; commodity price and FX volatility (silver, gold, lead, zinc; MXN/CAD/USD); cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and contractor availability; political and macroeconomic instability; financing and liquidity risks (including the availability and terms of debt and/or equity); TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approvals; counterparty risks; limitations and uncertainties relating to historical data and third-party reports (including the risk that historical results cannot be verified to NI 43-101 standards); force majeure events; litigation and enforcement risks; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide readers with information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. No assurance can be given that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288900

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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