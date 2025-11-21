Silver Viper Upsizes Private Placement to $15M

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand from prospective subscribers, the Company has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to up to 18,750,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.80 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $15,000,000.

The other terms of the Offering, initially announced on November 18, 2025, by the Company, remain unchanged. The Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 10, 2025. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and certain other conditions customary for a private placement of this nature.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Steve Cope
President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, including the Acceleration Right (and any exercise thereof), the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

